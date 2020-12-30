|
20:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson vs. Dischon Thomas (Christian Gray gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Anthony Holland draws the foul)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Kendle Moore personal foul (Isaiah Hill draws the foul)
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
2-0
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|
2-3
|
17:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|
2-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas shooting foul (Junior Ballard draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|
2-8
|
16:08
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (David Roddy steals)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Deon Stroud shooting foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
2-9
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
2-10
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
2-11
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point layup (Orlando Robinson assists)
|
4-11
|
15:02
|
|
|
James Moors misses two point reverse layup
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Hill makes two point layup
|
6-11
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|
6-13
|
13:46
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Deon Stroud personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
6-15
|
13:18
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Christian Gray personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Adam Thistlewood assists)
|
6-18
|
12:19
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses two point layup
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker shooting foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-19
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-20
|
11:25
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point alley-oop dunk (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
8-20
|
10:31
|
|
|
Deon Stroud personal foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Christian Gray shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
David Roddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:26
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-21
|
10:26
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
+1
|
Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-22
|
9:16
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill personal foul (P.J. Byrd draws the foul)
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-23
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Byrd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-24
|
8:52
|
|
|
Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Devin Gage offensive foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Christian Gray personal foul (Isaiah Rivera draws the foul)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Devin Gage defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Rivera steals)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Campbell steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Jordan Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaiah Rivera vs. Jordan Campbell (Isaiah Rivera gains possession)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Hill steals)
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|
10-24
|
7:11
|
|
|
David Roddy shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|
10-26
|
6:46
|
|
|
Devin Gage misses two point layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Anthony Holland offensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses two point layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
10-28
|
5:20
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-29
|
4:59
|
|
|
James Moors blocks Kyle Harding's two point layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Braxton Meah defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+3
|
Destin Whitaker makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
13-29
|
3:54
|
|
|
Kyle Harding personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-30
|
3:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball) (Adam Thistlewood steals)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Anthony Holland personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 1 of 2
|
13-31
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Adam Thistlewood makes clear path free throw 2 of 2
|
13-32
|
3:31
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
|
16-32
|
1:48
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Byrd makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|
16-35
|
1:35
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses two point layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
16-37
|
1:10
|
|
|
James Moors personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-37
|
1:10
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup
|
17-39
|
0:43
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point dunk (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
17-41
|
0:03
|
|
|
Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
David Roddy defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|