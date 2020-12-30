NEB
OHIOST

1st Half
NEB
Cornhuskers
21
OHIOST
Buckeyes
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Yvan Ouedraogo vs. E.J. Liddell (Duane Washington Jr. gains possession)  
19:36   Kyle Young misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound  
19:11   Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot  
19:09   CJ Walker defensive rebound  
19:03 +2 Kyle Young makes two point layup (CJ Walker assists) 0-2
18:52 +2 Dalano Banton makes two point layup 2-2
18:38   Trey McGowens personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)  
18:27   Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
18:16 +2 Dalano Banton makes two point floating jump shot 4-2
17:54   Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Justice Sueing offensive rebound  
17:46   Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
17:34   Duane Washington Jr. personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)  
17:24   Lat Mayen turnover (traveling)  
17:12 +2 E.J. Liddell makes two point hook shot 4-4
16:54   Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot  
16:52   CJ Walker defensive rebound  
16:45   E.J. Liddell misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:43   Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound  
16:35   Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Trey McGowens offensive rebound  
16:29   E.J. Liddell blocks Trey McGowens's two point layup  
16:27   Lat Mayen offensive rebound  
16:25 +2 Lat Mayen makes two point putback layup 6-4
16:06   Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot  
16:04   E.J. Liddell offensive rebound  
15:48 +2 CJ Walker makes two point pullup jump shot (Justice Sueing assists) 6-6
15:36   CJ Walker personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:24   Cornhuskers 30 second timeout  
15:22   Justice Sueing shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)  
15:22 +1 Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-6
15:22   Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:22   Zed Key defensive rebound  
15:09   Eduardo Andre personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
15:00 +2 Zed Key makes two point layup 7-8
14:47 +3 Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Teddy Allen assists) 10-8
14:22 +2 Zed Key makes two point hook shot 10-10
14:14   Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound  
14:06   Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Teddy Allen defensive rebound  
13:57   Teddy Allen misses two point layup  
13:55   Kyle Young defensive rebound  
13:33 +2 Justice Sueing makes two point layup 10-12
13:33   Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)  
13:33 +1 Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-13
13:16 +3 Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot 13-13
12:52   E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot  
12:50   Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound  
12:36   Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot  
12:34   E.J. Liddell defensive rebound  
12:16   Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Zed Key offensive rebound  
12:08   Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Thorir Thorbjarnarson steals)  
11:58   Teddy Allen misses two point floating jump shot  
11:56   Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound  
11:47 +2 Zed Key makes two point hook shot (E.J. Liddell assists) 13-15
11:23   Zed Key personal foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)  
11:23   TV timeout  
11:16   Eugene Brown III blocks Dalano Banton's two point layup  
11:14   Cornhuskers offensive rebound  
11:08   Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Justin Ahrens defensive rebound  
10:46 +2 Duane Washington Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 13-17
10:29   Yvan Ouedraogo turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Liddell steals)  
10:21 +3 E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot 13-20
9:53   Eugene Brown III blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup  
9:51   Cornhuskers offensive rebound  
9:49   Shamiel Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Duane Washington Jr. steals)  
9:42   Justin Ahrens turnover (bad pass) (Thorir Thorbjarnarson steals)  
9:32   Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Kyle Young defensive rebound  
9:09   Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Kobe Webster defensive rebound  
8:57   E.J. Liddell defensive rebound  
8:38   Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Lat Mayen defensive rebound  
8:29   Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot  
8:27   E.J. Liddell defensive rebound  
8:10 +3 Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists) 13-23
7:54   Shamiel Stevenson offensive foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)  
7:54   Shamiel Stevenson turnover  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:41 +3 Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists) 13-26
7:31   Kobe Webster turnover (bad pass) (Justice Sueing steals)  
7:25 +2 Justice Sueing makes two point layup 13-28
7:08   Kyle Young shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)  
7:08   Shamiel Stevenson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:55   Seth Towns misses three point jump shot  
7:08 +1 Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-28
6:53   Teddy Allen defensive rebound  
6:30   Kyle Young shooting foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)  
6:30 +1 Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-28
6:30 +1 Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-28
6:19   E.J. Liddell turnover (bad pass)  
5:54   Trey McGowens misses two point layup  
5:52   Justice Sueing defensive rebound  
5:49   Teddy Allen shooting foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)  
5:49 +1 CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-29
5:49 +1 CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-30
5:26   Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Seth Towns defensive rebound  
5:15   Trevor Lakes shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)  
5:15   E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:03   E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)  
5:15 +1 E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-31
5:03 +1 Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-31
5:03 +1 Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-31
4:43 +2 Duane Washington Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 18-33
4:29   Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot  
4:26   Cornhuskers offensive rebound  
4:09   Dalano Banton misses two point layup  
4:07   Buckeyes defensive rebound  
3:51   Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
3:45   Teddy Allen offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)  
3:45   Teddy Allen turnover  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:18   Eugene Brown III misses two point layup  
3:16   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
3:09   Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot  
3:07   Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound  
3:01 +3 Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Kobe Webster assists) 21-33
2:36   Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
2:29   Dalano Banton misses two point layup  
2:27   Dalano Banton offensive rebound  
2:23   Dalano Banton misses two point layup  
2:21   Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound  
2:08   E.J. Liddell turnover (lost ball) (Trey McGowens steals)  
2:08   E.J. Liddell personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)  
2:08   Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:08   Justin Ahrens defensive rebound  
1:54   Justin Ahrens misses two point floating jump shot  
1:52   Dalano Banton defensive rebound  
1:41   Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Buckeyes defensive rebound  
1:28 +3 Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists) 21-36
1:05   Zed Key blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup  
1:03   Zed Key defensive rebound  
0:56   Yvan Ouedraogo blocks CJ Walker's two point layup  
0:57   Zed Key offensive rebound  
0:57   Kobe Webster shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
0:57 +1 Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-37
0:57 +1 Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-38
0:40   Trey McGowens turnover (carrying)  
0:12   Kobe Webster shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)  
0:12   Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:12   Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:12   Justice Sueing offensive rebound  
0:02   CJ Walker misses two point step back jump shot  
0:01   Cornhuskers defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB
Cornhuskers
33
OHIOST
Buckeyes
52

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Trey McGowens makes two point driving layup 23-38
19:43   Duane Washington Jr. shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)  
19:43 +1 Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-38
19:31 +2 Kyle Young makes two point hook shot 24-40
19:01   Dalano Banton offensive foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)  
19:01   Dalano Banton turnover  
18:44   Lat Mayen personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)  
18:40   CJ Walker misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Buckeyes offensive rebound  
18:39   Teddy Allen personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)  
18:29 +2 E.J. Liddell makes two point dunk (CJ Walker assists) 24-42
18:13   E.J. Liddell blocks Teddy Allen's two point layup  
18:11   Cornhuskers offensive rebound  
18:04   Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound  
17:52 +2 Teddy Allen makes two point reverse layup 26-42
17:36 +3 Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists) 26-45
17:24   Teddy Allen offensive foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)  
17:24   Teddy Allen turnover  
17:02 +3 Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists) 26-48
16:42   Seth Towns personal foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)  
16:27   Dalano Banton turnover (lost ball) (Justice Sueing steals)  
16:21 +2 Seth Towns makes two point pullup jump shot 26-50
16:19   Cornhuskers 30 second timeout  
16:19   TV timeout  
16:07   Trey McGowens turnover (lost ball)  
15:46   CJ Walker misses two point layup  
15:46   Buckeyes offensive rebound  
15:46   Thorir Thorbjarnarson personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:42   Thorir Thorbjarnarson shooting foul (Jimmy Sotos draws the foul)  
15:42 +1 Jimmy Sotos makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-51
15:42 +1 Jimmy Sotos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-52
15:25   Seth Towns shooting foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)  
15:25   Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:25   Yvan Ouedraogo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:25   Justice Sueing defensive rebound  
15:02   Seth Towns misses three point jump shot  
15:00   Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound  
14:40   Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot  
14:38   Justice Sueing defensive rebound  
14:31 +2 Justice Sueing makes two point floating jump shot 26-54
14:13 +2 Kobe Webster makes two point driving layup 28-54
13:43   Thorir Thorbjarnarson shooting foul (Seth Towns draws the foul)  
13:43 +1 Seth Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-55
13:43 +1 Seth Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-56
13:28   Trey McGowens turnover (bad pass)  
