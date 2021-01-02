|
20:00
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers vs. Steffon Mitchell (Samuell Williamson gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson personal foul
|
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
0-3
|
18:40
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point tip shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|
0-5
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
3-5
|
17:19
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
|
3-7
|
17:01
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-8
|
16:45
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point layup
|
3-10
|
16:41
|
|
|
Cardinals 60 second timeout
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jay Heath personal foul (Carlik Jones draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Quinn Slazinski's two point layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
5-10
|
15:59
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-10
|
15:40
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
6-13
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point driving layup
|
8-13
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Slazinski makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
10-13
|
14:06
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point reverse layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Jump ball. Quinn Slazinski vs. Steffon Mitchell (Steffon Mitchell gains possession)
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive foul (Josh Nickelberry draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point layup
|
12-13
|
11:21
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Rich Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point putback layup
|
12-15
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point layup
|
14-15
|
10:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Quinn Slazinski assists)
|
17-15
|
9:46
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (lost ball) (Dre Davis steals)
|
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Josh Nickelberry makes three point jump shot (Dre Davis assists)
|
20-15
|
9:39
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Dre Davis defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. personal foul (Dre Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer offensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
James Karnik blocks Gabe Wiznitzer's two point layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs offensive foul
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point layup
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point putback layup
|
22-15
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Gabe Wiznitzer defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Dre Davis personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
James Karnik turnover (lost ball) (Samuell Williamson steals)
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup
|
22-17
|
6:54
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Carlik Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Dre Davis makes two point layup (Samuell Williamson assists)
|
24-17
|
6:10
|
|
|
Dre Davis shooting foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-18
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Wynston Tabbs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-19
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point jump shot
|
26-19
|
5:36
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point layup
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs personal foul (Jae'Lyn Withers draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Josh Nickelberry personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-20
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-21
|
4:25
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski offensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski turnover (lost ball) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Carlik Jones offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlik Jones assists)
|
29-21
|
3:10
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Carlik Jones turnover (bad pass) (CJ Felder steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Carlik Jones shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-22
|
2:42
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson turnover (lost ball) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Quinn Slazinski steals)
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson makes two point putback layup
|
31-22
|
2:03
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-22
|
1:49
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
CJ Felder offensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Carlik Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski personal foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-23
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-24
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Carlik Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|
34-24
|
0:54
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (lost ball) (Carlik Jones steals)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
+3
|
David Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
37-24
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|