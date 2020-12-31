UTAHST
1st Half
UTAHST
Aggies
44
AF
Falcons
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Aggies gains possession)  
20:00 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists) 2-0
19:54 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 2-2
19:38 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 4-2
19:20 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 4-4
19:10   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
19:08   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
18:04 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 4-6
17:45   Nikc Jackson personal foul  
17:32 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 7-6
17:29   Justin Bean personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
17:28   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
17:16   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:14   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
17:08 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot 9-6
16:58   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
16:45   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
16:26 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists) 9-9
16:07 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists) 11-9
15:46   TV timeout  
15:34   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:12 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 13-9
14:51   Sean Bairstow personal foul  
14:42   Brock Miller personal foul  
14:34   Neemias Queta blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup  
14:32   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:32   Marco Anthony personal foul  
14:12   A.J. Walker misses two point layup  
14:08   Sean Bairstow personal foul  
13:50   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
13:40 +3 Sean Bairstow makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 16-9
13:17   A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
12:49   Nikc Jackson turnover (lost ball)  
12:27   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
12:27 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-9
12:06   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
11:57 +3 Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 21-9
11:42   Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
11:42   Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
11:38   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
11:26   Trevin Dorius offensive foul  
11:26   Trevin Dorius turnover  
11:17   Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)  
10:58   Chris Joyce personal foul  
10:58   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Falcons defensive rebound  
10:42 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point hook shot 21-11
10:31   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
10:29   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
10:23 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup 23-11
10:13   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
10:11   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
10:07   A.J. Walker turnover (carrying)  
9:51 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 26-11
9:24   Ameka Akaya turnover (out of bounds)  
9:14   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
9:04 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 28-11
8:44 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists) 28-13
8:31   Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  
8:18 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Nikc Jackson assists) 28-15
7:54 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists) 30-15
7:37 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point hook shot 30-17
7:29   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
7:23   TV timeout  
7:04 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 30-19
6:39   Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot  
6:37   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
6:14   Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
6:14 +1 Nikc Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-20
6:14   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:14   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
5:59   Sean Bairstow misses two point jump shot  
5:57   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
5:48   Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  
5:30   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
5:22   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
5:20   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
5:06   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
4:55   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
4:46   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
4:44   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
4:38 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 32-20
4:22   A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Rollie Worster steals)  
4:13 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 34-20
3:11   Nikc Jackson turnover  
4:13   TV timeout  
3:53 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 34-23
3:28 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 37-23
3:11   Nikc Jackson offensive foul  
3:11   Nikc Jackson turnover  
3:00   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
2:58   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
2:36   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
2:22 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 39-23
1:57   Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Brock Miller steals)  
1:41 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 42-23
0:53 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot 44-25
1:21   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
1:21 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-24
1:21 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-25
1:00   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
0:53 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot 44-25
0:26 +3 Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 44-28
0:04   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Falcons defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST
Aggies
39
AF
Falcons
20

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:35   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)  
19:27 +2 Brock Miller makes two point layup (Justin Bean assists) 46-28
19:02   Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot  
19:00   Nikc Jackson offensive rebound  
18:54 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point jump shot 46-30
18:44 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 49-30
18:25   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass)  
18:12   Justin Bean misses two point layup  
18:10   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
18:05 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup 51-30
18:00   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
17:49   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
17:47   Rollie Worster offensive rebound  
17:41   Keaton Van Soelen blocks Neemias Queta's two point layup  
17:39   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
17:43   Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Octave steals)  
17:23   Rollie Worster personal foul  
17:17   Rollie Worster personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)  
16:56   Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot  
16:54   Joseph Octave offensive rebound  
16:56   Justin Bean personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)  
16:56   Keaton Van Soelen offensive foul  
16:56   Keaton Van Soelen turnover  
16:47 +3 Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 54-30
16:22   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
16:06 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 56-30
16:06   Joseph Octave shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
16:06   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:06   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
15:38   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Neemias Queta steals)  
15:28 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 59-30
15:22   Falcons 30 second timeout  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:01   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
14:59   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:42   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
14:23 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 61-30
13:59 +3 A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Joseph Octave assists) 61-33
13:42   A.J. Walker shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
13:42   TV timeout  
13:42   Justin Bean misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:42 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-33
13:11   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:05 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Justin Bean assists) 65-33
12:48   Rollie Worster personal foul  
12:46 +2 Nikc Jackson makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 65-35
12:21 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 67-35
12:02   Brock Miller shooting foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)  
12:02   Joseph Octave misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:02 +1 Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2 67-36
11:33 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 70-36
11:05 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup 70-38
11:02   TV timeout  
10:36   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
10:34   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
10:13   Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)  
9:56 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists) 73-38
9:40 +3 Abe Kinrade makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 73-41
9:14   Abe Kinrade blocks Sean Bairstow's two point layup  
9:12   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
9:00   Joseph Octave turnover (traveling)  
8:46   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
8:26   Keaton Van Soelen offensive foul  
8:26   Keaton Van Soelen turnover  
8:10   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
8:08   Trevin Dorius offensive rebound  
8:03 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot 75-41
7:52   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
7:50   Abe Kinrade offensive rebound  
7:43   Trevin Dorius personal foul  
7:43   TV timeout  
7:26   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
7:24   A.J. Walker offensive rebound  
7:14   Alphonso Anderson personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
7:13   Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:13   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
6:57   Trevin Dorius offensive foul  
6:57   Trevin Dorius turnover  
6:29   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
6:11   Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot  
6:09   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
5:51   Chris Joyce turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Dorius steals)  
5:43 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup 77-41
5:14 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point jump shot 77-43
4:51   Trevin Dorius offensive foul  
4:51   Trevin Dorius turnover  
4:37   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Max Shulga defensive rebound  
4:34   Aggies technical foul  
4:22 +1 A.J. Walker makes technical free throw 1 of 1 77-44
4:22 +2 Steven Ashworth makes two point layup 79-44
3:59   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
3:53 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists) 81-44
3:53   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
3:53   TV timeout  
3:53   Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:53   Mason Taylor defensive rebound  
3:49   Joseph Octave misses three point jump shot  
3:47   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
3:47   Max Shulga misses three point jump shot  
3:45   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
3:11   Szymon Zapala shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
3:11   Keaton Van Soelen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:11 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-45
