|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wolfpack gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point dunk (Devon Daniels assists)
|
2-4
|
18:31
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
18:06
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks Jay Heath's two point layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Manny Bates personal foul
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
2-8
|
16:49
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|
2-10
|
16:08
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (Cam Hayes steals)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jay Heath personal foul
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
|
2-12
|
15:26
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
James Karnik personal foul
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
James Karnik blocks Shakeel Moore's three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Funderburk steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore turnover (Jay Heath steals)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup
|
4-12
|
13:58
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Cam Hayes offensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses two point layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup
|
4-14
|
13:49
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
13:49
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-15
|
13:26
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot
|
7-15
|
13:04
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot
|
10-15
|
12:42
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point layup
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Thomas Allen offensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot
|
10-18
|
11:45
|
|
+3
|
James Karnik makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
13-18
|
11:25
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive foul
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk turnover
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly personal foul
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs offensive foul
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point jump shot
|
15-20
|
10:20
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-20
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup
|
16-22
|
9:28
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (D.J. Funderburk steals)
|
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point layup
|
16-24
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|
18-24
|
8:45
|
|
|
CJ Felder personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-25
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-26
|
8:37
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (lost ball) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point layup
|
18-28
|
7:56
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup
|
18-30
|
7:33
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point layup
|
18-32
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
21-32
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson turnover (lost ball) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (carrying)
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point jump shot
|
21-34
|
6:33
|
|
|
Jay Heath shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
6:33
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-35
|
6:21
|
|
|
James Karnik turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Cam Hayes offensive foul
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
|
23-35
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
23-37
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point jump shot
|
25-37
|
4:28
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
+3
|
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot
|
28-37
|
3:32
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
+3
|
Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Thomas Allen assists)
|
28-40
|
2:52
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
CJ Felder personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-41
|
2:41
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Thomas Allen offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk turnover (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point dunk (Shakeel Moore assists)
|
28-43
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point dunk (Steffon Mitchell assists)
|
30-43
|
1:06
|
|
|
James Karnik personal foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-44
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-45
|
0:58
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-45
|
0:51
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
James Karnik makes two point layup (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
33-45
|
0:13
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|
35-45
|
0:01
|
|
|
Thomas Allen turnover
|