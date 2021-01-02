|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams vs. Kevin Marfo (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
JT Thor offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point putback layup
|
2-0
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Marfo makes two point dunk (Andre Gordon assists)
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge offensive foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge turnover
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (Jaxson Robinson steals)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (Quenton Jackson assists)
|
2-4
|
16:54
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (Justin Powell steals)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point alley-oop dunk (Justin Powell assists)
|
4-4
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams personal foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
16:07
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point jump shot
|
4-6
|
16:09
|
|
|
Chris Moore shooting foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-7
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
JT Thor makes two point jump shot
|
6-7
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point putback layup
|
9-7
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Hayden Hefner makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive foul
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive foul (Zach Walker draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Hayden Hefner draws the foul)
|
|
12:30
|
|
+1
|
Hayden Hefner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-10
|
12:30
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner offensive foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner turnover
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|
8-12
|
10:35
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Justin Powell offensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
JT Thor turnover (Emanuel Miller steals)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
JT Thor misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point putback dunk
|
10-12
|
9:29
|
|
|
Jaxson Robinson turnover (Justin Powell steals)
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-12
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Justin Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-12
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Savion Flagg draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Savion Flagg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-14
|
8:18
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (LaDamien Bradford steals)
|
|
7:33
|
|
+3
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes three point jump shot (Savion Flagg assists)
|
12-17
|
7:18
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive foul (Javon Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|
15-17
|
5:42
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Justin Powell defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
16-17
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-17
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
18-17
|
5:18
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (bad pass) (Allen Flanigan steals)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Hayden Hefner defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell personal foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-18
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Hassan Diarra makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-19
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo turnover (Jamal Johnson steals)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson turnover
|
|
2:44
|
|
+3
|
Quenton Jackson makes three point jump shot (Kevin Marfo assists)
|
18-22
|
2:29
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo blocks Chris Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
JT Thor shooting foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:20
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-23
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point step back jump shot
|
18-25
|
1:42
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola turnover (Jay Jay Chandler steals)
|
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jay Jay Chandler assists)
|
18-28
|
1:31
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-28
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-28
|
1:22
|
|
+3
|
Andre Gordon makes three point jump shot
|
20-31
|
1:12
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
JT Thor misses two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|
20-33
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point floating jump shot
|
22-33