GMASON
DAYTON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|AJ Wilson vs. Jordy Tshimanga (Patriots gains possession)
|19:53
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|19:51
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|19:32
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|19:12
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|19:00
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|18:45
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|18:27
|AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|18:14
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|0-2
|17:59
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|17:48
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (out of bounds)
|17:26
|Flyers kicked ball violation
|17:17
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|17:06
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|0-5
|16:44
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-5
|16:20
|Jordy Tshimanga offensive foul
|16:20
|Jordy Tshimanga turnover
|16:07
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|5-5
|15:33
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|5-7
|15:15
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|8-7
|14:56
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Koby Brea assists)
|8-10
|14:28
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|14:09
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive foul
|14:09
|Moulaye Sissoko turnover
|14:09
|TV timeout
|13:40
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot
|10-10
|13:19
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|13:03
|Bahaide Haidara turnover (traveling)
|12:39
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|10-12
|12:15
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|12:13
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|12:07
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|10-15
|11:49
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)
|11:42
|Ibi Watson turnover (lost ball)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:36
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|11:34
|AJ Wilson personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|11:07
|Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|10:54
|Koby Brea personal foul
|10:39
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Koby Brea defensive rebound
|10:17
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
|10-18
|9:56
|+2
|Ronald Polite makes two point layup
|12-18
|9:24
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot
|12-21
|8:58
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|8:47
|Koby Brea misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Patriots defensive rebound
|8:45
|Zimi Nwokeji personal foul
|8:34
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|8:14
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
|12-23
|8:01
|AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)
|7:39
|Koby Brea turnover (bad pass)
|7:39
|Xavier Johnson offensive foul
|7:39
|Xavier Johnson turnover
|7:39
|TV timeout
|7:09
|Ibi Watson misses two point jump shot
|7:07
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|6:59
|Tyler Kolek turnover (out of bounds)
|6:30
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup
|12-25
|6:18
|Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|6:00
|Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
|5:53
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point layup
|12-27
|5:33
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|14-27
|5:01
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point pullup jump shot
|14-29
|4:44
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|4:38
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|4:36
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|4:36
|Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|4:36
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:36
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:36
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|4:22
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|14-32
|4:05
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|17-32
|3:57
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|3:49
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|19-32
|3:46
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|3:46
|TV timeout
|3:19
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|3:17
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|3:12
|Jordan Miller turnover (out of bounds)
|3:05
|Ronald Polite personal foul (Mustapha Amzil draws the foul)
|2:55
|Javon Greene personal foul
|2:47
|Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|2:37
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|21-32
|2:11
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot (Zimi Nwokeji assists)
|21-35
|1:50
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|24-35
|1:14
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Zimi Nwokeji draws the foul)
|1:14
|Zimi Nwokeji misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:14
|+1
|Zimi Nwokeji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-36
|1:05
|Jalen Crutcher personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|1:05
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-36
|1:05
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-36
|0:38
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|26-38
|0:22
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|29-38
|0:08
|Ibi Watson turnover (bad pass)
|0:08
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|0:00
|Jalen Crutcher defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|+3
|Jalen Crutcher makes three point jump shot
|29-41
|19:25
|Mustapha Amzil personal foul
|19:17
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|19:05
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|31-41
|18:35
|Koby Brea turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Miller steals)
|18:26
|+3
|AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|34-41
|18:10
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Mustapha Amzil offensive rebound
|17:56
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point layup
|17:54
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|17:47
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|36-41
|17:45
|Ibi Watson misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:32
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|39-41
|17:17
|AJ Wilson blocks Jordy Tshimanga's two point layup
|17:15
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|17:05
|Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
|16:41
|Mustapha Amzil turnover (traveling)
|16:31
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|42-41
|16:17
|Flyers 30 second timeout
|15:58
|AJ Wilson blocks Jalen Crutcher's two point jump shot
|15:56
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|15:56
|Jordy Tshimanga personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:47
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|44-41
|15:40
|Jalen Crutcher turnover (traveling)
|15:26
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Moulaye Sissoko defensive rebound
|15:17
|+3
|Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|44-44
|14:47
|Zimi Nwokeji shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|14:47
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|45-44
|14:47
|Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|14:47
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|46-44
|14:28
|+3
|Ibi Watson makes three point jump shot
|46-47
|14:05
|Moulaye Sissoko shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|14:05
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-47
|14:05
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-47
|13:44
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Moulaye Sissoko offensive rebound
|13:33
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|13:31
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|13:22
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|13:11
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|13:09
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|13:02
|+2
|Mustapha Amzil makes two point floating jump shot
|48-49
|12:39
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point floating jump shot
|50-49
|12:36
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|12:11
|Mustapha Amzil misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|11:47
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|53-49
|11:29
|Zimi Nwokeji misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|11:02
|Ronald Polite misses two point layup
|11:00
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|10:41
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point floating jump shot
|53-51
|10:19
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|56-51
|10:04
|+2
|Moulaye Sissoko makes two point layup (Mustapha Amzil assists)
|56-53
|9:29
|Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|9:00
|Zimi Nwokeji misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|8:46
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|8:22
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Zimi Nwokeji offensive rebound
|8:14
|Zimi Nwokeji misses two point layup
|8:12
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point driving layup (Javon Greene assists)
|58-53
|7:24
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Jalen Crutcher misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|7:01
|Koby Brea personal foul
|7:01
|TV timeout
|6:55
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|Ibi Watson defensive rebound
|6:32
|Xavier Johnson personal foul
|6:15
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Jordy Tshimanga draws the foul)
|6:15
|+1
|Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-54
|6:15
|+1
|Jordy Tshimanga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-55
|6:00
|Koby Brea shooting foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|6:00
|+1
|Jordan Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-55
|6:00
|Jordan Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:00
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|5:44
|+3
|Zimi Nwokeji makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|59-58
|5:23
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|Jordy Tshimanga defensive rebound
|5:04
|Jordan Miller personal foul (Jalen Crutcher draws the foul)
|4:48
|Ibi Watson turnover (lost ball)
|4:37
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|4:22
|+3
|Mustapha Amzil makes three point jump shot (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|59-61
|4:03
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|61-61
|4:02
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|2:05
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|3:34
|Mustapha Amzil misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|3:17
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
|3:15
|Zimi Nwokeji defensive rebound
|3:06
|+2
|Jordy Tshimanga makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|61-63
|2:42
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|63-63
|2:16
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point layup (Jalen Crutcher assists)
|63-65
|1:51
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|Mustapha Amzil defensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Jalen Crutcher makes two point layup
|63-67
|1:09
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|65-67
|0:37
|+2
|Ibi Watson makes two point dunk (Zimi Nwokeji assists)
|65-69
|0:37
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Ibi Watson draws the foul)
|0:37
|Zimi Nwokeji turnover (lane violation)
|0:28
|Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Mustapha Amzil steals)
|0:24
|Javon Greene personal foul
|0:24
