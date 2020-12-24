|
20:00
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin vs. Neemias Queta (Rollie Worster gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin blocks Neemias Queta's two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Marco Anthony personal foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Ralph Agee's two point layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Omari Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
0-2
|
18:10
|
|
|
Seneca Knight shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Ralph Agee shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-3
|
17:52
|
|
|
Neemias Queta personal foul (Hugo Clarkin draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists)
|
3-3
|
17:04
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
3-5
|
16:32
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Ralph Agee personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
3-8
|
15:19
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+3
|
Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
3-11
|
14:32
|
|
|
Seneca Knight offensive foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Seneca Knight turnover
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|
3-13
|
14:05
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius blocks Richard Washington's two point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius turnover
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius shooting foul (Chase Courtney draws the foul)
|
|
13:42
|
|
+1
|
Chase Courtney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-13
|
13:42
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|
4-15
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|
6-15
|
12:54
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|
6-17
|
12:13
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Trey Smith offensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Marco Anthony personal foul
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-17
|
11:34
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow personal foul
|
|
11:27
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-17
|
11:27
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot
|
8-19
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
10-17
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
10-19
|
10:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+3
|
Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|
10-22
|
9:49
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth turnover
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Richard Washington blocks Rollie Worster's two point layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive foul
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|
13-22
|
8:37
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses two point layup
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Sean Bairstow makes two point layup
|
13-24
|
7:49
|
|
|
Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot
|
13-27
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Hugo Clarkin makes two point jump shot (Sebastian Mendoza assists)
|
15-27
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists)
|
15-29
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup (Caleb Simmons assists)
|
17-29
|
6:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|
17-31
|
5:32
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Omari Moore shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-32
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-33
|
5:11
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Rollie Worster personal foul
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup
|
19-35
|
4:24
|
|
|
Richard Washington blocks Justin Bean's two point layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Chase Courtney personal foul
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-36
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-37
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|
21-37
|
3:07
|
|
|
Chase Courtney personal foul
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons turnover
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Neemias Queta personal foul
|
|
2:17
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-37
|
2:17
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-37
|
2:03
|
|
|
Szymon Zapala turnover
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons turnover
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|
23-40
|
1:20
|
|
|
Rollie Worster personal foul
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-40
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-40
|
1:20
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza blocks Szymon Zapala's two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Aggies offensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-41
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-42
|
0:47
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point layup
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Justin Bean turnover (Seneca Knight steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Seneca Knight turnover
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|