20:00
Nick Ongenda vs. Isaiah Whaley (Huskies gains possession)
19:47
+2
James Bouknight makes two point layup (Tyrese Martin assists)
0-2
19:38
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point layup
|
19:36
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
19:22
Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
19:20
Isaiah Whaley offensive rebound
19:12
Isaiah Whaley misses two point layup
19:10
Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
19:03
Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
19:01
Blue Demons defensive rebound
18:38
Blue Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
18:30
Nick Ongenda personal foul (Tyrese Martin draws the foul)
18:12
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point jump shot
0-4
17:55
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
17:53
James Bouknight defensive rebound
17:27
Adama Sanogo turnover (double dribble)
17:22
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
17:20
Charlie Moore offensive rebound
17:11
Charlie Moore misses two point jump shot
17:09
Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
16:55
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
16:53
Tyrese Martin offensive rebound
16:47
Tyrese Martin misses two point layup
16:45
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
16:41
+2
Romeo Weems makes two point jump shot
2-4
16:24
Tyrese Martin misses two point jump shot
16:22
Blue Demons defensive rebound
16:07
+2
Ray Salnave makes two point jump shot
4-4
15:47
Romeo Weems shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
15:41
TV timeout
15:41
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-5
15:41
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
15:29
+2
Romeo Weems makes two point layup (Ray Salnave assists)
6-6
15:09
Isaiah Whaley turnover (bad pass) (Javon Freeman-Liberty steals)
14:58
Ray Salnave misses three point jump shot
14:56
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
14:46
James Bouknight misses three point jump shot
14:44
Darious Hall defensive rebound
14:30
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
14:25
Pauly Paulicap personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
13:50
Darious Hall shooting foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
13:50
James Bouknight misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:50
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-9
13:17
Pauly Paulicap misses two point layup
13:15
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
13:03
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
12:55
Pauly Paulicap blocks Jalen Gaffney's two point layup
12:53
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
12:47
+2
Darious Hall makes two point layup (Charlie Moore assists)
8-9
12:33
Pauly Paulicap blocks Isaiah Whaley's two point layup
12:31
Josh Carlton offensive rebound
12:27
Pauly Paulicap shooting foul (Brendan Adams draws the foul)
12:27
+1
Brendan Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-10
12:15
+2
Charlie Moore makes two point jump shot
10-10
12:05
+2
Tyler Polley makes two point jump shot
10-12
11:47
Darious Hall misses two point layup
11:45
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
11:38
James Bouknight turnover (bad pass) (Charlie Moore steals)
11:23
Tyler Polley defensive rebound
11:19
Tyler Polley misses two point jump shot
11:17
Darious Hall defensive rebound
11:00
Kobe Elvis personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
11:00
TV timeout
10:49
Josh Carlton misses two point layup
10:47
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
10:26
Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
10:24
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
10:19
Josh Carlton turnover (bad pass)
10:11
Courvoisier McCauley misses three point jump shot
10:09
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
10:00
Javon Freeman-Liberty blocks Jalen Gaffney's two point layup
9:58
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
9:48
Brendan Adams blocks Charlie Moore's two point layup
9:46
Brendan Adams defensive rebound
9:40
+3
Jalen Gaffney makes three point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
10-15
9:27
Tyler Polley shooting foul (Courvoisier McCauley draws the foul)
9:27
+1
Courvoisier McCauley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-15
9:27
Courvoisier McCauley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:27
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
9:08
+2
R.J. Cole makes two point jump shot
11-17
8:53
Romeo Weems turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Polley steals)
8:43
R.J. Cole misses three point jump shot
8:41
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
8:32
Courvoisier McCauley misses two point layup
8:30
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
8:25
+3
Tyler Polley makes three point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
11-20
8:07
Tyler Polley personal foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
7:55
+2
Nick Ongenda makes two point hook shot
13-20
7:28
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point layup
13-22
6:48
Charlie Moore personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
7:28
TV timeout
7:12
Ray Salnave turnover (lost ball)
6:48
Charlie Moore personal foul (James Bouknight draws the foul)
6:48
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-23
6:48
+1
James Bouknight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-24
6:31
Charlie Moore misses three point jump shot
6:29
Isaiah Whaley defensive rebound
6:23
Isaiah Whaley offensive foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
6:23
Isaiah Whaley turnover
5:59
Tyrese Martin personal foul (Kobe Elvis draws the foul)
5:47
Kobe Elvis turnover (lost ball) (Brendan Adams steals)
5:35
+2
James Bouknight makes two point jump shot
13-26
5:19
Josh Carlton blocks Ray Salnave's two point layup
5:17
Ray Salnave offensive rebound
5:17
James Bouknight blocks Ray Salnave's two point layup
5:15
Ray Salnave offensive rebound
5:15
Jump ball. Ray Salnave vs. Josh Carlton (Blue Demons gains possession)
5:09
+2
Darious Hall makes two point layup (Romeo Weems assists)
15-26
5:09
R.J. Cole shooting foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
5:09
+1
Darious Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-26
4:58
+2
Tyrese Martin makes two point layup (R.J. Cole assists)
16-28
4:45
+3
Kobe Elvis makes three point jump shot (Romeo Weems assists)
19-28
4:28
+3
Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (R.J. Cole assists)
19-31
4:16
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point layup
4:14
Nick Ongenda offensive rebound
4:13
+2
Nick Ongenda makes two point layup
21-31
4:13
R.J. Cole shooting foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
4:13
+1
Nick Ongenda makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-31
3:50
Jalen Gaffney turnover (lost ball) (Darious Hall steals)
3:35
+2
Charlie Moore makes two point layup (Darious Hall assists)
24-31
3:22
+3
Tyrese Martin makes three point jump shot (Brendan Adams assists)
24-34
2:18
Jalen Gaffney personal foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
3:16
TV timeout
2:51
Kobe Elvis misses three point jump shot
2:49
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
2:31
+3
Brendan Adams makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Martin assists)
24-37
2:18
Jalen Gaffney personal foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
2:18
|
Charlie Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
James Bouknight misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Darious Hall defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Charlie Moore misses two point layup
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point layup
|
24-39
|
1:21
|
|
|
Romeo Weems misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
James Bouknight defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
James Bouknight offensive foul (Charlie Moore draws the foul)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
James Bouknight turnover
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Darious Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Josh Carlton defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton makes two point layup
|
24-41
|
0:06
|
|
+3
|
Darious Hall makes three point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
|
27-41
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|