20:00
Brison Gresham vs. Sean Mobley (DeJon Jarreau gains possession)
19:44
+3
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
3-0
19:23
Sean Mobley turnover (bad pass)
18:56
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
18:54
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
18:40
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (traveling)
18:29
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
18:27
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
18:10
+3
Sean Mobley makes three point jump shot (Darin Green Jr. assists)
3-3
17:43
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
17:41
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
17:24
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
17:21
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
17:21
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
17:21
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-4
17:21
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-5
16:55
Quentin Grimes turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
16:50
+2
Isaiah Adams makes two point dunk
3-7
16:24
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
16:22
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
16:01
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
15:59
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
15:48
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
15:46
Cougars offensive rebound
15:46
Isaiah Adams personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
15:48
TV timeout
15:46
Darin Green Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
15:46
Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:46
+1
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-7
15:35
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
4-10
15:05
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
15:03
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
14:45
Brandon Mahan turnover (lost ball)
14:26
Isaiah Adams personal foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
14:06
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
14:03
Knights defensive rebound
13:43
+2
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup (Sean Mobley assists)
4-12
13:20
Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
13:18
Darius Perry defensive rebound
13:16
Tramon Mark personal foul (Darius Perry draws the foul)
12:48
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
12:48
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover
12:19
Justin Gorham misses three point jump shot
12:17
Knights defensive rebound
12:03
+2
Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot
4-14
11:26
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
11:26
TV timeout
11:08
C.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Reggie Chaney steals)
10:43
C.J. Walker blocks Justin Gorham's two point layup
10:41
Darius Perry defensive rebound
10:33
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
10:28
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
10:26
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
10:02
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
7-14
10:02
Darius Perry shooting foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
10:02
+1
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-14
9:45
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
9:43
Cougars defensive rebound
9:19
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
9:17
Reggie Chaney offensive rebound
9:14
+2
Reggie Chaney makes two point layup
10-14
8:52
Darius Perry misses two point layup
8:50
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
8:46
+3
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
13-14
8:42
Knights 30 second timeout
8:27
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Darin Green Jr. draws the foul)
8:27
Darin Green Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:27
+1
Darin Green Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-15
7:58
Tramon Mark turnover (traveling)
7:58
TV timeout
7:41
Sean Mobley turnover (traveling)
7:25
Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
7:23
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
7:07
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
7:02
Darius Perry misses two point jump shot
7:00
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
6:52
Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
6:50
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
6:44
Brandon Mahan turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
6:33
+2
Caleb Mills makes two point layup
15-15
6:19
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Grimes steals)
6:11
Quentin Grimes turnover (bad pass)
5:56
Brandon Mahan misses two point layup
5:54
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
5:45
+2
Caleb Mills makes two point layup
17-15
5:45
Darius Perry shooting foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
5:45
+1
Caleb Mills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
18-15
5:25
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
5:10
Caleb Mills misses three point jump shot
5:08
Knights defensive rebound
5:08
Justin Gorham personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
4:54
Tramon Mark personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
5:08
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-16
4:54
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-17
4:39
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
4:37
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
4:22
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
4:20
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
4:15
Darin Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:13
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
4:09
+2
C.J. Walker makes two point jump shot
18-19
3:52
Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
3:50
Knights defensive rebound
3:50
Justin Gorham personal foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
3:50
TV timeout
3:50
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:50
Reggie Chaney defensive rebound
3:49
Darin Green Jr. personal foul (Reggie Chaney draws the foul)
3:49
Reggie Chaney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:49
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
3:34
Reggie Chaney personal foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
3:34
Dre Fuller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:34
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
3:13
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot
21-19
2:46
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup
2:44
Cougars defensive rebound
2:44
Dre Fuller Jr. personal foul (Jamal Shead draws the foul)
2:44
+1
Jamal Shead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-19
2:44
Jamal Shead misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:44
Knights defensive rebound
2:29
+2
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup
22-21
2:00
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
1:58
Knights defensive rebound
1:35
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
1:33
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
1:21
+3
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (Jamal Shead assists)
25-21
1:02
Reggie Chaney personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
1:02
+1
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-22
1:02
|
+1
|
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-23
|
0:49
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes turnover (bad pass) (Sean Mobley steals)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Sean Mobley makes two point layup
|
25-25
|
0:15
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|