|
20:00
|
|
|
Morris Udeze vs. Michael Durr (Caleb Murphy gains possession)
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy offensive foul
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy turnover
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Morris Udeze misses two point layup
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive foul
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup (David Collins assists)
|
0-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses two point layup
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:57
|
|
|
Trey Wade turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Tyson Etienne assists)
|
2-4
|
16:54
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Alterique Gilbert assists)
|
4-4
|
16:17
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
4-7
|
15:29
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive foul
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Trey Wade turnover
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
4-10
|
14:52
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Castaneda steals)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Justin Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa blocks Clarence Jackson's two point layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
+3
|
Clarence Jackson makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|
7-10
|
13:06
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson offensive foul
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson turnover
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Clarence Jackson steals)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Rashun Williams blocks Craig Porter Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Rashun Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler personal foul
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
+3
|
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
7-13
|
11:01
|
|
|
Michael Durr blocks Morris Udeze's two point layup
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. blocks Caleb Murphy's two point layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Morris Udeze personal foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|
|
10:39
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
7-15
|
10:29
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda shooting foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Alterique Gilbert makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-15
|
10:12
|
|
|
Morris Udeze shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Trey Wade assists)
|
10-15
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
10-18
|
9:11
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert offensive foul
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert turnover
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-19
|
8:14
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
David Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup
|
10-21
|
6:29
|
|
|
Trey Wade misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-23
|
5:56
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau offensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Josaphat Bilau makes two point putback layup
|
12-23
|
5:53
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy shooting foul (Josaphat Bilau draws the foul)
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Justin Brown personal foul
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Etienne makes two point driving dunk
|
14-23
|
5:16
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-24
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
|
4:23
|
|
|
Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Shockers defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson blocks Michael Durr's two point layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Josaphat Bilau shooting foul (Xavier Castaneda draws the foul)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-26
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-27
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Council IV makes two point driving layup
|
16-27
|
2:25
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Rashun Williams personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Alterique Gilbert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-27
|
2:12
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point layup
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Tyson Etienne draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-27
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Etienne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-27
|
0:59
|
|
|
Clarence Jackson shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-29
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Clarence Jackson makes two point layup (Josaphat Bilau assists)
|
21-29
|
0:37
|
|
|
David Collins shooting foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Clarence Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-29
|
0:15
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|