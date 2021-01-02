GMASON
DAYTON

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
GMASON
Patriots
29
DAYTON
Flyers
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   AJ Wilson vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Patriots gains possession)  
19:53   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
19:51   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
19:32   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
19:30   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
19:12   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
19:00   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
18:58   Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound  
18:45   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
18:27   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
18:14 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Mustapha Amzil assists) 0-2
17:59   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
17:57   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
17:48   Jalen Crutcher turnover (out of bounds)  
17:26   Flyers kicked ball violation  
17:17   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
17:15   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
17:06 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists) 0-5
16:44 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-5
16:20   Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul  
16:20   Jordy Tshimanga turnover  
16:07 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 5-5
15:33 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 5-7
15:15 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 8-7
14:56 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists) 8-10
14:28   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
14:26   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
14:09   Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul  
14:09   Moulaye Sissoko turnover  
14:09   TV timeout  
13:40 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot 10-10
13:19   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
13:17   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
13:03   Bahaide Haidara turnover (traveling)  
12:39 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 10-12
12:15   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
12:13   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
12:07 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 10-15
11:49   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)  
11:42   Ibi Watson turnover (lost ball)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:36   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
11:34   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
11:34   AJ Wilson personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
11:07   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
10:54   Koby Brea personal foul  
10:39   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Koby Brea defensive rebound  
10:17 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 10-18
9:56 +2 Ronald Polite makes two point layup 12-18
9:24 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot 12-21
8:58   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
8:56   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
8:47   Koby Brea misses three point jump shot  
8:45   Patriots defensive rebound  
8:45   Zimi Nwokeji personal foul  
8:34   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:32   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
8:14 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot 12-23
8:01   AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)  
7:39   Koby Brea turnover (bad pass)  
7:39   Xavier Johnson offensive foul  
7:39   Xavier Johnson turnover  
7:39   TV timeout  
7:09   Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot  
7:07   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
6:59   Tyler Kolek turnover (out of bounds)  
6:30 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup 12-25
6:18   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
6:00   Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)  
5:53 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup 12-27
5:33 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 14-27
5:01 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point pullup jump shot 14-29
4:44   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
4:42   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
4:38   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
4:36   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
4:36   Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
4:36   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:36   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:36   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
4:22 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 14-32
4:05 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 17-32
3:57   Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
3:49 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point layup 19-32
3:46   Flyers 30 second timeout  
3:46   TV timeout  
3:19   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
3:17   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
3:12   Jordan Miller turnover (out of bounds)  
3:05   Ronald Polite personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)  
2:55   Javon Greene personal foul  
2:47   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
2:45   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
2:37 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists) 21-32
2:11 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Zimi Nwokeji assists) 21-35
1:50 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists) 24-35
1:14   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)  
1:14   Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:14 +1 Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-36
1:05   Jalen Crutcher personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
1:05 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-36
1:05 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-36
0:38 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 26-38
0:22 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 29-38
0:08   Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass)  
0:08   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:02   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
0:00   Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON
Patriots
36
DAYTON
Flyers
36

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +3 Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot 29-41
19:25   Mustapha Amzil personal foul  
19:17   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
19:05 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot 31-41
18:35   Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Miller steals)  
18:26 +3 AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 34-41
18:10   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
18:08   Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound  
17:56   Mustapha Amzil misses two point layup  
17:54   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
17:47 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot 36-41
17:45   Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:32 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 39-41
17:17   AJ Wilson blocks Jordy Tshimanga's two point layup  
17:15   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
17:05   Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)  
16:41   Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)  
16:31 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 42-41
16:17   Flyers 30 second timeout  
15:58   AJ Wilson blocks Jalen Crutcher's two point jump shot  
15:56   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
15:56   Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:47 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 44-41
15:40   Jalen Crutcher turnover (traveling)  
15:26   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound  
15:17 +3 Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists) 44-44
14:47   Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
14:47 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 3 45-44
14:47   Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
14:47 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 3 of 3 46-44
14:28 +3 Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot 46-47
14:05   Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
14:05 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-47
14:05 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-47
13:44   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound  
13:33   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
13:22   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
13:20   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
13:11   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
13:09   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
13:02 +2 Mustapha Amzil makes two point floating jump shot 48-49
12:39 +2 Javon Greene makes two point floating jump shot 50-49
12:36   Patriots 30 second timeout  
12:11   Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
11:47 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 53-49
11:29   Zimi Nwokeji misses two point jump shot  
11:27   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
11:02   Ronald Polite misses two point layup  
11:00   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
10:41 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot 53-51
10:19 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 56-51
10:04 +2 Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Mustapha Amzil assists) 56-53
9:29   Javon Greene misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
9:00   Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
8:46   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
8:22   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
8:20   Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound  
8:14   Zimi Nwokeji misses two point layup  
8:12   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
7:54 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point driving layup (Javon Greene assists) 58-53
7:24   TV timeout  
7:22   Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
7:01   Koby Brea personal foul  
7:01   TV timeout  
6:55   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
6:53   Ibi Watson defensive rebound  
6:32   Xavier Johnson personal foul  
6:15   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)  
6:15 +1 Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-54
6:15 +1 Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-55
6:00   Koby Brea shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
6:00 +1 Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-55
6:00   Jordan Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:00   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
5:44 +3 Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 59-58
5:23   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound  
5:04   Jordan Miller personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)  
4:48   Ibi Watson turnover (lost ball)  
4:37   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
4:22 +3 Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists) 59-61
4:03 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot 61-61
4:02   Patriots 30 second timeout  
2:05   TV timeout  
3:45   Tyler Kolek personal foul  
3:34   Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot  
3:32   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
3:17   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
3:15   Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound  
3:06 +2 Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists) 61-63
2:42 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 63-63
2:16 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists) 63-65
1:51   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
1:49   Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound  
1:24 +2 Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup 63-67
1:09 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot 65-67
0:37 +2 Ibi Watson makes two point dunk (Zimi Nwokeji assists) 65-69
0:37   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)  
0:37   Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lane violation)  
0:28   Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)  
0:24   Javon Greene personal foul  
0:24  