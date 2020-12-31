UTAHST
AF
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Aggies gains possession)
|20:00
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists)
|2-0
|19:54
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|2-2
|19:38
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|4-2
|19:20
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|4-4
|19:10
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|4-6
|17:45
|
|Nikc Jackson personal foul
|17:32
|
|+3
|Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|7-6
|17:29
|
|Justin Bean personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|17:28
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|17:16
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|17:08
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot
|9-6
|16:58
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|9-9
|16:07
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|11-9
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:12
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|13-9
|14:51
|
|Sean Bairstow personal foul
|14:42
|
|Brock Miller personal foul
|14:34
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup
|14:32
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|14:32
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul
|14:12
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|14:08
|
|Sean Bairstow personal foul
|13:50
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|13:40
|
|+3
|Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|16-9
|13:17
|
|A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|12:27
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|12:27
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-9
|12:06
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|11:57
|
|+3
|Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|21-9
|11:42
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|11:53
|
|TV timeout
|11:42
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|11:26
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive foul
|11:26
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|11:17
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)
|10:58
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul
|10:58
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point hook shot
|21-11
|10:31
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|10:23
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup
|23-11
|10:13
|
|Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|
|A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|10:07
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (carrying)
|9:51
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|26-11
|9:24
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (out of bounds)
|9:14
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|9:12
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|9:04
|
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|28-11
|8:44
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists)
|28-13
|8:31
|
|Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|8:18
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists)
|28-15
|7:54
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists)
|30-15
|7:37
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point hook shot
|30-17
|7:29
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|TV timeout
|7:04
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|30-19
|6:39
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|6:37
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|6:14
|
|+1
|Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-20
|6:14
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:14
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|5:59
|
|Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot
|5:57
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|5:48
|
|Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|5:30
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|5:22
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|4:38
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|32-20
|4:22
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)
|4:13
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|34-20
|3:11
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover
|4:13
|
|TV timeout
|3:53
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|34-23
|3:28
|
|+3
|Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|37-23
|3:11
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive foul
|3:11
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover
|3:00
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|2:58
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|2:36
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|2:34
|
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|39-23
|1:57
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)
|1:41
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|42-23
|0:53
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot
|44-25
|1:21
|
|Steven Ashworth personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|1:21
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-24
|1:21
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-25
|1:00
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|0:53
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot
|44-25
|0:26
|
|+3
|Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|44-28
|0:04
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:35
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|19:27
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists)
|46-28
|19:02
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
|19:00
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|18:54
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot
|46-30
|18:44
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|49-30
|18:25
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass)
|18:12
|
|Justin Bean misses two point layup
|18:10
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|18:05
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|51-30
|18:00
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|17:49
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|
|Rollie Worster offensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Keaton Van Soelen blocks Neemias Queta's two point layup
|17:39
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Octave steals)
|17:23
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul
|17:17
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|
|Joseph Octave offensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Justin Bean personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
|16:56
|
|Keaton Van Soelen offensive foul
|16:56
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover
|16:47
|
|+3
|Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|54-30
|16:22
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|16:06
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|56-30
|16:06
|
|Joseph Octave shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|16:06
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:06
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|15:38
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)
|15:28
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|59-30
|15:22
|
|Falcons 30 second timeout
|15:22
|
|TV timeout
|15:01
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|14:42
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|14:23
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|61-30
|13:59
|
|+3
|A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Joseph Octave assists)
|61-33
|13:42
|
|A.J. Walker shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|TV timeout
|13:42
|
|Justin Bean misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:42
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-33
|13:11
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:05
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists)
|65-33
|12:48
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul
|12:46
|
|+2
|Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|65-35
|12:21
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|67-35
|12:02
|
|Brock Miller shooting foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
|12:02
|
|Joseph Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:02
|
|+1
|Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-36
|11:33
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|70-36
|11:05
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|70-38
|11:02
|
|TV timeout
|10:36
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|
|Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|10:13
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|9:56
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|73-38
|9:40
|
|+3
|Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|73-41
|9:14
|
|Abe Kinrade blocks Sean Bairstow's two point layup
|9:12
|
|Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|9:00
|
|Joseph Octave turnover (traveling)
|8:46
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Keaton Van Soelen offensive foul
|8:26
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover
|8:10
|
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|8:03
|
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot
|75-41
|7:52
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Abe Kinrade offensive rebound
|7:43
|
|Trevin Dorius personal foul
|7:43
|
|TV timeout
|7:26
|
|Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|7:14
|
|Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|7:13
|
|Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:13
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive foul
|6:57
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|6:29
|
|Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|6:11
|
|Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|5:51
|
|Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)
|5:43
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup
|77-41
|5:14
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point jump shot
|77-43
|4:51
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive foul
|4:51
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|4:37
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Max Shulga defensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Aggies technical foul
|4:22
|
|+1
|A.J. Walker makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|77-44
|4:22
|
|+2
|Steven Ashworth makes two point layup
|79-44
|3:59
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|3:53
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|81-44
|3:53
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|3:53
|
|TV timeout
|3:53
|
|Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:53
|
|Mason Taylor defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Joseph Octave misses three point jump shot
|3:47
|
|Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|3:47
|
|Max Shulga misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Szymon Zapala shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|3:11
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:11
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-45
|2:59