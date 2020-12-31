BOISE
SJST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Kasean Pryor vs. Caleb Simmons (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|20:00
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|
|Broncos offensive rebound
|19:42
|
|Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|19:39
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|18:51
|
|Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|18:51
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|18:51
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|18:34
|
|Ralph Agee turnover (3-second violation)
|18:18
|
|Derrick Alston misses two point layup
|18:16
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point layup (Omari Moore assists)
|2-2
|17:59
|
|Chase Courtney shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|17:59
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|17:59
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:53
|
|Omari Moore misses two point layup
|17:51
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|+3
|Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|7-2
|17:19
|
|Omari Moore offensive foul
|17:19
|
|Omari Moore turnover
|16:58
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|+2
|Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists)
|9-2
|16:19
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|
|Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|16:01
|
|Sebastian Mendoza blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
|15:59
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Emmanuel Akot shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|15:56
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|+1
|Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-3
|15:56
|
|Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:56
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|15:36
|
|Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|15:23
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|15:03
|
|Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|15:01
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|14:54
|
|Emmanuel Akot personal foul
|14:38
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (out of bounds)
|14:11
|
|Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot
|9-5
|13:50
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point layup (Sebastian Mendoza assists)
|9-7
|13:12
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup
|11-7
|13:04
|
|Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|13:02
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|12:48
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-7
|12:48
|
|+1
|Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-7
|12:37
|
|Lukas Milner personal foul
|12:31
|
|Lukas Milner shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|12:31
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-8
|12:31
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-9
|12:13
|
|Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|12:11
|
|Lukas Milner offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|12:06
|
|Spartans defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul
|11:52
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:37
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|16-9
|11:15
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
|11:06
|
|Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|11:06
|
|Richard Washington personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|11:06
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-9
|11:06
|
|+1
|Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-9
|10:48
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|10:32
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-9
|10:32
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-9
|10:21
|
|Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)
|10:02
|
|Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|9:55
|
|Chase Courtney misses two point layup
|9:53
|
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|23-9
|9:18
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Richard Washington offensive rebound
|9:12
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point layup
|23-11
|9:02
|
|+2
|Max Rice makes two point layup
|25-11
|8:47
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot
|27-11
|8:39
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|8:31
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|8:28
|
|Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|8:28
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-11
|8:28
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-11
|8:12
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|8:10
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup
|8:02
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Abu Kigab personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|7:33
|
|TV timeout
|7:23
|
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point layup
|29-13
|7:23
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)
|7:23
|
|+1
|Omari Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-14
|7:06
|
|Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|7:06
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-14
|7:06
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-14
|6:50
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|6:48
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|+2
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
|33-14
|6:31
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|6:31
|
|+1
|Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-15
|6:30
|
|+1
|Trey Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-16
|6:12
|
|Emmanuel Akot turnover (traveling)
|5:50
|
|+3
|Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|33-19
|5:42
|
|Nate Lacewell personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|5:42
|
|+1
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-19
|5:42
|
|+1
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-19
|5:26
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|5:19
|
|+3
|Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Naje Smith assists)
|38-19
|5:03
|
|Richard Washington turnover (out of bounds)
|4:49
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|40-19
|4:30
|
|+3
|Nate Lacewell makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|40-22
|4:15
|
|+3
|Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|43-22
|3:59
|
|Naje Smith shooting foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
|3:59
|
|TV timeout
|3:59
|
|Nate Lacewell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:59
|
|+1
|Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-23
|3:40
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|45-23
|3:26
|
|Naje Smith shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-24
|3:26
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-25
|3:09
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point jump shot
|47-25
|2:50
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|2:41
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|49-25
|2:23
|
|Caleb Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)
|2:18
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
|51-25
|1:54
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|51-27
|1:40
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|1:32
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|1:30
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
|1:23
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|1:18
|
|Caleb Simmons turnover (out of bounds)
|1:18
|
|Broncos 30 second timeout
|1:01
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|0:34
|
|Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
|54-27
|0:01
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|+1
|Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|54-28
|0:01
|
|Trey Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:01
|
|+1
|Trey Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|54-29
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:51
|
|Ralph Agee personal foul
|19:48
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|56-29
|19:31
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|19:29
|
|Broncos defensive rebound
|19:16
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|59-29
|19:01
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot
|62-29
|18:50
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|18:50
|
|TV timeout
|18:39
|
|Emmanuel Akot blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point jump shot
|18:37
|
|Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|+3
|Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot
|65-29
|18:04
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|
|Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Richard Washington personal foul
|17:43
|
|+2
|Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|67-29
|17:31
|
|Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|17:23
|
|Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|17:15
|
|Mladen Armus shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|17:15
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-30
|17:15
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-31
|17:01
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|69-31
|16:42
|
|Rayj Dennis personal foul
|16:35
|
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|
|Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|16:19
|
|Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|16:17