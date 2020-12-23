|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl vs. Theo John (Jamal Cain gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point layup (Jamal Cain assists)
|
0-2
|
19:30
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot
|
0-4
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
2-4
|
18:29
|
|
|
Theo John offensive foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Theo John turnover
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|
5-4
|
17:45
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Cain makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
5-7
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
7-7
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
7-10
|
16:45
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Eric Dixon offensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Eric Dixon makes two point putback layup
|
9-10
|
16:24
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Cain makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
9-13
|
15:41
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
14:58
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
11-16
|
14:44
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:29
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|
14-16
|
14:01
|
|
|
Brandon Slater shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Brandon Slater defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Brandon Slater assists)
|
17-16
|
13:17
|
|
|
Koby McEwen turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Symir Torrence turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot (Justin Lewis assists)
|
17-18
|
11:34
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Justin Lewis assists)
|
17-20
|
10:51
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Daniels steals)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Justin Lewis shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-20
|
10:23
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-20
|
10:07
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point layup
|
21-20
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot
|
24-20
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot
|
24-22
|
8:14
|
|
|
Koby McEwen shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:13
|
|
+1
|
Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-22
|
7:49
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Cole Swider personal foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Justin Moore personal foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot
|
25-24
|
6:17
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Koby McEwen personal foul (Cole Swider draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Greg Elliott blocks Cole Swider's three point jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Greg Elliott offensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+3
|
Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|
28-24
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
|
28-26
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Greg Elliott makes two point layup
|
28-28
|
3:28
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|
31-28
|
3:04
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jamal Cain defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Theo John steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Theo John turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Theo John steals)
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Theo John offensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Cole Swider assists)
|
34-28
|
1:06
|
|
|
Cole Swider personal foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|
36-28
|
0:34
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point layup (Dawson Garcia assists)
|
36-30