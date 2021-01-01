|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Jamarius Burton gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
0-1
|
19:39
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Avery Anderson III assists)
|
3-2
|
18:54
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Bryce Williams vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Cowboys gains possession)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point hook shot
|
5-4
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe makes two point jump shot
|
7-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Isaac Likekele's two point layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Bryce Williams personal foul
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
10-4
|
16:31
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar offensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe offensive foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe turnover
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Kevin McCullar assists)
|
10-7
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe assists)
|
12-7
|
14:15
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Likekele steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
15-7
|
13:45
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
15-10
|
13:45
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point layup (Bryce Williams assists)
|
17-10
|
12:58
|
|
|
Kalib Boone personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point layup
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Likekele makes three point jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
20-10
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Likekele steals)
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
22-10
|
12:11
|
|
|
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (bad pass) (Cade Cunningham steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Kevin McCullar assists)
|
22-13
|
10:26
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
22-16
|
9:55
|
|
|
Cowboys 30 second timeout
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Avery Anderson III steals)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point dunk
|
24-16
|
9:20
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Cowboys 30 second timeout
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith blocks Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe shooting foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-17
|
8:44
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-18
|
8:26
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
24-20
|
8:04
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith personal foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-20
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-20
|
6:56
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Bryce Williams offensive foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Bryce Williams turnover
|
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
26-23
|
6:17
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-23
|
6:17
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-23
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. Marcus Santos-Silva vs. Isaac Likekele (Red Raiders gains possession)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Micah Peavy turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul (Rondel Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
31-23
|
4:51
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Avery Anderson III makes two point jump shot
|
33-23
|
3:01
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Tyreek Smith makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
33-25
|
2:27
|
|
|
Keylan Boone shooting foul (Tyreek Smith draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-25
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-25
|
1:34
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:34
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-26
|
1:28
|
|
|
Mac McClung personal foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-26
|
1:29
|
|
+1
|
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-26
|
1:08
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-27
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-28
|
0:51
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva blocks Isaac Likekele's two point layup
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|