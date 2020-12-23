|
20:00
|
|
|
Nevin Zink vs. Yves Pons (Josiah-Jordan James gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point alley-oop layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
Dalvin White misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
0-4
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink makes two point layup (Dalvin White assists)
|
2-4
|
18:43
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
2-6
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
17:48
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi turnover (lost ball) (Dalvin White steals)
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Tommy Bruner makes three point jump shot (Dalvin White assists)
|
7-6
|
17:27
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Nevin Zink's two point layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Nevin Zink personal foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Jaden Springer turnover (lost ball) (Nevin Zink steals)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Nevin Zink misses two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|
7-9
|
15:23
|
|
|
Dalvin White misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Dalvin White defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Josh Aldrich blocks E.J. Anosike's two point layup
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Josh Aldrich defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. blocks Tommy Bruner's two point jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jump ball. E.J. Anosike vs. Everette Hammond (Spartans gains possession)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike turnover (lost ball) (Everette Hammond steals)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Everette Hammond misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
+3
|
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|
7-12
|
13:09
|
|
|
Khydarius Smith turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Khydarius Smith personal foul
|
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
7-14
|
12:20
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
7-16
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Tommy Bruner assists)
|
10-16
|
11:28
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Khydarius Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike personal foul
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James blocks Everette Hammond's two point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Olivier Nkamhoua assists)
|
10-18
|
10:15
|
|
+3
|
Everette Hammond makes three point jump shot (Bryson Mozone assists)
|
13-18
|
9:58
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
13-20
|
9:32
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Everette Hammond draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua blocks Tommy Bruner's two point layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jatayveous Watson shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-21
|
8:49
|
|
|
Jatayveous Watson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point driving layup
|
13-23
|
8:08
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. personal foul (Tommy Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
15-23
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Dalvin White shooting foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-24
|
7:50
|
|
+1
|
Keon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-25
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jaden Springer blocks Everette Hammond's two point layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Dalvin White defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Keon Johnson personal foul (Dalvin White draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Dalvin White turnover (bad pass) (Yves Pons steals)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jatayveous Watson personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Everette Hammond defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink makes two point hook shot (Tommy Bruner assists)
|
17-25
|
6:07
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner turnover (lost ball) (Victor Bailey Jr. steals)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
|
17-27
|
4:51
|
|
+3
|
Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Tommy Bruner assists)
|
20-27
|
4:36
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Bryson Mozone personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-28
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-29
|
3:42
|
|
|
Keon Johnson personal foul (Dalvin White draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Dalvin White misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Dalvin White steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Bruner makes two point jump shot
|
22-29
|
2:16
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Bruner steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner misses two point layup
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Nevin Zink makes two point layup
|
24-29
|
2:07
|
|
|
Volunteers 30 second timeout
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point jump shot
|
24-31
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jaden Springer blocks Everette Hammond's two point layup
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Nevin Zink shooting foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Yves Pons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-32
|
1:20
|
|
|
Tommy Bruner turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jaden Springer offensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Jaden Springer offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Dalvin White shooting foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
0:46
|
|
+1
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-33
|
0:46
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Josh Aldrich defensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
+2
|
Everette Hammond makes two point jump shot (Tommy Bruner assists)
|
26-33
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Josh Aldrich defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Everette Hammond misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|