BOISE
SJST

1st Half
BOISE
Broncos
54
SJST
Spartans
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Kasean Pryor vs. Caleb Simmons (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)  
20:00   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
0:19   Broncos offensive rebound  
19:42   Hugo Clarkin personal foul  
19:39   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
19:14   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Broncos defensive rebound  
18:51   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
18:51 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
18:51 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
18:34   Ralph Agee turnover (3-second violation)  
18:18   Derrick Alston misses two point layup  
18:16   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
18:11 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup (Omari Moore assists) 2-2
17:59   Chase Courtney shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
17:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-2
17:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
17:53   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
17:51   Broncos defensive rebound  
17:38 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 7-2
17:19   Omari Moore offensive foul  
17:19   Omari Moore turnover  
16:58   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
16:40   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
16:38   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
16:35 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists) 9-2
16:19   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
16:17   Ralph Agee offensive rebound  
16:10   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
16:08   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
16:01   Sebastian Mendoza blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup  
15:59   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
15:56   Emmanuel Akot shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-3
15:56   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:56   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:36   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
15:23   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
15:21   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:03   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
15:01   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
14:54   Emmanuel Akot personal foul  
14:38   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (out of bounds)  
14:11   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
14:09   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
13:58 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot 9-5
13:50   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
13:48   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
13:37 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup (Sebastian Mendoza assists) 9-7
13:12 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 11-7
13:04   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Max Rice defensive rebound  
12:48   Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
12:48 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-7
12:48 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-7
12:37   Lukas Milner personal foul  
12:31   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
12:31 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-8
12:31 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-9
12:13   Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot  
12:11   Lukas Milner offensive rebound  
12:08   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
12:06   Spartans defensive rebound  
11:52   Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul  
11:52   Sebastian Mendoza turnover  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:37 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 16-9
11:15   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
11:08   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup  
11:06   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
11:06   Richard Washington personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
11:06 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-9
11:06 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-9
10:48   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
10:32   Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
10:32 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-9
10:32 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-9
10:21   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
10:14   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:02   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Spartans offensive rebound  
9:55   Chase Courtney misses two point layup  
9:53   Max Rice defensive rebound  
9:30 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 23-9
9:18   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
9:12 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 23-11
9:02 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 25-11
8:47   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
8:41 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot 27-11
8:39   Spartans 30 second timeout  
8:31   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
8:28   Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
8:28 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-11
8:28 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-11
8:12   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
8:10   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
8:04   Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup  
8:02   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
7:42   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
7:34   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
7:33   Abu Kigab personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
7:33   TV timeout  
7:23 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 29-13
7:23   Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)  
7:23 +1 Omari Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-14
7:06   Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
7:06 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-14
7:06 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-14
6:50   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
6:48   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
6:42 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 33-14
6:31   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)  
6:31 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-15
6:30 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-16
6:12   Emmanuel Akot turnover (traveling)  
5:50 +3 Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists) 33-19
5:42   Nate Lacewell personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)  
5:42 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-19
5:42 +1 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-19
5:26   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
5:19 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Naje Smith assists) 38-19
5:03   Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)  
4:49 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 40-19
4:30 +3 Nate Lacewell makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 40-22
4:15 +3 Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 43-22
3:59   Naje Smith shooting foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Nate Lacewell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:59 +1 Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-23
3:40 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 45-23
3:26   Naje Smith shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
3:26 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-24
3:26 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-25
3:09 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point jump shot 47-25
2:50   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
2:48   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
2:41 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 49-25
2:23   Caleb Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)  
2:18 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 51-25
1:54 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup 51-27
1:40   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:38   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
1:32   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
1:30   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
1:25   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup  
1:23   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
1:18   Caleb Simmons turnover (out of bounds)  
1:18   Broncos 30 second timeout  
1:01   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
0:59   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
0:36   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
0:34   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
0:28 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 54-27
0:01   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 3 54-28
0:01   Trey Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:01 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3 54-29
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE
Broncos
52
SJST
Spartans
25

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Ralph Agee personal foul  
19:48 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 56-29
19:31   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Broncos defensive rebound  
19:16 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 59-29
19:01   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
18:50 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot 62-29
18:50   Spartans 30 second timeout  
18:50   TV timeout  
18:39   Emmanuel Akot blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point jump shot  
18:37   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
18:23 +3 Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot 65-29
18:04   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
17:56   Richard Washington personal foul  
17:43 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 67-29
17:31   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
17:23   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)  
17:15   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
17:15 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-30
17:15 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-31
17:01 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 69-31
16:42   Rayj Dennis personal foul  
16:35   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:19   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
16:17