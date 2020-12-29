|
20:00
|
|
|
Romello White vs. Jordan Bruner (Rebels gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez turnover (bad pass) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive foul
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (Keon Ellis assists)
|
0-3
|
18:50
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
|
0-5
|
18:19
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
KJ Buffen turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bruner steals)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez personal foul
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford makes three point step back jump shot
|
0-8
|
17:20
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
3-8
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
5-8
|
16:23
|
|
|
Austin Crowley personal foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Romello White personal foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Keon Ellis makes two point layup (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
5-10
|
15:53
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. blocks KJ Buffen's two point layup
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner blocks Luis Rodriguez's two point layup
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover (lost ball) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner personal foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Robert Allen turnover (lost ball) (Jahvon Quinerly steals)
|
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point layup
|
5-12
|
14:28
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass) (Juwan Gary steals)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Juwan Gary personal foul
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-12
|
13:11
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly offensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point step back jump shot
|
7-15
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner offensive foul (Juwan Gary draws the foul)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner turnover
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball) (Khadim Sy steals)
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point dunk
|
9-15
|
12:15
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists)
|
9-18
|
11:53
|
|
|
Juwan Gary shooting foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
10-18
|
11:53
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
11:53
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
11-18
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez personal foul
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
KJ Buffen turnover
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Keon Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point layup (Keon Ellis assists)
|
11-20
|
10:22
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
11-23
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-23
|
9:23
|
|
|
KJ Buffen personal foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Joshua Primo personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
15-23
|
8:53
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-23
|
8:51
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Robert Allen steals)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point pullup jump shot
|
18-23
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-23
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
20-26
|
7:05
|
|
|
Alex Reese shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-26
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-26
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
James Rojas makes two point layup (Herbert Jones assists)
|
22-28
|
6:36
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Robert Allen shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-29
|
6:13
|
|
|
Robert Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Keon Ellis personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
James Rojas misses two point layup
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Alex Reese offensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Alex Reese makes two point putback layup
|
22-31
|
5:41
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Keon Ellis makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
22-34
|
5:08
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Keon Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Devontae Shuler steals)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Keon Ellis personal foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-34
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-34
|
4:52
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses two point layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Khadim Sy offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
|
26-34
|
4:05
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
James Rojas offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell shooting foul (John Petty Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
26-35
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
26-35
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
|
26-37
|
2:45
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
28-37
|
2:20
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. personal foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-37
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-37
|
1:49
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Romello White personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Alex Reese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-38
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Alex Reese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-39
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point finger roll layup
|
32-39
|
0:48
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Joshua Primo's two point driving layup
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Alex Reese blocks Devontae Shuler's two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-40
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-41
|
0:20
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point pullup jump shot
|
34-41
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alex Reese assists)
|
34-43
|
0:03
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|