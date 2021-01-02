|
Mladen Armus vs. Ralph Agee (Spartans gains possession)
19:49
Ralph Agee offensive foul
19:49
Ralph Agee turnover
19:29
+2
Mladen Armus makes two point layup
2-0
19:05
+3
Nate Lacewell makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
2-3
18:40
+3
Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
5-3
18:09
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
18:07
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
18:03
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
18:01
Trey Smith defensive rebound
17:55
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
17:53
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
17:44
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
17:42
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
17:36
Omari Moore misses two point layup
17:34
Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
17:31
+2
Nate Lacewell makes two point layup
5-5
17:14
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
17:12
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
16:52
Omari Moore turnover (traveling)
16:34
+3
Rayj Dennis makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
8-5
16:13
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
16:11
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
15:59
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
15:57
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
15:39
Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Rayj Dennis steals)
15:35
Omari Moore blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
15:33
Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
15:27
Omari Moore misses two point layup
15:25
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
15:12
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
15:10
Spartans defensive rebound
15:09
Abu Kigab personal foul
15:09
TV timeout
14:55
+3
Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
8-8
14:34
Rayj Dennis offensive foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
14:34
Rayj Dennis turnover
14:22
Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass)
14:05
+3
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot
11-8
14:01
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (double dribble)
13:40
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
13:38
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
13:28
+3
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
14-8
13:10
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
13:08
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
13:01
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
12:59
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
12:50
Abu Kigab personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
12:36
+2
Caleb Simmons makes two point layup
14-10
12:13
+2
Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists)
16-10
11:48
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
11:46
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
11:37
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
11:35
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
11:10
Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
11:10
TV timeout
11:10
+1
Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-11
11:10
+1
Nate Lacewell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-12
11:00
+3
Max Rice makes three point pullup jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
19-12
10:47
Caleb Simmons offensive foul
10:47
Caleb Simmons turnover
10:39
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:37
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
10:26
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
10:24
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
10:19
Jalen Dalcourt personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
10:14
Max Rice turnover (bad pass)
9:53
+2
Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup
19-14
9:40
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
9:38
Derrick Alston offensive rebound
9:30
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
9:28
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
9:29
+2
Mladen Armus makes two point putback layup
21-14
9:29
Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
9:29
+1
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-14
9:18
+2
Omari Moore makes two point pullup jump shot
22-16
8:51
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
8:49
Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
8:33
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
8:31
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
8:21
Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
8:04
+3
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point step back jump shot
22-19
7:40
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
25-19
7:19
Caleb Simmons misses two point pullup jump shot
7:17
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
7:06
Caleb Simmons personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
7:06
TV timeout
6:53
Omari Moore blocks Max Rice's three point jump shot
6:51
Chase Courtney defensive rebound
6:35
+3
Jalen Dalcourt makes three point step back jump shot
25-22
6:10
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
6:08
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
6:03
Emmanuel Akot misses two point driving layup
6:01
Chase Courtney defensive rebound
6:01
Emmanuel Akot personal foul (Chase Courtney draws the foul)
5:45
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
5:43
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
5:30
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point driving layup
27-22
5:01
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
4:59
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
4:52
+2
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point driving layup
29-22
4:26
Sebastian Mendoza misses two point reverse layup
4:24
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
4:19
+2
Emmanuel Akot makes two point dunk (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
31-22
4:13
Emmanuel Akot personal foul
4:01
+2
Ralph Agee makes two point dunk (Omari Moore assists)
31-24
3:51
Emmanuel Akot misses two point turnaround hook shot
3:49
Richard Washington defensive rebound
3:41
Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
3:30
Trey Smith personal foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
3:30
TV timeout
3:17
Rayj Dennis misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:15
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
3:04
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
3:02
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
3:02
Nate Lacewell personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
3:02
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-24
3:02
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-24
2:53
Trey Smith misses two point driving jump shot
2:51
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
2:43
Trey Smith shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
2:42
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-24
2:42
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-24
2:32
+2
Ralph Agee makes two point layup (Omari Moore assists)
35-26
2:34
Derrick Alston shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
2:34
Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:34
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
2:32
Nate Lacewell personal foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
2:32
+1
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-26
2:32
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-26
|
2:22
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover (bad pass) (Derrick Alston steals)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
|
39-26
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Dalcourt makes two point floating jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|
39-28
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-28
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-28
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point step back jump shot
|
41-31
|
1:19
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses two point putback layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington makes three point turnaround jump shot (Ralph Agee assists)
|
41-34
|
0:42
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Max Rice misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Ralph Agee personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-34
|
0:39
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Chase Courtney defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Jump ball. Richard Washington vs. Marcus Shaver Jr. (Broncos gains possession)
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|