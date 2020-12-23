UMKC
STLOU

1st Half
UMKC
Kangaroos
26
STLOU
Billikens
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Josiah Allick vs. Hasahn French (Zion Williams gains possession)  
19:46 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point alley-oop layup (Brandon McKissic assists) 2-0
19:26   Zion Williams blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point hook shot  
19:24   Yuri Collins offensive rebound  
19:17 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 2-3
19:01   Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup  
18:59   Brandon McKissic offensive rebound  
18:57   Yuri Collins shooting foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
18:57   Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:57   Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:57   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
18:44   Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot  
18:42   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
18:25   Javonte Perkins blocks Demarius Pitts's two point driving layup  
18:23   Roos offensive rebound  
18:08   Roos turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:56   Javonte Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Allick steals)  
17:44 +3 Jacob Johnson makes three point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists) 5-3
17:21   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
17:19   Brandon McKissic defensive rebound  
17:01 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Brandon McKissic assists) 7-3
17:01   Billikens 30 second timeout  
16:37   Hasahn French misses two point floating jump shot  
16:35   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
16:19   Josiah Allick offensive foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
16:19   Josiah Allick turnover (illegal screen)  
16:04 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists) 7-5
15:45   Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
15:30   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
14:59   Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup  
14:57   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
14:47 +2 Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 7-7
14:12   Hasahn French blocks Josiah Allick's two point driving layup  
14:10   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
14:03   Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (traveling)  
14:03   TV timeout  
13:44 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point layup 9-7
13:17   Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Zion Williams defensive rebound  
12:47   Jacob Johnson misses two point layup  
12:45   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
12:20   Yuri Collins misses two point floating jump shot  
12:18   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
12:18   Marten Linssen personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
11:53   Caden Boser misses three point jump shot  
11:51   Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound  
11:39   Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Zion Williams steals)  
11:38   Zion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Fred Thatch Jr. steals)  
11:38   Caden Boser personal foul (Fred Thatch Jr. draws the foul)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:27   Gibson Jimerson turnover (bad pass) (Demarius Pitts steals)  
11:11 +2 Franck Kamgain makes two point driving layup 11-7
10:50   Gibson Jimerson turnover (out of bounds)  
10:36 +2 Brandon McKissic makes two point driving layup 13-7
10:24 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving layup 13-9
9:57   Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
9:40 +2 Hasahn French makes two point hook shot 13-11
9:14   Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup  
9:12   Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound  
9:03   Fred Thatch Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Roos defensive rebound  
8:31   Zion Williams misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:29   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
8:19   Franck Kamgain personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
8:07   Josiah Allick shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
8:07   Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:07   Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:07   Demarius Pitts defensive rebound  
7:46 +2 Brandon McKissic makes two point driving layup 15-11
7:36   Demarius Pitts personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
7:36   TV timeout  
7:33   Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot  
7:31   Javonte Perkins offensive rebound  
7:23   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
7:21   Demarius Pitts defensive rebound  
7:06   Yuri Collins personal foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)  
6:58   Brandon McKissic misses three point pullup jump shot  
6:56   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
6:51   Zion Williams shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
6:51 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-12
6:51 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-13
6:40   Zion Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
6:19   Javonte Perkins misses two point floating jump shot  
6:17   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
6:16   Demarius Pitts shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
6:16 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-14
6:16 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-15
5:49 +2 Brandon McKissic makes two point floating jump shot 17-15
5:18   Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point driving layup  
5:16   Fred Thatch Jr. offensive rebound  
5:15 +2 Fred Thatch Jr. makes two point putback layup 17-17
4:48 +3 Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists) 20-17
4:24   Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot  
4:22   Jacob Johnson defensive rebound  
3:57 +3 Brandon McKissic makes three point jump shot (Jacob Johnson assists) 23-17
3:40   Javonte Perkins offensive foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)  
3:40   Javonte Perkins turnover  
3:40   Brandon McKissic technical foul  
3:40   Brandon McKissic turnover  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:40   Javonte Perkins misses technical free throw 1 of 2  
3:40 +1 Javonte Perkins makes technical free throw 2 of 2 23-18
3:23   Jacob Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
3:09 +2 Hasahn French makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jordan Goodwin assists) 23-20
2:58   Roos 30 second timeout  
2:34   Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
2:19 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Javonte Perkins assists) 23-22
2:19   Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
2:19 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-23
2:10   Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass) (Hasahn French steals)  
2:04   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup  
2:02   Zion Williams defensive rebound  
1:53   Hasahn French blocks Josiah Allick's two point layup  
1:51   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
1:38 +3 Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Hasahn French assists) 23-26
1:24   Zion Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)  
1:17 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point dunk 23-28
0:50 +3 Brandon McKissic makes three point pullup jump shot 26-28
0:22   Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:20   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UMKC
Kangaroos
20
STLOU
Billikens
34

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Zion Williams personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
19:27   Hasahn French misses two point hook shot  
19:25   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
19:10   Jordan Goodwin personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
19:07   Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
19:03   Brandon McKissic personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
18:47   Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot  
18:45   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
18:41   Zion Williams shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
18:41 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-29
18:41 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-30
18:21   Brandon McKissic misses two point jump shot  
18:10   Brandon McKissic misses two point layup  
18:08   Josiah Allick offensive rebound  
18:03   Hasahn French blocks Brandon McKissic's two point layup  
18:01   Brandon McKissic offensive rebound  
17:43   Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot  
17:41   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point hook shot (Brandon McKissic assists) 30-30
16:37   Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)  
16:30 +2 Javonte Perkins makes two point dunk 30-34
15:16   Zion Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:27   TV timeout  
15:16   Zion Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:14   Billikens defensive rebound  
15:14   TV timeout  
15:05 +2 Hasahn French makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists) 30-36
14:49   Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot  
14:47   Zion Williams offensive rebound  
14:38   Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
14:17 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists) 30-39
13:47 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jacob Johnson assists) 32-39
13:17   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
13:12 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup 32-41
12:44   Zion Williams misses two point jump shot  
12:42   Brandon McKissic offensive rebound  
12:07   Zion Williams turnover  
12:37   Brandon McKissic turnover (traveling)  
12:23 +3 Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists) 32-44
12:07   Zion Williams offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)  
12:07   Zion Williams turnover  
11:49   Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49   Hasahn French misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:11   Javonte Perkins turnover (illegal screen)  
11:49   Hasahn French misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:49   Demarius Pitts defensive rebound  
11:27 +2 Josiah Allick makes two point jump shot 34-44
11:11   Javonte Perkins offensive foul (Zion Williams draws the foul)  
11:11   Javonte Perkins turnover (illegal screen)  
10:47   Demarius Pitts offensive foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)  
10:47   Demarius Pitts turnover  
10:33 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup 34-46
10:09   Hasahn French personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
10:07 +2 Demarius Pitts makes two point layup (Brandon McKissic assists) 36-46
9:42   Yuri Collins misses two point layup  
9:40   Fred Thatch Jr. offensive rebound  
9:27 +2 Hasahn French makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 36-48
9:27   Demarius Pitts shooting foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)  
9:27   Hasahn French misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:27   Zion Williams defensive rebound  
9:13   Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Yuri Collins defensive rebound  
8:49   Demarius Jacobs misses two point layup  
8:47   Josiah Allick defensive rebound  
8:47   Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
8:32   Marten Linssen personal foul (Franck Kamgain draws the foul)  
8:28   Marten Linssen shooting foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)  
8:28 +1 Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-48
8:28   Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:28   Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound  
7:59 +2 Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists) 37-50
7:41 +3 Jacob Johnson makes three point jump shot (Zion Williams assists) 40-50
7:12   Marten Linssen misses two point layup  
7:10   Brandon McKissic defensive rebound  
6:44   Yuri Collins shooting foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)  
6:44   TV timeout  
6:44 +1 Brandon McKissic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-50
6:44 +1 Brandon McKissic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-50
6:27 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Marten Linssen assists) 42-52
6:27   Franck Kamgain shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
6:27 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-53
6:17   Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass)  
5:51   Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)  
5:35 +2 Brandon McKissic makes two point layup 44-53
5:10   Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point hook shot  
5:08   Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound  
5:07   Brandon McKissic shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)  
5:07 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-54
5:07 +1 Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-55
4:50   Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Collins steals)  
4:18   Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Franck Kamgain defensive rebound  
3:46   Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot  
3:44   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
3:21 +2 Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists) 44-57
2:51   Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot  
2:49   Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound  
2:29   Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Johnson steals)  
2:17   Brandon McKissic misses two point jump shot  
2:15   Hasahn French defensive rebound  
