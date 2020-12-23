UMKC
STLOU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Josiah Allick vs. Hasahn French (Zion Williams gains possession)
|19:46
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point alley-oop layup (Brandon McKissic assists)
|2-0
|19:26
|
|Zion Williams blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point hook shot
|19:24
|
|Yuri Collins offensive rebound
|19:17
|
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|2-3
|19:01
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup
|18:59
|
|Brandon McKissic offensive rebound
|18:57
|
|Yuri Collins shooting foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|18:57
|
|Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:57
|
|Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:57
|
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|18:44
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|Javonte Perkins blocks Demarius Pitts's two point driving layup
|18:23
|
|Roos offensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Roos turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:56
|
|Javonte Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Josiah Allick steals)
|17:44
|
|+3
|Jacob Johnson makes three point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
|5-3
|17:21
|
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|17:19
|
|Brandon McKissic defensive rebound
|17:01
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Brandon McKissic assists)
|7-3
|17:01
|
|Billikens 30 second timeout
|16:37
|
|Hasahn French misses two point floating jump shot
|16:35
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Josiah Allick offensive foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|16:19
|
|Josiah Allick turnover (illegal screen)
|16:04
|
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists)
|7-5
|15:45
|
|Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
|15:43
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup
|14:57
|
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|14:47
|
|+2
|Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|7-7
|14:12
|
|Hasahn French blocks Josiah Allick's two point driving layup
|14:10
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (traveling)
|14:03
|
|TV timeout
|13:44
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point layup
|9-7
|13:17
|
|Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Zion Williams defensive rebound
|12:47
|
|Jacob Johnson misses two point layup
|12:45
|
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Yuri Collins misses two point floating jump shot
|12:18
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|12:18
|
|Marten Linssen personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|11:53
|
|Caden Boser misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Zion Williams steals)
|11:38
|
|Zion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Fred Thatch Jr. steals)
|11:38
|
|Caden Boser personal foul (Fred Thatch Jr. draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:27
|
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (bad pass) (Demarius Pitts steals)
|11:11
|
|+2
|Franck Kamgain makes two point driving layup
|11-7
|10:50
|
|Gibson Jimerson turnover (out of bounds)
|10:36
|
|+2
|Brandon McKissic makes two point driving layup
|13-7
|10:24
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving layup
|13-9
|9:57
|
|Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|+2
|Hasahn French makes two point hook shot
|13-11
|9:14
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point driving layup
|9:12
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|Roos defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Zion Williams misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:29
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Franck Kamgain personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Josiah Allick shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:07
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:07
|
|Demarius Pitts defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|+2
|Brandon McKissic makes two point driving layup
|15-11
|7:36
|
|Demarius Pitts personal foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|7:36
|
|TV timeout
|7:33
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|
|Javonte Perkins offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|
|Demarius Pitts defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Yuri Collins personal foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
|6:58
|
|Brandon McKissic misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:56
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Zion Williams shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|6:51
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|6:51
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|6:40
|
|Zion Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Javonte Perkins misses two point floating jump shot
|6:17
|
|Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|6:16
|
|Demarius Pitts shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|6:16
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-14
|6:16
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-15
|5:49
|
|+2
|Brandon McKissic makes two point floating jump shot
|17-15
|5:18
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point driving layup
|5:16
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. offensive rebound
|5:15
|
|+2
|Fred Thatch Jr. makes two point putback layup
|17-17
|4:48
|
|+3
|Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot (Josiah Allick assists)
|20-17
|4:24
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:22
|
|Jacob Johnson defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|+3
|Brandon McKissic makes three point jump shot (Jacob Johnson assists)
|23-17
|3:40
|
|Javonte Perkins offensive foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
|3:40
|
|Javonte Perkins turnover
|3:40
|
|Brandon McKissic technical foul
|3:40
|
|Brandon McKissic turnover
|3:40
|
|TV timeout
|3:40
|
|Javonte Perkins misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|3:40
|
|+1
|Javonte Perkins makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|23-18
|3:23
|
|Jacob Johnson misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|+2
|Hasahn French makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|23-20
|2:58
|
|Roos 30 second timeout
|2:34
|
|Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point layup (Javonte Perkins assists)
|23-22
|2:19
|
|Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|2:19
|
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-23
|2:10
|
|Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass) (Hasahn French steals)
|2:04
|
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point layup
|2:02
|
|Zion Williams defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Hasahn French blocks Josiah Allick's two point layup
|1:51
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|1:38
|
|+3
|Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Hasahn French assists)
|23-26
|1:24
|
|Zion Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|1:17
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point dunk
|23-28
|0:50
|
|+3
|Brandon McKissic makes three point pullup jump shot
|26-28
|0:22
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:20
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|
|Zion Williams personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|19:27
|
|Hasahn French misses two point hook shot
|19:25
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|19:10
|
|Jordan Goodwin personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|19:07
|
|Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|Brandon McKissic personal foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|18:47
|
|Javonte Perkins misses two point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|18:41
|
|Zion Williams shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|18:41
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-29
|18:41
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-30
|18:21
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point layup
|18:08
|
|Josiah Allick offensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Hasahn French blocks Brandon McKissic's two point layup
|18:01
|
|Brandon McKissic offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|17:41
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point hook shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
|30-30
|16:37
|
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Javonte Perkins steals)
|16:30
|
|+2
|Javonte Perkins makes two point dunk
|30-34
|15:16
|
|Zion Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:27
|
|TV timeout
|15:16
|
|Zion Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:14
|
|Billikens defensive rebound
|15:14
|
|TV timeout
|15:05
|
|+2
|Hasahn French makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|30-36
|14:49
|
|Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot
|14:47
|
|Zion Williams offensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|14:17
|
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|30-39
|13:47
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point layup (Jacob Johnson assists)
|32-39
|13:17
|
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|13:12
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup
|32-41
|12:44
|
|Zion Williams misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Brandon McKissic offensive rebound
|12:07
|
|Zion Williams turnover
|12:37
|
|Brandon McKissic turnover (traveling)
|12:23
|
|+3
|Javonte Perkins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|32-44
|12:07
|
|Zion Williams offensive foul (Yuri Collins draws the foul)
|12:07
|
|Zion Williams turnover
|11:49
|
|Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)
|11:49
|
|TV timeout
|11:49
|
|Hasahn French misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:11
|
|Javonte Perkins turnover (illegal screen)
|11:49
|
|Hasahn French misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:49
|
|Demarius Pitts defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|+2
|Josiah Allick makes two point jump shot
|34-44
|11:11
|
|Javonte Perkins offensive foul (Zion Williams draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|Javonte Perkins turnover (illegal screen)
|10:47
|
|Demarius Pitts offensive foul (Javonte Perkins draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|Demarius Pitts turnover
|10:33
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup
|34-46
|10:09
|
|Hasahn French personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+2
|Demarius Pitts makes two point layup (Brandon McKissic assists)
|36-46
|9:42
|
|Yuri Collins misses two point layup
|9:40
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. offensive rebound
|9:27
|
|+2
|Hasahn French makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|36-48
|9:27
|
|Demarius Pitts shooting foul (Hasahn French draws the foul)
|9:27
|
|Hasahn French misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:27
|
|Zion Williams defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Demarius Jacobs misses two point layup
|8:47
|
|Josiah Allick defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. personal foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|8:32
|
|Marten Linssen personal foul (Franck Kamgain draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|Marten Linssen shooting foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|+1
|Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-48
|8:28
|
|Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:28
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|+2
|Marten Linssen makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|37-50
|7:41
|
|+3
|Jacob Johnson makes three point jump shot (Zion Williams assists)
|40-50
|7:12
|
|Marten Linssen misses two point layup
|7:10
|
|Brandon McKissic defensive rebound
|6:44
|
|Yuri Collins shooting foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|TV timeout
|6:44
|
|+1
|Brandon McKissic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-50
|6:44
|
|+1
|Brandon McKissic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-50
|6:27
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Marten Linssen assists)
|42-52
|6:27
|
|Franck Kamgain shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|6:27
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-53
|6:17
|
|Brandon McKissic turnover (bad pass)
|5:51
|
|Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)
|5:35
|
|+2
|Brandon McKissic makes two point layup
|44-53
|5:10
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. misses two point hook shot
|5:08
|
|Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Brandon McKissic shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-54
|5:07
|
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-55
|4:50
|
|Jacob Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Yuri Collins steals)
|4:18
|
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|Franck Kamgain defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|Franck Kamgain misses two point jump shot
|3:44
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Hasahn French assists)
|44-57
|2:51
|
|Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|2:29
|
|Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Johnson steals)
|2:17
|
|Brandon McKissic misses two point jump shot
|2:15
|
|Hasahn French defensive rebound
|2:12