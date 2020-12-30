VCU
STJOES
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Corey Douglas vs. Anthony Longpre (Levi Stockard III gains possession)
|19:45
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|2-0
|19:45
|
|Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|19:26
|
|Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Vince Williams offensive rebound
|19:16
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point tip shot
|4-0
|19:08
|
|Jump ball. Greg Foster Jr. vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Hawks gains possession)
|19:01
|
|Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|19:01
|
|Greg Foster Jr. personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|18:46
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|18:39
|
|+2
|Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
|4-2
|18:15
|
|Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
|17:59
|
|Levi Stockard III blocks Anthony Longpre's two point layup
|17:57
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Corey Douglas personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
|17:44
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
|4-5
|17:25
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|17:08
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Anthony Longpre assists)
|4-7
|16:46
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|
|Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
|16:38
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|16:30
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot
|4-10
|16:23
|
|+3
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
|7-10
|16:02
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
|7-13
|15:50
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|15:48
|
|Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Corey Douglas blocks Greg Foster Jr.'s two point layup
|15:37
|
|Corey Douglas defensive rebound
|15:32
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|+2
|Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
|7-15
|15:16
|
|Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|15:17
|
|TV timeout
|15:16
|
|+1
|Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-15
|15:16
|
|Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:16
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|8-18
|14:26
|
|+2
|KeShawn Curry makes two point hook shot
|10-18
|14:09
|
|Jack Forrest turnover (traveling)
|13:59
|
|Taylor Funk personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup (KeShawn Curry assists)
|12-18
|13:35
|
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|13:23
|
|Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball)
|13:07
|
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
|12:44
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|12-20
|12:23
|
|KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot
|12:21
|
|Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
|12:13
|
|KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|12:13
|
|Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:13
|
|+1
|Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-21
|11:47
|
|Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot
|11:45
|
|Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|TV timeout
|11:23
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|
|KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|14-21
|10:59
|
|KeShawn Curry personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot
|10:36
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|10:33
|
|Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:33
|
|+1
|Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-21
|10:18
|
|Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Jamir Watkins offensive foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
|10:12
|
|Jamir Watkins turnover
|9:44
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
|9:20
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point tip shot
|9:18
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
|9:01
|
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland turnover
|8:40
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)
|8:26
|
|Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
|8:14
|
|Greg Foster Jr. offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|Greg Foster Jr. turnover
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:46
|
|+3
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
|18-21
|7:14
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|20-21
|7:04
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|6:51
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|6:49
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|+3
|Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|23-21
|6:22
|
|Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)
|6:14
|
|Rahmir Moore blocks Jamir Watkins's three point jump shot
|6:12
|
|Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)
|5:28
|
|+3
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
|26-21
|5:14
|
|Jadrian Tracey turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
|5:06
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|4:56
|
|Jamir Watkins personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
|4:56
|
|+1
|Greg Foster Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-22
|4:56
|
|Greg Foster Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:56
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|4:35
|
|+3
|Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists)
|29-22
|4:19
|
|Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|Corey Douglas personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
|4:17
|
|+1
|Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-23
|4:17
|
|Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:17
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Hason Ward misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Hawks defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:45
|
|+1
|Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|3:45
|
|+1
|Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|3:31
|
|Jack Forrest personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|3:31
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-25
|3:31
|
|+1
|Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-25
|3:12
|
|+3
|Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|31-28
|2:57
|
|+2
|Hason Ward makes two point layup (Mikeal Brown-Jones assists)
|33-28
|2:41
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|33-30
|2:25
|
|+3
|Vince Williams makes three point jump shot
|36-30
|2:08
|
|Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|2:03
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|
|Vince Williams offensive rebound
|2:01
|
|+2
|Vince Williams makes two point layup
|38-30
|2:01
|
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:45
|
|Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball)
|1:39
|
|Jordan Hall personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|1:39
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-30
|1:39
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-30
|1:09
|
|Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Hason Ward misses two point layup
|0:58
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|0:26
|
|Hason Ward personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|0:26
|
|+1
|Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-31
|0:26
|
|+1
|Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-32
|0:08
|
|Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|0:08
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:08
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup
|0:05
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Jump ball. Adrian Baldwin Jr. vs. Anthony Longpre (Rams gains possession)
|0:03
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:42
|
|+3
|Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
|40-35
|19:19
|
|Greg Foster Jr. shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|19:19
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|41-35
|19:19
|
|+1
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|42-35
|19:19
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|19:19
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass)
|19:00
|
|Jordan Hall shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|19:00
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-35
|19:00
|
|+1
|Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-35
|18:53
|
|+2
|Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists)
|44-37
|18:43
|
|Vince Williams misses two point dunk
|18:41
|
|Corey Douglas offensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|
|Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
|18:27
|
|+2
|Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot
|46-37
|18:27
|
|Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|18:27
|
|Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:27
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|18:07
|
|+3
|Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|46-40
|17:56
|
|+2
|Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot
|48-40
|17:37
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|
|Vince Williams defensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)
|17:04
|
|Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Taylor Funk defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|
|Rahmir Moore offensive rebound
|16:20
|
|Corey Douglas shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:20
|
|Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:20
|
|Hason Ward defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:28
|
|Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)
|15:18
|
|Jordan Hall misses two point layup
|15:16
|
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Hason Ward blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|15:14
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|15:04
|
|Vince Williams shooting foul (Myles Douglas draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|+1
|Myles Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-41
|15:04
|
|+1
|Myles Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-42
|14:43
|
|Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:41