COLOST
SDGST

1st Half
COLOST
Rams
33
SDGST
Aztecs
40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Rams gains possession)  
19:38   Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
19:26   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
19:18 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 2-0
18:59 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point layup (Nathan Mensah assists) 2-2
18:59   Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
18:59 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-3
18:51   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
18:49   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
18:23   Jordan Schakel offensive foul  
18:23   Jordan Schakel turnover  
17:59   Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot  
17:57   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
17:51 +3 Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 2-6
17:28   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)  
17:15 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 2-9
16:48   Nathan Mensah blocks David Roddy's three point jump shot  
16:46   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
16:27 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists) 2-11
16:06   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
16:04   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
15:59   Matt Mitchell offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
15:59   Matt Mitchell turnover  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:38   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
15:36   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
15:27 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 2-14
14:59   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)  
14:51   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
14:43   Kendle Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
14:42   Dischon Thomas personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
14:21   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
14:21   Aztecs offensive rebound  
14:21   Isaiah Rivera personal foul  
14:16   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
14:14   James Moors defensive rebound  
14:05 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot 4-14
13:48   David Roddy personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
13:43 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 4-17
13:26   Keshad Johnson blocks James Moors's two point layup  
13:24   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
13:21   Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass)  
13:02   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
13:00   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
12:55   David Roddy shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
12:55   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:55   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:55   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:55   James Moors defensive rebound  
12:50   John Tonje turnover (lost ball) (Trey Pulliam steals)  
12:47   John Tonje personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
12:34 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 4-19
12:19   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
11:55 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 4-22
11:19   P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Keshad Johnson defensive rebound  
11:07 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 4-25
10:42   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
10:40   James Moors offensive rebound  
10:40   Jordan Schakel shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
10:40   TV timeout  
10:40   James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:26 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 5-28
10:40 +1 James Moors makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-25
10:26 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 5-28
10:06   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
10:04   David Roddy offensive rebound  
10:00 +2 David Roddy makes two point tip shot 7-28
9:52 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 7-31
9:39   Adam Seiko personal foul  
9:38   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
9:36   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
9:18 +2 Terrell Gomez makes two point jump shot 7-33
8:56   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
8:54   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:45   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
8:34 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 10-33
8:14 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 10-36
7:57 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists) 12-36
7:40   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
7:28   Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:03 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 12-38
6:43 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 15-38
6:27   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
6:25   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
6:13 +2 Kendle Moore makes two point layup (David Roddy assists) 17-38
5:56   TV timeout  
5:47   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
5:42   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Rams defensive rebound  
5:40   Joshua Tomaic personal foul  
5:12 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 20-38
4:58   Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Rams defensive rebound  
4:40 +3 John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 23-38
4:13   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
4:11   David Roddy defensive rebound  
4:04   Kendle Moore turnover (out of bounds)  
3:45   Keshad Johnson turnover (out of bounds)  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:35   Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
3:30 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 26-38
3:05   Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)  
2:58   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)  
2:47   Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)  
2:38   Adam Seiko personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
2:38 +1 John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-38
2:38 +1 John Tonje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-38
2:06   Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot  
2:04   David Roddy defensive rebound  
2:00   Rams 30 second timeout  
2:00   TV timeout  
1:55 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 31-38
1:25   Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
1:55 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-39
1:25 +1 Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-40
1:04   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
0:53   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
0:51   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
0:38   David Roddy misses two point layup  
0:36   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
0:15   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
0:13   David Roddy defensive rebound  
0:03   Trey Pulliam personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
0:03 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-40
0:03 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-40
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
COLOST
Rams
37
SDGST
Aztecs
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
19:37 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 33-43
19:20 +2 David Roddy makes two point hook shot 35-43
19:06 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 35-46
18:48   Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup  
18:48   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
18:33   Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
18:33   Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:33 +1 Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-47
18:07   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
18:05   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
17:44   Kendle Moore personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
17:42   Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot  
17:40   David Roddy defensive rebound  
17:33   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
17:27 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists) 35-50
17:04 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 38-50
16:51   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
16:35 +3 Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists) 41-50
16:05   Trey Pulliam misses two point layup  
16:03   David Roddy defensive rebound  
15:52 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 43-50
15:53   Adam Seiko technical foul  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 1 of 2 44-50
15:53 +1 Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 2 of 2 45-50
15:26   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
15:24   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
15:08   Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)  
14:56   Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot  
14:54   Rams defensive rebound  
14:36 +2 James Moors makes two point jump shot 47-50
14:14   Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot  
14:12   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
13:54 +2 Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 49-50
13:53   Aztecs 30 second timeout  
13:53   TV timeout  
13:42   David Roddy personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
13:33   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
13:12   Adam Thistlewood turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Gomez steals)  
13:04 +3 Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot 49-53
12:47   James Moors misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Kendle Moore offensive rebound  
12:33   Kendle Moore misses two point layup  
12:31   Kendle Moore offensive rebound  
12:27 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Adam Thistlewood assists) 52-53
12:06 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists) 52-55
11:39   Matt Mitchell personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)  
11:39   TV timeout  
11:38   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
11:36   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
11:19   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
11:17   John Tonje defensive rebound  
11:00   John Tonje misses two point jump shot  
10:58   James Moors offensive rebound  
10:54   James Moors misses two point jump shot  
10:54   James Moors offensive rebound  
10:54   Joshua Tomaic blocks James Moors's two point layup  
10:52   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
10:32   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
10:30   James Moors defensive rebound  
10:23   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
10:21   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
10:14 +3 Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 52-58
9:46   Trey Pulliam personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
9:26 +2 David Roddy makes two point layup 54-58
9:13   John Tonje personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)  
9:02   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
9:00   David Roddy defensive rebound  
8:44   David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)  
8:34   Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot  
8:32   David Roddy defensive rebound  
8:19   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
8:17   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
8:12   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
8:10   David Roddy defensive rebound  
7:55   Jordan Schakel personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:54   Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Gomez steals)  
7:48 +2 Terrell Gomez makes two point layup 54-60
7:17   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:02   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
7:00