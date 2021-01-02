COLOST
SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Rams gains possession)
|19:38
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|2-0
|18:59
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point layup (Nathan Mensah assists)
|2-2
|18:59
|
|Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|18:59
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-3
|18:51
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Jordan Schakel offensive foul
|18:23
|
|Jordan Schakel turnover
|17:59
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|17:51
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|2-6
|17:28
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass)
|17:15
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|2-9
|16:48
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks David Roddy's three point jump shot
|16:46
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|16:27
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|2-11
|16:06
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|15:59
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|15:59
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover
|15:59
|
|TV timeout
|15:38
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|2-14
|14:59
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|14:51
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|14:42
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|14:21
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|14:21
|
|Isaiah Rivera personal foul
|14:16
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|14:14
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot
|4-14
|13:48
|
|David Roddy personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|13:43
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|4-17
|13:26
|
|Keshad Johnson blocks James Moors's two point layup
|13:24
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Adam Seiko turnover (bad pass)
|13:02
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|12:55
|
|David Roddy shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:55
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:55
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:55
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|John Tonje turnover (lost ball) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|12:47
|
|John Tonje personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|12:34
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|4-19
|12:19
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|11:55
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|4-22
|11:19
|
|P.J. Byrd misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|4-25
|10:42
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|James Moors offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Jordan Schakel shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|TV timeout
|10:40
|
|James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:26
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|5-28
|10:40
|
|+1
|James Moors makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-25
|10:26
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|5-28
|10:06
|
|Kendle Moore misses two point layup
|10:04
|
|David Roddy offensive rebound
|10:00
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point tip shot
|7-28
|9:52
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|7-31
|9:39
|
|Adam Seiko personal foul
|9:38
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|9:36
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+2
|Terrell Gomez makes two point jump shot
|7-33
|8:56
|
|David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:45
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|10-33
|8:14
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|10-36
|7:57
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists)
|12-36
|7:40
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|12-38
|6:43
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|15-38
|6:27
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|6:25
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|6:13
|
|+2
|Kendle Moore makes two point layup (David Roddy assists)
|17-38
|5:56
|
|TV timeout
|5:47
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|5:42
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul
|5:12
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|20-38
|4:58
|
|Keshad Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|+3
|John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|23-38
|4:13
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|4:04
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|3:45
|
|Keshad Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:35
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|3:30
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|26-38
|3:05
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|2:58
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|2:47
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Kendle Moore steals)
|2:38
|
|Adam Seiko personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|2:38
|
|+1
|John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-38
|2:38
|
|+1
|John Tonje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-38
|2:06
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point jump shot
|2:04
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|2:00
|
|TV timeout
|1:55
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|31-38
|1:25
|
|Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|1:55
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-39
|1:25
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-40
|1:04
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:53
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|0:51
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|David Roddy misses two point layup
|0:36
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|0:15
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Trey Pulliam personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|0:03
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-40
|0:03
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-40
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:37
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|33-43
|19:20
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point hook shot
|35-43
|19:06
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|35-46
|18:48
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point layup
|18:48
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|18:33
|
|Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|18:33
|
|Nathan Mensah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:33
|
|+1
|Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-47
|18:07
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|17:42
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|17:27
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|35-50
|17:04
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|38-50
|16:51
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|+3
|Adam Thistlewood makes three point jump shot (Kendle Moore assists)
|41-50
|16:05
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point layup
|16:03
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup
|43-50
|15:53
|
|Adam Seiko technical foul
|15:53
|
|TV timeout
|15:53
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|44-50
|15:53
|
|+1
|Isaiah Stevens makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|45-50
|15:26
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|15:24
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (traveling)
|14:56
|
|Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|14:54
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|+2
|James Moors makes two point jump shot
|47-50
|14:14
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|14:12
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|13:54
|
|+2
|Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|49-50
|13:53
|
|Aztecs 30 second timeout
|13:53
|
|TV timeout
|13:42
|
|David Roddy personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|13:33
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|Adam Thistlewood turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|13:04
|
|+3
|Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot
|49-53
|12:47
|
|James Moors misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|
|Kendle Moore offensive rebound
|12:33
|
|Kendle Moore misses two point layup
|12:31
|
|Kendle Moore offensive rebound
|12:27
|
|+3
|Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (Adam Thistlewood assists)
|52-53
|12:06
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Adam Seiko assists)
|52-55
|11:39
|
|Matt Mitchell personal foul (Adam Thistlewood draws the foul)
|11:39
|
|TV timeout
|11:38
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|11:36
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|John Tonje defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|John Tonje misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|
|James Moors offensive rebound
|10:54
|
|James Moors misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|
|James Moors offensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Joshua Tomaic blocks James Moors's two point layup
|10:52
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|10:32
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|James Moors defensive rebound
|10:23
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|10:21
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|+3
|Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|52-58
|9:46
|
|Trey Pulliam personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point layup
|54-58
|9:13
|
|John Tonje personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|9:02
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|8:34
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot
|8:32
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Jordan Schakel personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:54
|
|Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|7:48
|
|+2
|Terrell Gomez makes two point layup
|54-60
|7:17
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:02
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|7:00