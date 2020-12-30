VCU
STJOES

1st Half
VCU
Rams
40
STJOES
Hawks
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Corey Douglas vs. Anthony Longpre (Levi Stockard III gains possession)  
19:45 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 2-0
19:45   Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
19:26   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
19:24   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
19:16 +2 Vince Williams makes two point tip shot 4-0
19:08   Jump ball. Greg Foster Jr. vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Hawks gains possession)  
19:01   Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
19:01   Greg Foster Jr. personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
18:46   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:44   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:39 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 4-2
18:15   Vince Williams turnover (traveling)  
17:59   Levi Stockard III blocks Anthony Longpre's two point layup  
17:57   Hawks offensive rebound  
17:57   Corey Douglas personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
17:44 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 4-5
17:25   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
17:08 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Anthony Longpre assists) 4-7
16:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:44   Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound  
16:40   Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup  
16:38   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
16:30 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot 4-10
16:23 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 7-10
16:02 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 7-13
15:50   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
15:48   Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound  
15:39   Corey Douglas blocks Greg Foster Jr.'s two point layup  
15:37   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
15:32   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:30   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
15:21 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 7-15
15:16   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
15:17   TV timeout  
15:16 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-15
15:16   Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:16   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
14:52 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 8-18
14:26 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point hook shot 10-18
14:09   Jack Forrest turnover (traveling)  
13:59   Taylor Funk personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
13:50 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (KeShawn Curry assists) 12-18
13:35   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
13:23   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball)  
13:07   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
12:44 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 12-20
12:23   KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot  
12:21   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
12:13   KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
12:13   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:13 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-21
11:47   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
11:45   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:23   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
11:21   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 14-21
10:59   KeShawn Curry personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
10:38   Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot  
10:36   Rahmir Moore offensive rebound  
10:33   Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
10:33   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
10:33   Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:33 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-21
10:18   Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
10:12   Jamir Watkins offensive foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)  
10:12   Jamir Watkins turnover  
9:44   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
9:26   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
9:20   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point tip shot  
9:18   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
9:16   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)  
9:01   Cameron Brown personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
8:57   Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
8:57   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover  
8:40   Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)  
8:26   Vince Williams turnover (traveling)  
8:14   Greg Foster Jr. offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
8:14   Greg Foster Jr. turnover  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:46 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot 18-21
7:14   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
7:04 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 20-21
7:04   Hawks 30 second timeout  
6:51   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
6:49   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
6:36 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 23-21
6:22   Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
6:14   Rahmir Moore blocks Jamir Watkins's three point jump shot  
6:12   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
5:45   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
5:28 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot 26-21
5:14   Jadrian Tracey turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
5:06   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
4:56   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)  
4:56 +1 Greg Foster Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
4:56   Greg Foster Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:56   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
4:35 +3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 29-22
4:19   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Hawks offensive rebound  
4:17   Corey Douglas personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
4:17 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-23
4:17   Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:17   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
3:48   Hason Ward misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Hawks defensive rebound  
3:45   Mikeal Brown-Jones personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:45 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-24
3:45 +1 Jadrian Tracey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
3:31   Jack Forrest personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
3:31 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-25
3:31 +1 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-25
3:12 +3 Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 31-28
2:57 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Mikeal Brown-Jones assists) 33-28
2:41 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 33-30
2:25 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot 36-30
2:08   Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
2:03   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
2:01   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
2:01 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup 38-30
2:01   Hawks 30 second timeout  
1:45   Jordan Hall turnover (lost ball)  
1:39   Jordan Hall personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
1:39 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-30
1:39 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-30
1:09   Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:07   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
1:00   Hason Ward misses two point layup  
0:58   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
0:53   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
0:56   Rams defensive rebound  
0:34   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
0:32   Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound  
0:26   Hason Ward personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-31
0:26 +1 Dahmir Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-32
0:08   Dahmir Bishop personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
0:08   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:08   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound  
0:07   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup  
0:05   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
0:05   Jump ball. Adrian Baldwin Jr. vs. Anthony Longpre (Rams gains possession)  
0:03   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU
Rams
40
STJOES
Hawks
32

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 40-35
19:19   Greg Foster Jr. shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
19:19 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 3 41-35
19:19 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 3 42-35
19:19   Nah'Shon Hyland misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
19:19   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
19:08   Dahmir Bishop turnover (bad pass)  
19:00   Jordan Hall shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
19:00 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-35
19:00 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-35
18:53 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Jordan Hall assists) 44-37
18:43   Vince Williams misses two point dunk  
18:41   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
18:29   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:27   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
18:27 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point tip shot 46-37
18:27   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
18:27   Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:27   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
18:17   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
18:07 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 46-40
17:56 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 48-40
17:37   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
17:31   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
17:27   Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)  
17:04   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
17:02   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
16:55   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot  
16:53   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
16:38   Rahmir Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Hawks offensive rebound  
16:24   Taylor Funk misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Rahmir Moore offensive rebound  
16:20   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
16:20   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:20   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:20   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
16:07   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Jack Forrest defensive rebound  
15:56   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Rams defensive rebound  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:28   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jack Forrest steals)  
15:18   Jordan Hall misses two point layup  
15:16   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
15:16   Hason Ward blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup  
15:14   Hawks offensive rebound  
15:04   Vince Williams shooting foul (Myles Douglas draws the foul)  
15:04 +1 Myles Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-41
15:04 +1 Myles Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-42
14:43   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
14:41