20:00
John Fulkerson vs. Jeremiah Tilmon (Xavier Pinson gains possession)
19:43
Xavier Pinson turnover (lost ball) (Yves Pons steals)
19:31
+3
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot
3-0
19:26
+2
Dru Smith makes two point layup
3-2
19:06
+2
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
5-2
18:43
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
18:41
Volunteers defensive rebound
18:22
+3
Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
8-2
18:11
Tigers 30 second timeout
17:53
Yves Pons blocks Jeremiah Tilmon's two point layup
17:51
Yves Pons defensive rebound
17:34
Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Tilmon steals)
17:16
+2
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
8-4
17:16
Victor Bailey Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
17:16
Xavier Pinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:16
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
16:56
Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass) (Dru Smith steals)
16:51
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
16:48
Keon Johnson personal foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
16:47
Mark Smith turnover (bad pass)
16:28
+2
Jaden Springer makes two point jump shot
10-4
16:08
Josiah-Jordan James blocks Javon Pickett's two point layup
16:06
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
16:00
Mitchell Smith misses two point jump shot
15:48
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
15:46
+2
Keon Johnson makes two point jump shot
12-4
15:27
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
15:25
Volunteers defensive rebound
15:25
Mitchell Smith personal foul
15:25
TV timeout
15:02
+2
Keon Johnson makes two point jump shot
14-4
14:35
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
14:33
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
14:29
Mitchell Smith turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Springer steals)
14:20
+2
Jaden Springer makes two point jump shot
16-4
14:03
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
14:01
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
14:01
Javon Pickett personal foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
13:42
Parker Braun blocks E.J. Anosike's two point layup
13:40
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
13:39
E.J. Anosike misses two point layup
13:37
Yves Pons offensive rebound
13:36
+2
Yves Pons makes two point layup
18-4
13:28
Yves Pons blocks Dru Smith's two point layup
13:26
Tigers offensive rebound
13:13
Dru Smith offensive foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
13:13
Dru Smith turnover
12:52
John Fulkerson offensive foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
12:52
John Fulkerson turnover
12:30
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (lost ball)
12:12
+3
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
21-4
11:52
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
11:50
Volunteers defensive rebound
11:49
TV timeout
11:38
Kobe Brown personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
11:29
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
11:29
+1
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-4
11:29
+1
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-4
11:08
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
23-6
10:47
Jeremiah Tilmon blocks John Fulkerson's two point layup
10:45
Tigers defensive rebound
10:26
Kobe Brown misses two point layup
10:24
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
10:17
Dru Smith misses two point layup
10:15
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
10:06
Kobe Brown blocks Jaden Springer's two point layup
10:04
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
9:54
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
23-8
9:32
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
9:30
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
9:30
Yves Pons personal foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
9:15
Drew Buggs misses two point layup
9:13
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
9:09
Yves Pons blocks Mitchell Smith's two point layup
9:07
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
9:04
Mark Smith personal foul
8:57
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
8:42
Parker Braun misses three point jump shot
8:40
Yves Pons defensive rebound
8:35
Javon Pickett shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
8:35
+1
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-8
8:35
Jaden Springer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:35
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
8:29
Jaden Springer shooting foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
8:29
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-9
8:29
+1
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-10
8:12
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
8:05
Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
8:05
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-11
8:05
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-12
7:46
Xavier Pinson personal foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
7:46
TV timeout
7:46
+1
Yves Pons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-12
7:46
+1
Yves Pons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-12
7:41
Xavier Pinson turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Springer steals)
7:39
+2
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
28-12
7:39
Kobe Brown shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
7:39
+1
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
29-12
7:08
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
6:42
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
6:40
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
6:31
Jaden Springer turnover (bad pass) (Drew Buggs steals)
6:29
Keon Johnson shooting foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
6:29
+1
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-13
6:29
Mitchell Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:29
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
5:57
+2
John Fulkerson makes two point jump shot
31-13
5:40
Dru Smith turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
5:22
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
5:20
Dru Smith defensive rebound
5:16
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup (Dru Smith assists)
31-15
4:50
+2
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot
33-15
4:28
+2
Mark Smith makes two point jump shot
33-17
4:11
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (traveling)
3:45
Jump ball. Kobe Brown vs. Yves Pons (Volunteers gains possession)
3:45
Kobe Brown turnover (lost ball) (Yves Pons steals)
3:45
TV timeout
3:32
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
3:30
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
3:27
Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
3:27
+1
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-18
3:27
+1
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-19
3:10
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
3:08
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
2:58
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
2:56
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
35-19
|
2:43
|
|
|
Yves Pons shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Mitchell Smith makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
|
36-22
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-22
|
2:00
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-23
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-24
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jaden Springer turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Santiago Vescovi makes two point jump shot
|
39-24
|
0:10
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-25
|
0:08
|
|
|
Volunteers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|