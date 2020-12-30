|
20:00
|
|
|
Armando Bacot vs. Moses Wright (Day'Ron Sharpe gains possession)
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (lost ball) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
17:30
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (lost ball) (Kerwin Walton steals)
|
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Andrew Platek assists)
|
4-0
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-2
|
16:48
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-4
|
16:19
|
|
|
Andrew Platek shooting foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|
6-4
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
16:08
|
|
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-4
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot
|
9-4
|
14:19
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks turnover
|
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-6
|
14:05
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-6
|
13:49
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Caleb Love personal foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Walker Kessler personal foul (Rodney Howard draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
11-6
|
12:29
|
|
|
Khalid Moore offensive foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Khalid Moore turnover
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Puff Johnson shooting foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-7
|
11:54
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Khalid Moore assists)
|
11-10
|
11:33
|
|
|
Rodney Howard personal foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point pullup jump shot (Puff Johnson assists)
|
13-10
|
10:53
|
|
|
Rodney Howard misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-10
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-10
|
10:22
|
|
|
Andrew Platek shooting foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-11
|
10:22
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Andrew Platek defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point driving layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
17-11
|
8:30
|
|
|
Bubba Parham turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Khalid Moore shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-11
|
8:29
|
|
+1
|
RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-11
|
8:10
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton personal foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
22-11
|
7:19
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover (lost ball) (Armando Bacot steals)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton offensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point layup (Michael Devoe assists)
|
22-13
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Love makes two point floating jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
24-13
|
6:05
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point pullup jump shot
|
24-15
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
26-15
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
26-18
|
4:17
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Jordan Usher's two point layup
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
26-21
|
3:51
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-21
|
3:33
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-21
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
28-24
|
2:56
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point driving layup
|
28-26
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jordan Usher kicked ball violation
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point driving layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
30-26
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass) (Armando Bacot steals)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Love makes three point jump shot
|
33-26
|
0:51
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point driving layup
|
33-28
|
0:36
|
|
|
Walker Kessler shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-29
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes two point floating jump shot
|
35-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|