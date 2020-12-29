|
20:00
Greg Eboigbodin vs. Derek Culver (Mountaineers gains possession)
19:35
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
19:33
Jason Strong defensive rebound
19:23
+3
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
3-0
19:06
+2
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
3-2
18:45
Tyson Walker misses two point layup
18:43
Mountaineers defensive rebound
18:32
+2
Derek Culver makes two point dunk (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
3-4
18:20
Gabe Osabuohien personal foul (Jason Strong draws the foul)
18:00
+2
Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
5-4
17:46
+2
Derek Culver makes two point hook shot
5-6
17:23
Tyson Walker turnover (lost ball) (Miles McBride steals)
17:17
+2
Derek Culver makes two point dunk (Miles McBride assists)
5-8
17:00
+3
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Shaquille Walters assists)
8-8
16:47
+3
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
8-11
16:18
+2
Greg Eboigbodin makes two point layup
10-11
16:10
+2
Derek Culver makes two point dunk (Miles McBride assists)
10-13
15:54
Greg Eboigbodin turnover (traveling)
15:54
TV timeout
15:41
+2
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot
10-15
15:20
Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
15:18
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
15:10
Jason Strong personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
15:06
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
15:04
Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
14:53
Emmitt Matthews Jr. blocks Shaquille Walters's two point layup
14:51
Tyson Walker offensive rebound
14:33
+2
Shaquille Walters makes two point layup
12-15
14:27
Jason Strong blocks Derek Culver's two point layup
14:25
Jason Strong defensive rebound
14:25
+2
Shaquille Walters makes two point layup
14-15
14:25
Jordan McCabe shooting foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
14:25
Shaquille Walters misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:25
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
14:14
Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
14:12
Jason Strong defensive rebound
13:56
Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
13:54
Isaiah Cottrell defensive rebound
13:50
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Alexander Nwagha steals)
13:41
Alexander Nwagha offensive foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
13:41
Alexander Nwagha turnover
13:31
Taz Sherman misses two point layup
13:29
Jordan McCabe offensive rebound
13:23
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
13:21
Alexander Nwagha defensive rebound
13:15
Alexander Nwagha turnover (bad pass) (Jordan McCabe steals)
13:07
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Isaiah Cottrell assists)
14-17
12:53
Tyson Walker turnover (lost ball) (Taz Sherman steals)
12:43
Jason Strong shooting foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
12:43
+1
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-18
12:43
+1
Taz Sherman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-19
12:23
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
12:21
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
12:08
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
12:06
Mountaineers offensive rebound
12:06
Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
12:04
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
12:02
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
11:53
TV timeout
11:48
+2
Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot
14-21
11:10
Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
10:53
Gabe Osabuohien offensive foul (Quirin Emanga draws the foul)
10:53
Gabe Osabuohien turnover
10:30
Greg Eboigbodin misses two point jump shot
10:30
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
10:30
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
10:28
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
10:10
+3
Quirin Emanga makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
17-21
9:38
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
9:36
Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
9:19
Derek Culver shooting foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)
9:19
Greg Eboigbodin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:19
+1
Greg Eboigbodin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-21
9:02
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
9:00
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
8:49
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
8:47
Mountaineers offensive rebound
8:46
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
8:44
Huskies defensive rebound
8:31
Tyson Walker turnover (out of bounds)
8:10
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
8:08
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
8:02
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup
18-23
7:38
TV timeout
7:33
Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass) (Derek Culver steals)
7:31
Miles McBride offensive foul (Quirin Emanga draws the foul)
7:31
Miles McBride turnover
7:03
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
7:01
Quirin Emanga offensive rebound
7:01
Quirin Emanga misses two point layup
6:59
Quirin Emanga offensive rebound
6:59
Derek Culver shooting foul (Quirin Emanga draws the foul)
6:59
+1
Quirin Emanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-23
7:02
+1
Quirin Emanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
6:43
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot
20-25
6:18
Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Vito Cubrilo draws the foul)
6:18
Vito Cubrilo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:18
+1
Vito Cubrilo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-25
5:58
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
5:56
Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
5:34
Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
5:32
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
5:27
Alexander Nwagha shooting foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
5:27
+1
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-26
5:27
+1
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-27
5:12
Coleman Stucke turnover (traveling)
4:57
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
21-29
4:40
Greg Eboigbodin misses two point layup
4:38
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
4:17
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive foul (Greg Eboigbodin draws the foul)
4:17
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover
4:00
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
3:58
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
3:57
Quirin Emanga personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
3:57
TV timeout
3:37
+2
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
21-31
3:37
Shaquille Walters shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
3:37
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-32
3:07
Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup
3:05
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
2:55
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup (Sean McNeil assists)
21-34
2:37
Jason Strong misses two point jump shot
2:35
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
2:26
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
2:24
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
2:18
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
2:16
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
2:10
+3
Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Greg Eboigbodin assists)
24-34
1:59
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:57
Tyson Walker defensive rebound
1:47
Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
1:45
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
1:23
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
1:23
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover
1:03
Shaquille Walters misses two point jump shot
1:01
Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound
0:53
+2
Quirin Emanga makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
26-34
0:29
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
0:27
Jason Strong defensive rebound
0:03
Quirin Emanga misses three point jump shot
0:01
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
