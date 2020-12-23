|
20:00
Zach Freemantle vs. Christian Bishop (Damien Jefferson gains possession)
19:45
Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot
19:43
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
19:31
Colby Jones misses three point jump shot
19:29
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
19:16
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
0-3
18:51
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Colby Jones assists)
3-3
18:36
Christian Bishop misses three point jump shot
18:34
Jason Carter defensive rebound
18:02
|
Jason Carter makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
5-3
17:39
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
17:37
Colby Jones defensive rebound
17:26
Zach Freemantle misses two point hook shot
17:24
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
17:19
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (traveling)
17:19
Mitch Ballock blocks Zach Freemantle's two point layup
17:19
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
17:09
Damien Jefferson misses three point jump shot
17:07
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
16:52
|
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists)
7-3
16:44
Zach Freemantle personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
16:35
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point hook shot
16:33
Colby Jones defensive rebound
16:22
|
Paul Scruggs makes two point jump shot
9-3
16:09
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
16:07
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
15:58
|
Paul Scruggs makes three point jump shot
12-3
15:44
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
12-5
15:23
|
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
15-5
15:00
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
14:58
Mitch Ballock offensive rebound
14:53
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
14:51
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
14:27
|
Jason Carter makes two point dunk (Colby Jones assists)
17-5
14:27
Bluejays 30 second timeout
14:27
TV timeout
14:05
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Mitch Ballock assists)
17-7
13:48
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
13:46
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
13:36
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
13:34
Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
13:29
|
Nate Johnson makes two point jump shot
19-7
13:16
Bryan Griffin shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
13:16
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-8
13:16
|
Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-9
12:59
|
Adam Kunkel makes three point jump shot
22-9
12:47
Ben Stanley personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
12:42
Damien Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Adam Kunkel steals)
12:35
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Nate Johnson's three point jump shot
12:33
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
12:34
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
12:32
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
12:21
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
12:17
Bluejays defensive rebound
11:56
Alex O'Connell misses two point layup
11:54
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
11:50
Bryan Griffin misses two point jump shot
11:48
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
11:43
|
Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup
22-11
11:19
Ben Stanley misses three point jump shot
11:17
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
11:08
Bryan Griffin blocks Christian Bishop's two point layup
11:05
Antwann Jones offensive rebound
11:05
TV timeout
10:56
|
Antwann Jones makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
22-14
10:44
|
KyKy Tandy makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
25-14
10:36
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
10:34
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
10:25
Christian Bishop misses two point jump shot
10:23
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
9:59
Zach Freemantle turnover (traveling)
9:45
|
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Antwann Jones assists)
25-16
9:28
|
KyKy Tandy makes three point jump shot
28-16
9:14
|
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
28-19
8:48
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
8:46
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
8:46
Zach Freemantle personal foul (Mitch Ballock draws the foul)
8:35
|
Antwann Jones makes two point layup
28-21
8:35
C.J. Wilcher shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
8:35
|
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-22
8:13
Jason Carter offensive foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
8:13
Jason Carter turnover
8:02
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
8:00
Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
7:54
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
7:52
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
7:33
Ryan Kalkbrenner shooting foul (Colby Jones draws the foul)
7:33
TV timeout
7:31
Colby Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:33
|
Colby Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-22
7:06
|
Antwann Jones makes two point jump shot
29-24
6:48
Denzel Mahoney personal foul (Bryan Griffin draws the foul)
6:42
Nate Johnson misses two point hook shot
6:40
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
6:31
Jason Carter personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
6:31
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:31
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
6:20
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
6:18
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
6:15
Nate Johnson misses two point layup
6:13
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
6:08
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
6:06
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
5:57
|
Colby Jones makes two point jump shot
31-24
5:44
|
Antwann Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
31-27
5:25
Paul Scruggs turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)
5:19
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
31-30
5:18
Musketeers 30 second timeout
5:05
|
Ben Stanley makes two point layup (Paul Scruggs assists)
33-30
5:05
Alex O'Connell shooting foul (Ben Stanley draws the foul)
5:05
|
Ben Stanley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
34-30
4:46
|
Damien Jefferson makes two point jump shot
34-32
4:14
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
4:12
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
4:07
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
4:05
Jason Carter defensive rebound
3:42
Paul Scruggs misses two point jump shot
3:40
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
3:35
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup
3:33
Alex O'Connell offensive rebound
3:29
|
Alex O'Connell makes two point layup
34-34
3:15
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
3:13
Musketeers offensive rebound
3:13
TV timeout
3:04
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
3:02
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
2:47
|
Christian Bishop makes two point jump shot
34-36
2:16
Ben Stanley misses two point layup
2:12
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
2:12
Mitch Ballock offensive foul (Jason Carter draws the foul)
2:12
Mitch Ballock turnover
1:48
Paul Scruggs turnover (lost ball)
1:35
Jason Carter blocks Christian Bishop's two point layup
1:33
Bluejays offensive rebound
1:33
Bryan Griffin shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
1:33
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:33
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:33
Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
1:00
Bryan Griffin turnover (traveling)
0:46
Antwann Jones misses two point jump shot
0:44
Adam Kunkel defensive rebound
0:23
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks KyKy Tandy's two point jump shot
0:21
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
0:06
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
0:04
Musketeers defensive rebound
0:02
Denzel Mahoney personal foul (Paul Scruggs draws the foul)
0:01
Adam Kunkel misses three point jump shot
0:00
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
