|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon vs. Connor Vanover (Xavier Pinson gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point alley-oop dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
2-0
|
19:25
|
|
|
Dru Smith personal foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Moses Moody blocks Jeremiah Tilmon's two point layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Connor Vanover shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
19:02
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-0
|
19:02
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-0
|
18:52
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point driving layup (Moses Moody assists)
|
4-2
|
18:04
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point driving layup
|
6-4
|
16:41
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Mitchell Smith's two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point layup (Javon Pickett assists)
|
8-4
|
15:12
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Williams steals)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
8-7
|
14:35
|
|
|
Drew Buggs turnover (bad pass) (JD Notae steals)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point jump shot
|
10-7
|
13:55
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul (Drew Buggs draws the foul)
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk (Javon Pickett assists)
|
12-7
|
13:12
|
|
|
Kobe Brown personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Javon Pickett personal foul
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point dunk
|
14-7
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-8
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-9
|
11:24
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover (bad pass) (Connor Vanover steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Connor Vanover assists)
|
14-12
|
10:27
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover (bad pass) (Connor Vanover steals)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Dru Smith steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup
|
16-12
|
10:24
|
|
|
Moses Moody shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-12
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot
|
17-15
|
10:00
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith shooting foul (Connor Vanover draws the foul)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-16
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-17
|
9:31
|
|
|
Javon Pickett turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point jump shot
|
19-19
|
8:43
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes two point layup (Drew Buggs assists)
|
21-19
|
8:34
|
|
|
JD Notae shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-19
|
8:27
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Kobe Brown shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-20
|
8:15
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
|
24-20
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Drew Buggs defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
24-23
|
6:55
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
25-23
|
6:54
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
26-23
|
6:35
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (lost ball) (Mark Smith steals)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-23
|
6:16
|
|
|
Mark Smith shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
JD Notae misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-24
|
6:03
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
|
30-24
|
5:45
|
|
|
Dru Smith blocks Moses Moody's two point layup
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Davonte Davis misses two point layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Javon Pickett personal foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-25
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-26
|
4:30
|
|
|
Torrence Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Mark Smith offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Torrence Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point layup
|
30-28
|
3:47
|
|
|
Dru Smith offensive foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Davonte Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Xavier Pinson's two point layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
|
32-28
|
2:49
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Mark Smith offensive foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
JD Notae personal foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Kobe Brown personal foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Drew Buggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Torrence Watson offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Torrence Watson draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Torrence Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Torrence Watson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Drew Buggs shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-29
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-30
|
0:41
|
|
|
Drew Buggs turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-30
|
0:07
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
JD Notae offensive foul (Drew Buggs draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover
|