FRESNO
COLOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Orlando Robinson vs. Dischon Thomas (Rams gains possession)
|19:29
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|19:14
|
|Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|19:05
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|19:03
|
|Kendle Moore offensive rebound
|18:59
|
|+2
|Kendle Moore makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:52
|
|Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Adam Thistlewood steals)
|18:43
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|0-5
|18:23
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|Christian Gray offensive rebound
|18:13
|
|Christian Gray misses two point layup
|18:11
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|
|Christian Gray defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+2
|Dischon Thomas makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|0-7
|17:05
|
|David Roddy blocks Devin Gage's two point jump shot
|17:03
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|Kendle Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:50
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot
|2-7
|16:14
|
|Dischon Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|16:05
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|16:05
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover
|15:40
|
|Isaiah Hill shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|15:40
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-8
|15:40
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-8
|15:40
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-9
|15:27
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|15:05
|
|+2
|Isaiah Rivera makes two point layup (James Moors assists)
|4-11
|14:50
|
|James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|Junior Ballard turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)
|14:15
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:03
|
|Deon Stroud turnover (traveling)
|14:03
|
|Destin Whitaker personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|13:47
|
|+3
|John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|4-14
|13:34
|
|+2
|Deon Stroud makes two point jump shot
|6-14
|13:09
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)
|12:53
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)
|12:39
|
|James Moors misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|
|Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|+3
|Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Junior Ballard assists)
|9-14
|12:15
|
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass)
|12:01
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|11:59
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|11:49
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|9-17
|11:30
|
|Devin Gage offensive foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|11:30
|
|Devin Gage turnover
|11:30
|
|TV timeout
|11:08
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)
|10:58
|
|P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|10:58
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:58
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|10:58
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:58
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|David Roddy turnover (traveling)
|10:03
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|9:47
|
|Christian Gray offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|9:47
|
|Christian Gray turnover
|9:33
|
|P.J. Byrd offensive foul
|9:33
|
|P.J. Byrd turnover
|9:15
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot
|11-17
|9:00
|
|David Roddy misses two point layup
|8:58
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|8:51
|
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|8:36
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|+2
|Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot
|13-17
|8:03
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|13-19
|7:44
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|7:44
|
|TV timeout
|7:33
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)
|7:33
|
|Christian Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:13
|
|Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Junior Ballard turnover (lane violation)
|7:15
|
|David Roddy misses two point layup
|7:13
|
|Devin Gage defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|
|Christian Gray offensive rebound
|6:59
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point dunk
|15-19
|6:12
|
|Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:43
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|6:34
|
|+2
|Junior Ballard makes two point layup
|17-19
|6:12
|
|Christian Gray shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:46
|
|Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|6:12
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-20
|5:54
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|5:52
|
|Deon Stroud offensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|5:46
|
|+1
|Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-20
|5:46
|
|Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:46
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|18-22
|5:10
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)
|5:08
|
|Anthony Holland personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|James Moors personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|5:08
|
|David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:08
|
|Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|4:56
|
|Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|4:54
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|Anthony Holland misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:54
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Deon Stroud offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|Deon Stroud turnover
|4:06
|
|Anthony Holland personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|4:06
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-23
|4:06
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-24
|3:45
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|3:34
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|18-27
|3:10
|
|Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|3:08
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|18-30
|2:40
|
|Devin Gage personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|TV timeout
|2:55
|
|Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|2:55
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:55
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Adam Thistlewood offensive rebound
|2:40
|
|Isaiah Hill personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|2:38
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|2:38
|
|+1
|Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-32
|2:24
|
|Orlando Robinson misses two point hook shot
|2:22
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|2:11
|
|Junior Ballard defensive rebound
|1:56
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|1:54
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|1:50
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-32
|1:50
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-32
|1:29
|
|Devin Gage personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)
|1:29
|
|+1
|Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-33
|1:29
|
|Kendle Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:29
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Destin Whitaker defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|Destin Whitaker turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|0:37
|
|Kendle Moore offensive foul (Destin Whitaker draws the foul)
|0:37
|
|Kendle Moore turnover
|0:24
|
|Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)
|0:07
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Junior Ballard steals)
|0:03
|
|Junior Ballard misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Destin Whitaker makes two point tip shot
|22-33
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|—
|19:43
|
|+3
|Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Christian Gray assists)
|25-33
|19:15
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|19:00
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|25-36
|18:27
|
|+2
|Christian Gray makes two point hook shot (Devin Gage assists)
|27-36
|18:13
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|18:11
|
|Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|David Roddy shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|17:25
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-36
|17:25
|
|Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:25
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|16:54
|
|Dischon Thomas offensive foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|16:54
|
|Dischon Thomas turnover
|16:40
|
|+2
|Devin Gage makes two point layup (Orlando Robinson assists)
|30-36
|16:18
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point floating jump shot
|30-38
|15:45
|
|James Moors blocks Junior Ballard's two point layup
|15:43
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|15:36
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|30-40
|15:19
|
|James Moors personal foul
|15:19
|
|TV timeout
|15:09
|
|Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|
|Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|14:58
|
|Christian Gray offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|14:58
|
|Christian Gray turnover
|14:28
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|30-42
|14:13
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|14:07
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)
|14:02
|
|Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
|13:53
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|13:51
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|13:32
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point jump shot (John Tonje assists)
|30-44
|13:08
|
|Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|+2
|Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
|32-44
|13:05
|
|James Moors shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|13:05
|
|+1
|Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-44
|12:44
|
|David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|
|Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|+2
|Devin Gage makes two point jump shot
|35-44
|12:15
|
|Anthony Holland personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|12:12
|
|+3
|Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|35-47
|11:45
|
|Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:25
|
|Isaiah Hill shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|11:25
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|35-48
|11:25
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|35-49
|11:25
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-50
|11:03
|
|Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound