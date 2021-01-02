|
Jaden Shackelford vs. Yves Pons (Santiago Vescovi gains possession)
19:37
Santiago Vescovi misses two point floating jump shot
19:35
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
19:16
Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass)
19:01
Santiago Vescovi turnover (lost ball) (John Petty Jr. steals)
18:53
+2
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
2-0
18:40
Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (traveling)
18:22
Herbert Jones turnover (traveling)
18:14
Josiah-Jordan James turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Shackelford steals)
17:49
Herbert Jones misses two point pullup jump shot
17:47
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
17:39
John Fulkerson misses two point layup
17:37
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
17:23
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
17:21
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
17:18
Joshua Primo turnover (bad pass)
17:10
+3
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Keon Johnson assists)
2-3
16:58
Joshua Primo misses two point turnaround jump shot
16:56
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
16:37
+2
Jaden Springer makes two point pullup jump shot
2-5
16:24
Yves Pons personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
16:19
+3
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
5-5
16:10
Jaden Springer misses two point dunk
16:08
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
16:00
Santiago Vescovi misses two point jump shot
15:58
Keon Johnson offensive rebound
15:56
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
15:56
TV timeout
15:56
Yves Pons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:56
+1
Yves Pons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-6
15:36
+2
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
7-6
15:36
Yves Pons shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
15:36
+1
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
8-6
15:21
Jaden Springer turnover (bad pass)
15:12
Herbert Jones misses two point driving layup
15:10
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
14:57
+2
John Fulkerson makes two point pullup jump shot
8-8
14:31
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
14:29
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
14:25
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
14:23
Volunteers defensive rebound
14:16
Keon Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
14:14
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
14:00
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point driving jump shot
10-8
13:35
Herbert Jones personal foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
13:26
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:24
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
13:24
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
13:14
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
13:05
Jaden Springer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:41
+1
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-9
12:21
James Rojas turnover (lost ball) (Keon Johnson steals)
12:13
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:11
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
12:45
Jaden Springer personal foul
12:45
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
12:43
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
12:18
+3
Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
10-12
12:14
Jahvon Quinerly offensive foul
12:14
Jahvon Quinerly turnover
12:08
Keon Johnson turnover (traveling)
11:52
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
11:52
TV timeout
11:41
John Petty Jr. misses two point driving layup
11:39
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
11:30
+2
Jordan Bruner makes two point putback layup
12-12
11:21
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
11:19
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
11:10
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
11:08
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
10:56
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:54
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
10:40
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point layup
10:38
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive rebound
10:31
John Fulkerson misses two point tip shot
10:29
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
10:24
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
10:16
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
10:14
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive rebound
10:12
+2
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
12-14
10:06
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
10:04
Volunteers defensive rebound
9:50
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
9:48
James Rojas defensive rebound
9:36
+2
Joshua Primo makes two point driving layup
14-14
9:24
Jaden Springer misses two point jump shot
9:22
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
9:21
Josiah-Jordan James blocks James Rojas's two point layup
9:19
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
9:14
Official timeout
9:04
Davonte Gaines misses two point pullup jump shot
9:02
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
8:56
Keon Ellis misses two point layup
8:54
Keon Ellis offensive rebound
8:26
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
8:26
Volunteers defensive rebound
8:26
Joshua Primo shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
8:26
+1
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-15
8:26
+1
Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-16
8:18
Keon Ellis misses two point layup
8:16
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
8:12
Joshua Primo turnover (out of bounds)
7:59
Keon Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
7:57
Kendall Wall defensive rebound
7:50
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball)
7:50
TV timeout
7:42
+2
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Keon Johnson assists)
14-18
7:24
+3
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
17-18
6:58
+2
Keon Johnson makes two point driving layup
17-20
6:47
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
6:45
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
6:30
John Fulkerson turnover (bad pass)
6:17
+2
John Petty Jr. makes two point layup
19-20
6:08
+2
Santiago Vescovi makes two point reverse layup
19-22
5:54
+2
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
21-22
5:31
John Fulkerson misses two point jump shot
5:29
Alex Reese defensive rebound
5:19
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
5:17
Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
4:58
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
4:56
Olivier Nkamhoua offensive rebound
4:49
+2
Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point putback layup
21-24
4:28
+2
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point layup
23-24
4:06
+2
Keon Johnson makes two point fadeaway jump shot
23-26
4:06
+2
Keon Johnson makes two point fadeaway jump shot
23-26
3:47
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
3:44
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (out of bounds)
3:36
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford personal foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner blocks Victor Bailey Jr.'s two point driving jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Keon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Drew Pember turnover (lost ball) (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point reverse layup (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
25-26
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner blocks Drew Pember's two point layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Drew Pember offensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Drew Pember misses two point putback layup
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
27-26
|
1:18
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
1:18
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
27-29
|
0:36
|
|
|
Rick Barnes technical foul
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Rick Barnes technical foul
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
29-29
|
0:08
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Alex Reese offensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses two point putback layup
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-29
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-29
|
0:01
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|