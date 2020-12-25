|
20:00
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson vs. Yvan Ouedraogo (Eli Brooks gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass) (Dalano Banton steals)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:49
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
17:29
|
|
|
Trey McGowens personal foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Lat Mayen turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Livers steals)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
5-4
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point jump shot
|
5-6
|
15:47
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Mike Smith shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
5-7
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
5-8
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
5-9
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-9
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point reverse layup (Yvan Ouedraogo assists)
|
7-11
|
14:42
|
|
|
Lat Mayen blocks Eli Brooks's two point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson shooting foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
10-11
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
10-13
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
13-13
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point step back jump shot
|
13-15
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
13:03
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot
|
15-18
|
12:49
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson personal foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers offensive foul (Eduardo Andre draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers turnover
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Franz Wagner shooting foul (Eduardo Andre draws the foul)
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Eduardo Andre makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
12:19
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Dalano Banton turnover (bad pass) (Eli Brooks steals)
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point alley-oop dunk (Eli Brooks assists)
|
17-19
|
10:42
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point hook shot
|
19-21
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
21-21
|
9:02
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo makes two point layup
|
21-23
|
8:39
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. technical foul
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Teddy Allen technical foul
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-23
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup
|
23-25
|
7:37
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
25-25
|
6:57
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Trey McGowens's two point dunk
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo shooting foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Kobe Webster offensive foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Kobe Webster turnover
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
|
27-25
|
5:06
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Lat Mayen offensive foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Lat Mayen turnover
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Lat Mayen blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point putback layup
|
29-25
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Lat Mayen makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|
29-27
|
3:59
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Teddy Allen makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
|
29-29
|
3:33
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Kobe Webster assists)
|
29-32
|
2:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Dalano Banton personal foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-32
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-32
|
2:03
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
+3
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
34-32
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point driving layup
|
34-34
|
0:58
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Franz Wagner offensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
36-34
|
0:36
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|