20:00
Jericho Sims vs. David McCormack (Matt Coleman III gains possession)
19:51
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
19:49
David McCormack defensive rebound
19:24
Marcus Garrett misses two point step back jump shot
19:20
Jayhawks offensive rebound
19:16
Ochai Agbaji misses two point jump shot
19:14
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
18:57
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point layup
2-0
18:57
David McCormack shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
18:57
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 1 of 1
18:57
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
18:53
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
18:51
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
18:45
Jericho Sims turnover (bad pass)
18:34
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Marcus Garrett draws the foul)
18:22
Christian Braun misses two point driving layup
18:20
David McCormack offensive rebound
18:18
David McCormack misses two point tip shot
18:16
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
18:15
Jalen Wilson shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
18:15
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
18:15
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
18:03
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
18:01
Christian Braun offensive rebound
17:57
Jericho Sims blocks Christian Braun's two point putback layup
17:55
Christian Braun offensive rebound
17:44
Jalen Wilson turnover (bad pass) (Greg Brown III steals)
17:42
Greg Brown III turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Garrett steals)
17:37
Greg Brown III shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
17:37
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-1
17:37
+1
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-2
17:22
+3
Kai Jones makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
7-2
17:09
Jalen Wilson misses two point driving layup
17:07
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
16:53
Kai Jones misses three point step back jump shot
16:51
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
16:44
Marcus Garrett turnover (bad pass) (Kai Jones steals)
16:37
Andrew Jones misses two point layup
16:35
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
16:28
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
16:26
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
16:23
+3
Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
10-2
16:21
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
15:58
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point driving layup
10-4
15:37
Matt Coleman III misses three point pullup jump shot
15:35
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
15:24
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
15:22
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
15:15
Courtney Ramey turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Garrett steals)
15:08
Matt Coleman III shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
15:08
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-5
15:08
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-6
14:57
+3
Greg Brown III makes three point step back jump shot
13-6
14:31
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup (Marcus Garrett assists)
13-8
14:23
Andrew Jones misses two point floating jump shot
14:21
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
14:11
Andrew Jones shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
14:11
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-9
14:11
+1
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-10
13:50
Greg Brown III misses two point driving hook shot
13:48
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
13:41
Christian Braun turnover (traveling)
13:20
Brock Cunningham turnover (traveling)
13:08
Tristan Enaruna misses two point driving layup
13:06
Jayhawks offensive rebound
13:01
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point pullup jump shot
13-12
12:44
Matt Coleman III turnover (traveling)
12:29
Jalen Wilson turnover (traveling)
12:17
Tyon Grant-Foster blocks Donovan Williams's two point pullup jump shot
12:15
Donovan Williams offensive rebound
12:03
Courtney Ramey misses two point pullup jump shot
12:01
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
11:48
Donovan Williams blocks Tyon Grant-Foster's two point driving layup
11:46
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
11:43
+2
Andrew Jones makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
15-12
11:25
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover (bad pass) (Courtney Ramey steals)
11:22
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point reverse layup
17-12
11:03
Ochai Agbaji offensive foul (Donovan Williams draws the foul)
11:03
Ochai Agbaji turnover
11:03
TV timeout
10:53
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
19-12
10:23
Marcus Garrett misses two point floating jump shot
10:21
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
10:08
Courtney Ramey turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Garrett steals)
10:02
Dajuan Harris misses two point layup
10:00
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
9:56
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point putback layup
19-14
9:40
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
9:38
Christian Braun defensive rebound
9:32
+2
Christian Braun makes two point floating jump shot
19-16
9:11
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point driving layup
21-16
9:11
Dajuan Harris shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
9:11
+1
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-16
8:46
Christian Braun turnover (traveling)
8:30
Ochai Agbaji blocks Andrew Jones's two point driving layup
8:28
David McCormack defensive rebound
8:14
David McCormack misses two point turnaround hook shot
8:12
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
8:05
+2
Courtney Ramey makes two point pullup jump shot
24-16
7:51
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point floating jump shot
24-18
7:42
Andrew Jones turnover (bad pass)
7:42
TV timeout
7:30
Kai Jones personal foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
7:26
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup
24-20
7:05
Longhorns 30 second timeout
7:02
Dajuan Harris personal foul (Matt Coleman III draws the foul)
6:53
Mitch Lightfoot blocks Greg Brown III's two point driving layup
6:51
Longhorns offensive rebound
6:48
Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
6:46
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
6:37
+2
Marcus Garrett makes two point driving layup
24-22
6:27
+2
Matt Coleman III makes two point floating jump shot
26-22
6:08
Dajuan Harris misses three point jump shot
6:06
Longhorns defensive rebound
5:53
Jericho Sims turnover (traveling)
5:44
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point pullup jump shot
26-24
5:24
Donovan Williams misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:22
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
5:18
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk
28-24
4:53
Ochai Agbaji misses two point pullup jump shot
4:51
Kai Jones defensive rebound
4:51
Christian Braun personal foul
4:38
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
4:36
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
4:23
Christian Braun misses three point pullup jump shot
4:21
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
4:14
Andrew Jones misses three point pullup jump shot
4:12
Kai Jones offensive rebound
4:08
+2
Kai Jones makes two point dunk
30-24
3:50
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
3:48
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Kai Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-24
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Kai Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-24
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Enaruna makes two point driving layup (Dajuan Harris assists)
|
32-26
|
3:03
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot blocks Donovan Williams's two point dunk
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Donovan Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Donovan Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna turnover (bad pass) (Greg Brown III steals)
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (carrying)
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
+3
|
Kai Jones makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
35-26
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
35-29
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point driving layup
|
37-29
|
0:05
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|