NMEX
BOISE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
28
BOISE
Broncos
52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Rod Brown gains possession)  
19:41   Rod Brown turnover (3-second violation)  
19:23 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 0-2
18:55   Makuach Maluach offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
18:55   Makuach Maluach turnover  
18:52   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)  
18:38   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
18:36   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
18:33 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup 2-2
18:26   Rayj Dennis misses two point layup  
18:24   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:59   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
17:57   Lobos offensive rebound  
17:58   Rayj Dennis personal foul  
17:56   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
17:54   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:55   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
17:55   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:55 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
17:46   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:29   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point step back jump shot  
17:27   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:10 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot 5-2
16:49 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 5-5
16:35   Rod Brown offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
16:35   Rod Brown turnover  
16:18   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
16:08   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
15:51   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
15:49   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:42   Emmanuel Akot misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:40   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
15:34   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
15:27 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 5-8
15:09   Makuach Maluach misses two point turnaround jump shot  
15:07   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:02   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
15:02   TV timeout  
15:02 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-9
15:02 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-10
14:43   Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
14:40 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 5-12
14:14 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point turnaround hook shot 7-12
13:35 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point driving jump shot 7-14
13:35   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
13:35 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-15
13:22   Bayron Matos misses two point turnaround hook shot  
13:20   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:07   Mladen Armus turnover (out of bounds)  
12:50   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
12:49   Rod Brown personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
12:37 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 7-18
12:22 +2 Javonte Johnson makes two point driving layup 9-18
12:22   Max Rice shooting foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)  
12:22 +1 Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-18
12:10   Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
11:57 +2 Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10-20
11:47   Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot  
11:45   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
11:34 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10-23
11:30   Lobos 30 second timeout  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:06   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
11:04   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
10:58 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup 10-25
10:47   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
10:30 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 10-27
10:05   Derrick Alston blocks Saquan Singleton's two point hook shot  
10:04   Lobos offensive rebound  
9:57   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
9:55   Max Rice defensive rebound  
9:46   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
9:40 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 10-30
9:19   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
9:19 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-30
9:19 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-30
9:06   Makuach Maluach blocks Max Rice's two point layup  
9:04   Logan Padgett defensive rebound  
8:59   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball)  
8:51   Emmanuel Akot misses two point driving layup  
8:50   Broncos offensive rebound  
8:45   Emmanuel Akot offensive foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)  
8:45   Emmanuel Akot turnover  
8:23   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
8:21   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
8:18   Jump ball. Rod Brown vs. Derrick Alston (Broncos gains possession)  
8:18   Rod Brown turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
7:53   Makuach Maluach blocks Abu Kigab's two point layup  
7:51   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
7:41 +2 Rod Brown makes two point turnaround jump shot 14-30
7:28 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point hook shot 14-32
7:17   Logan Padgett turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
7:12 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 14-34
7:12   Lobos 30 second timeout  
7:12   TV timeout  
6:56 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot 16-34
6:33 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup 16-36
6:24   Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
6:13   Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot  
6:11   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
6:02   Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball)  
5:33   Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot  
5:31   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
5:09 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 16-38
4:56   Emmanuel Kuac offensive foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
4:56   Emmanuel Kuac turnover (illegal screen)  
4:49   Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
4:49 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-39
4:49   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:49   Logan Padgett defensive rebound  
4:21   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
4:19   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
4:10 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 16-42
3:56 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point driving layup 18-42
3:49   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:39   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
3:39 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-42
3:39 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-42
3:31   Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot  
3:29   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
3:26   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)  
3:07 +2 Max Rice makes two point driving layup 20-44
2:52 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point layup 22-44
2:52   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)  
2:52   Valdir Manuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:52   Max Rice defensive rebound  
2:43 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point floating jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 22-46
2:25 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot 24-46
2:05 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point driving dunk 24-48
1:59   Nolan Dorsey turnover (bad pass)  
1:52   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
1:43   Makuach Maluach misses two point driving layup  
1:41   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
1:33 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 24-50
1:14   Rod Brown misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
1:12   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
1:03 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Kurt Wegscheider assists) 26-50
0:52 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 26-52
0:39   Emmanuel Akot blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup  
0:37   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
0:32   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
0:30   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
0:12   Rayj Dennis personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
0:12 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-52
0:12 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-52
0:10   Broncos 30 second timeout  
0:06   Emmanuel Akot turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NMEX
Lobos
24
BOISE
Broncos
37

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
19:41   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
19:35   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
19:26   Emmanuel Akot turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Francis III steals)  
19:14 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup 30-52
18:55   Jump ball. Abu Kigab vs. Bayron Matos (Broncos gains possession)  
18:48   Bayron Matos personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
18:30 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point pullup jump shot 30-54
18:07   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
18:07 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-54
18:07 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-54
17:44   Mladen Armus misses two point reverse layup  
17:42   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
17:33   Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)  
17:23   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Mladen Armus steals)  
17:17 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 32-56
16:54   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
16:52   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
16:29   Emmanuel Akot misses two point step back jump shot  
16:27   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
16:19   Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
16:02   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
15:52   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:51   Lobos offensive rebound  
15:51   Abu Kigab personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:34   Kurt Wegscheider turnover (bad pass)  
15:27 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 32-59
14:52   Lukas Milner blocks Saquan Singleton's two point driving layup  
14:50   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
14:44 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 32-62
14:20 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point pullup jump shot 34-62
14:01   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point step back jump shot  
13:59   Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound  
13:51   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point floating jump shot  
13:49   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
13:44 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point putback layup 36-62
13:35   Kurt Wegscheider shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)  
13:35   Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:35 +1 Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-63
13:17   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
13:15   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
13:04   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)  
12:57   Derrick Alston personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
12:55   Nolan Dorsey turnover (lost ball)  
12:40   Bayron Matos personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)  
12:31   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
12:14   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:12   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
12:01 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 36-66
11:33   Lukas Milner blocks Makuach Maluach's two point driving layup  
11:32   Lobos offensive rebound  
11:32   TV timeout  
11:25   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Max Rice defensive rebound  
11:09 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 36-69
10:53 +2 Javonte Johnson makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists) 38-69
10:31 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists) 38-71
10:16  