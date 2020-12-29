|
20:00
|
|
|
Justin Smith vs. Jaylin Williams (Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
3-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge personal foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point dunk (Jalen Tate assists)
|
5-0
|
18:59
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point driving layup
|
7-0
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
7-3
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
9-3
|
17:55
|
|
|
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
JT Thor blocks Desi Sills's two point layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
9-6
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point driving layup
|
11-6
|
16:57
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|
11-9
|
16:31
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball) (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point pullup jump shot
|
11-12
|
15:42
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
|
14-12
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
16-12
|
14:57
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
19-12
|
14:50
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Johnson steals)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Johnson steals)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
18-15
|
13:55
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Chris Moore defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup (Justin Smith assists)
|
20-15
|
13:23
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. personal foul
|
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
|
20-17
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point driving layup
|
22-17
|
13:00
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Chris Moore defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Davonte Davis assists)
|
25-17
|
12:18
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Devan Cambridge steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
25-20
|
11:27
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Justin Smith shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-21
|
11:13
|
|
|
JT Thor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point floating jump shot
|
27-21
|
10:44
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
JT Thor offensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-22
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-22
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-22
|
9:37
|
|
|
Connor Vanover shooting foul (Javon Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
32-22
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup (Javon Franklin assists)
|
32-24
|
9:00
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Javon Franklin assists)
|
32-27
|
7:56
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses two point layup
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Chris Moore personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan offensive foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point driving layup
|
34-27
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Justin Powell makes two point step back jump shot
|
34-29
|
5:39
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
|
34-31
|
5:02
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
JD Notae blocks Chris Moore's three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
34-34
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point turnaround jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
36-34
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses two point layup
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-34
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-34
|
1:51
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
41-34
|
1:26
|
|
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
41-37
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point step back jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
44-37
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
44-39
|
0:11
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point pullup jump shot
|
47-39
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Johnson makes two point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
47-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|