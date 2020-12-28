FRESNO
COLOST

1st Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
22
COLOST
Rams
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Orlando Robinson vs. Dischon Thomas (Rams gains possession)  
19:29   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:14   Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
19:05   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
19:03   Kendle Moore offensive rebound  
18:59 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup 0-2
18:52   Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Adam Thistlewood steals)  
18:43 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 0-5
18:23   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
18:13   Christian Gray misses two point layup  
18:11   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
18:00   Dischon Thomas misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Christian Gray defensive rebound  
17:45   Devin Gage misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 0-7
17:05   David Roddy blocks Devin Gage's two point jump shot  
17:03   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
16:52   Kendle Moore misses two point jump shot  
16:50   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
16:42 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot 2-7
16:14   Dischon Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)  
16:05   Orlando Robinson offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
16:05   Orlando Robinson turnover  
15:40   Isaiah Hill shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
15:40 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-8
15:40 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-9
15:27 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot 4-9
15:05 +2 Isaiah Rivera makes two point layup (James Moors assists) 4-11
14:50   James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
14:47   Junior Ballard turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)  
14:15   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:03   Deon Stroud turnover (traveling)  
14:03   Destin Whitaker personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)  
13:47 +3 John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 4-14
13:34 +2 Deon Stroud makes two point jump shot 6-14
13:09   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass)  
12:53   Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)  
12:39   James Moors misses three point jump shot  
12:37   Braxton Meah defensive rebound  
12:28 +3 Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Junior Ballard assists) 9-14
12:15   Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass)  
12:01   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
11:59   James Moors defensive rebound  
11:49 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists) 9-17
11:30   Devin Gage offensive foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)  
11:30   Devin Gage turnover  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:08   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)  
10:58   P.J. Byrd shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
10:58   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:58   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
10:58   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:58   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
10:40   Orlando Robinson misses three point jump shot  
10:38   David Roddy defensive rebound  
10:21   David Roddy turnover (traveling)  
10:03   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
9:58   James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
9:47   Christian Gray offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
9:47   Christian Gray turnover  
9:33   P.J. Byrd offensive foul  
9:33   P.J. Byrd turnover  
9:15 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot 11-17
9:00   David Roddy misses two point layup  
8:58   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
8:51   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
8:49   David Roddy defensive rebound  
8:36   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
8:22 +2 Isaiah Hill makes two point jump shot 13-17
8:03 +2 David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 13-19
7:44   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:33   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Christian Gray draws the foul)  
7:33   Christian Gray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:13   Isaiah Hill defensive rebound  
7:33   Junior Ballard turnover (lane violation)  
7:15   David Roddy misses two point layup  
7:13   Devin Gage defensive rebound  
7:06   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Christian Gray offensive rebound  
6:59 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point dunk 15-19
6:12   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:43   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)  
6:34 +2 Junior Ballard makes two point layup 17-19
6:12   Christian Gray shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
6:12   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:46   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
6:12 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-20
5:54   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
5:52   Deon Stroud offensive rebound  
5:46   Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
5:46 +1 Deon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-20
5:46   Deon Stroud misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:46   David Roddy defensive rebound  
5:32 +2 David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists) 18-22
5:10   Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass) (David Roddy steals)  
5:08   Anthony Holland personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
4:54   James Moors personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)  
5:08   David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:08   Deon Stroud defensive rebound  
4:56   Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
4:54   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
4:54   Kendle Moore personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)  
4:54   Anthony Holland misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:54   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
4:40   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
4:34   Deon Stroud offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
4:34   Deon Stroud turnover  
4:06   Anthony Holland personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
4:06 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-23
4:06 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-24
3:45   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
3:43   David Roddy defensive rebound  
3:34 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 18-27
3:10   Isaiah Hill misses two point layup  
3:08   David Roddy defensive rebound  
3:04 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 18-30
2:40   Devin Gage personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
3:04   TV timeout  
2:55   Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
2:55   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:55   David Roddy defensive rebound  
2:42   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Adam Thistlewood offensive rebound  
2:40   Isaiah Hill personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
2:38 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-31
2:38 +1 Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-32
2:24   Orlando Robinson misses two point hook shot  
2:22   David Roddy defensive rebound  
2:13   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Junior Ballard defensive rebound  
1:56   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
1:54   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
1:50   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
1:50 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-32
1:50 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-32
1:29   Devin Gage personal foul (Kendle Moore draws the foul)  
1:29 +1 Kendle Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-33
1:29   Kendle Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:29   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
1:08   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
1:06   David Roddy defensive rebound  
0:58   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Destin Whitaker defensive rebound  
0:51   Destin Whitaker turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
0:37   Kendle Moore offensive foul (Destin Whitaker draws the foul)  
0:37   Kendle Moore turnover  
0:24   Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)  
0:07   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Junior Ballard steals)  
0:03   Junior Ballard misses two point layup  
0:01   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Destin Whitaker makes two point tip shot 22-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
FRESNO
Bulldogs
31
COLOST
Rams
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:43 +3 Anthony Holland makes three point jump shot (Christian Gray assists) 25-33
19:15   Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
19:00   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
18:58   David Roddy defensive rebound  
18:49 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 25-36
18:27 +2 Christian Gray makes two point hook shot (Devin Gage assists) 27-36
18:13   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
18:11   Anthony Holland defensive rebound  
18:00   Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
17:44   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
17:25   David Roddy shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
17:25 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-36
17:25   Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:25   David Roddy defensive rebound  
16:54   Dischon Thomas offensive foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)  
16:54   Dischon Thomas turnover  
16:40 +2 Devin Gage makes two point layup (Orlando Robinson assists) 30-36
16:18 +2 James Moors makes two point floating jump shot 30-38
15:45   James Moors blocks Junior Ballard's two point layup  
15:43   James Moors defensive rebound  
15:36 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 30-40
15:19   James Moors personal foul  
15:19   TV timeout  
15:09   Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Anthony Holland offensive rebound  
14:58   Christian Gray offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
14:58   Christian Gray turnover  
14:28 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 30-42
14:13   Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
14:07   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Deon Stroud steals)  
14:02   Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)  
13:53   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
13:51   James Moors defensive rebound  
13:32 +2 James Moors makes two point jump shot (John Tonje assists) 30-44
13:08   Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Orlando Robinson offensive rebound  
13:01 +2 Orlando Robinson makes two point layup 32-44
13:05   James Moors shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)  
13:05 +1 Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-44
12:44   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
12:42   Orlando Robinson defensive rebound  
12:34 +2 Devin Gage makes two point jump shot 35-44
12:15   Anthony Holland personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
12:12 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 35-47
11:45   Orlando Robinson turnover (bad pass)  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:25   Isaiah Hill shooting foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
11:25 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 3 35-48
11:25 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 3 35-49
11:25 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-50
11:03   Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot  
11:01   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound