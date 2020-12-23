NMEX
BOISE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Rod Brown gains possession)
|19:41
|
|Rod Brown turnover (3-second violation)
|19:23
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|0-2
|18:55
|
|Makuach Maluach offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|18:55
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover
|18:52
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)
|18:38
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|18:36
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|18:33
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup
|2-2
|18:26
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point layup
|18:24
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|17:59
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|17:58
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul
|17:56
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|17:54
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Abu Kigab shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|17:55
|
|Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:55
|
|+1
|Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|17:46
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point step back jump shot
|17:27
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|17:10
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|16:49
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|5-5
|16:35
|
|Rod Brown offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|16:35
|
|Rod Brown turnover
|16:18
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|16:08
|
|Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|15:51
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot
|15:49
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:40
|
|Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|15:27
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|5-8
|15:09
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point turnaround jump shot
|15:07
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|15:02
|
|TV timeout
|15:02
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-9
|15:02
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-10
|14:43
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|14:40
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists)
|5-12
|14:14
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point turnaround hook shot
|7-12
|13:35
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point driving jump shot
|7-14
|13:35
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-15
|13:22
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point turnaround hook shot
|13:20
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Mladen Armus turnover (out of bounds)
|12:50
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Rod Brown personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|12:37
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|7-18
|12:22
|
|+2
|Javonte Johnson makes two point driving layup
|9-18
|12:22
|
|Max Rice shooting foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)
|12:22
|
|+1
|Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-18
|12:10
|
|Emmanuel Kuac personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|10-20
|11:47
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot
|11:45
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|10-23
|11:30
|
|Lobos 30 second timeout
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:06
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|11:04
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|10:58
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup
|10-25
|10:47
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|10:30
|
|+2
|Mladen Armus makes two point hook shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|10-27
|10:05
|
|Derrick Alston blocks Saquan Singleton's two point hook shot
|10:04
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot
|9:55
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|9:40
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|10-30
|9:19
|
|Abu Kigab shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|9:19
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-30
|9:19
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-30
|9:06
|
|Makuach Maluach blocks Max Rice's two point layup
|9:04
|
|Logan Padgett defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball)
|8:51
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point driving layup
|8:50
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Emmanuel Akot offensive foul (Nolan Dorsey draws the foul)
|8:45
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover
|8:23
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Jump ball. Rod Brown vs. Derrick Alston (Broncos gains possession)
|8:18
|
|Rod Brown turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|7:53
|
|Makuach Maluach blocks Abu Kigab's two point layup
|7:51
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point turnaround jump shot
|14-30
|7:28
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point hook shot
|14-32
|7:17
|
|Logan Padgett turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)
|7:12
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists)
|14-34
|7:12
|
|Lobos 30 second timeout
|7:12
|
|TV timeout
|6:56
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot
|16-34
|6:33
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup
|16-36
|6:24
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot
|6:11
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball)
|5:33
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point driving jump shot
|5:31
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|5:09
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|16-38
|4:56
|
|Emmanuel Kuac offensive foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|Emmanuel Kuac turnover (illegal screen)
|4:49
|
|Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|4:49
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-39
|4:49
|
|Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:49
|
|Logan Padgett defensive rebound
|4:21
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|4:19
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|16-42
|3:56
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Francis III makes two point driving layup
|18-42
|3:49
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:39
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|3:39
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-42
|3:39
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-42
|3:31
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot
|3:29
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass)
|3:07
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point driving layup
|20-44
|2:52
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point layup
|22-44
|2:52
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Valdir Manuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:52
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point floating jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|22-46
|2:25
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-46
|2:05
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point driving dunk
|24-48
|1:59
|
|Nolan Dorsey turnover (bad pass)
|1:52
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|1:43
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point driving layup
|1:41
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|24-50
|1:14
|
|Rod Brown misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:12
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|1:03
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point layup (Kurt Wegscheider assists)
|26-50
|0:52
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup
|26-52
|0:39
|
|Emmanuel Akot blocks Makuach Maluach's two point layup
|0:37
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|0:12
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|0:12
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-52
|0:12
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-52
|0:10
|
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|0:06
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|19:41
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|19:35
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|19:26
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Francis III steals)
|19:14
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point layup
|30-52
|18:55
|
|Jump ball. Abu Kigab vs. Bayron Matos (Broncos gains possession)
|18:48
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|18:30
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-54
|18:07
|
|Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|18:07
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-54
|18:07
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-54
|17:44
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point reverse layup
|17:42
|
|Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|17:33
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball) (Saquan Singleton steals)
|17:23
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Mladen Armus steals)
|17:17
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|32-56
|16:54
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|16:52
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point step back jump shot
|16:27
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
|16:17
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:51
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|15:51
|
|Abu Kigab personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|Kurt Wegscheider turnover (bad pass)
|15:27
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|32-59
|14:52
|
|Lukas Milner blocks Saquan Singleton's two point driving layup
|14:50
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|32-62
|14:20
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Francis III makes two point pullup jump shot
|34-62
|14:01
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point step back jump shot
|13:59
|
|Jeremiah Francis III defensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Jeremiah Francis III misses two point floating jump shot
|13:49
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|13:44
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point putback layup
|36-62
|13:35
|
|Kurt Wegscheider shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:35
|
|+1
|Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-63
|13:17
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot
|13:15
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass)
|12:57
|
|Derrick Alston personal foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|Nolan Dorsey turnover (lost ball)
|12:40
|
|Bayron Matos personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
|12:31
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|12:14
|
|Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|36-66
|11:33
|
|Lukas Milner blocks Makuach Maluach's two point driving layup
|11:32
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|11:32
|
|TV timeout
|11:25
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|11:09
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|36-69
|10:53
|
|+2
|Javonte Johnson makes two point layup (Rod Brown assists)
|38-69
|10:31
|
|+2
|Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|38-71
|10:16
|