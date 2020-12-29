|
20:00
|
|
|
Colin Castleton vs. Dylan Disu (Tre Mann gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Tre Mann turnover (lost ball) (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point dunk
|
0-2
|
18:27
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
DJ Harvey makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Duruji makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
3-4
|
17:00
|
|
|
Dylan Disu turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Lewis steals)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Dylan Disu shooting foul (Anthony Duruji draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-4
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Duruji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point layup (DJ Harvey assists)
|
5-6
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point driving dunk
|
7-6
|
16:08
|
|
|
Gators turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point driving layup
|
9-6
|
15:48
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|
9-9
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point hook shot
|
11-9
|
15:13
|
|
|
Tre Mann personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|
11-12
|
14:42
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Trey Thomas personal foul
|
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Lewis makes three point jump shot (Noah Locke assists)
|
14-12
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
14-14
|
13:50
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis blocks Scotty Pippen Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Omar Payne defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Noah Locke turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Noah Locke defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
17-14
|
12:50
|
|
|
Omar Payne personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji offensive foul
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji turnover
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|
19-14
|
11:43
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Duruji steals)
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Duruji makes two point dunk
|
21-14
|
11:17
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|
21-17
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Omar Payne makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|
23-17
|
10:42
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point putback layup
|
23-19
|
10:21
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby offensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Gators offensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Ques Glover turnover (lost ball) (Maxwell Evans steals)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis makes two point driving layup
|
25-19
|
9:30
|
|
|
Jordan Wright turnover (lost ball) (Ques Glover steals)
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Issac McBride shooting foul (Niels Lane draws the foul)
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Niels Lane misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Niels Lane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-19
|
9:05
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Ques Glover defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Niels Lane misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Issac McBride defensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Ques Glover personal foul
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Colin Castleton shooting foul (Maxwell Evans draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-20
|
8:37
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-21
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Ques Glover makes two point jump shot
|
28-21
|
8:02
|
|
|
Dylan Disu turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ques Glover steals)
|
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
Ques Glover makes two point layup
|
30-21
|
7:11
|
|
|
DJ Harvey turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point layup
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji blocks Scotty Pippen Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Noah Locke offensive foul
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Noah Locke turnover
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses two point layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Trey Thomas personal foul (Noah Locke draws the foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot
|
33-21
|
5:27
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence offensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji blocks Dylan Disu's two point layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Myles Stute defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis shooting foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|
|
5:00
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-22
|
5:00
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Dylan Disu offensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Omar Payne offensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Omar Payne turnover (lost ball) (Myles Stute steals)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Gators defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Myles Stute defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Colin Castleton blocks DJ Harvey's two point layup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot (Scottie Lewis assists)
|
36-22
|
3:01
|
|
|
Myles Stute turnover (lost ball) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-22
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-22
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
|
38-24
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point dunk (Tre Mann assists)
|
40-24
|
2:02
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Dylan Disu assists)
|
40-27
|
1:33
|
|
|
Gators 30 second timeout
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Duruji makes two point layup (Colin Castleton assists)
|
42-27
|
0:53
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Noah Locke steals)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Jordan Wright blocks Anthony Duruji's two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Myles Stute defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Myles Stute makes two point layup
|
42-29
|
0:34
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-29
|
0:34
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Myles Stute misses two point layup
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Tre Mann defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tre Mann offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|