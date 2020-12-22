|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Brison Gresham vs. Jake Forrester (DeJon Jarreau gains possession)
|
|
19:56
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
0-3
|
18:27
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Brison Gresham personal foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Justin Gorham personal foul (J.P. Moorman II draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Brison Gresham steals)
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Justin Gorham turnover (bad pass) (Damian Dunn steals)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Brison Gresham shooting foul (Jake Forrester draws the foul)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Jake Forrester makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-3
|
17:22
|
|
+3
|
Justin Gorham makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
1-6
|
17:08
|
|
|
Tramon Mark shooting foul (Jeremiah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-6
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-6
|
16:47
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
|
3-9
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Damian Dunn offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
3-11
|
14:42
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II turnover (carrying)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Justin Gorham turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Justin Gorham blocks De'Vondre Perry's three point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
3-13
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II makes three point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
|
6-13
|
13:07
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II makes two point layup (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
8-13
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point floating jump shot
|
8-15
|
12:02
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry offensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Jake Forrester shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:37
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-16
|
11:08
|
|
|
Brendan Barry misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot
|
8-19
|
10:47
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II personal foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
J.P. Moorman II makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
10-19
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
10-22
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jamal Shead turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
+3
|
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
|
10-25
|
8:45
|
|
|
Owls 30 second timeout
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts blocks Jeremiah Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jamal Shead defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
13-25
|
7:36
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry turnover (bad pass) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-26
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-27
|
6:56
|
|
|
Arashma Parks misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Arashma Parks offensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Arashma Parks misses two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Arashma Parks offensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Arashma Parks misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Tramon Mark turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Arashma Parks misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Arashma Parks personal foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau blocks Damian Dunn's two point layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Arashma Parks defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
J.P. Moorman II makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
16-27
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
16-29
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Arashma Parks makes two point turnaround hook shot (Brendan Barry assists)
|
18-29
|
4:12
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Damian Dunn offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Damian Dunn turnover
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses two point layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tai Strickland personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-30
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-31
|
2:06
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses two point layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Brendan Barry shooting foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Justin Gorham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-32
|
1:30
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Nick Jourdain draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Nick Jourdain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-32
|
1:30
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney personal foul (Nick Jourdain draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Nick Jourdain misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive foul (Tai Strickland draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover
|
|
0:23
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
22-32
|
0:02
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|