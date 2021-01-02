|
20:00
|
|
|
Neemias Queta vs. Nikc Jackson (Brock Miller gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Rollie Worster blocks Glen McClintock's three point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
3-0
|
18:41
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
6-0
|
17:58
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|
9-0
|
17:06
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Justin Bean steals)
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point layup
|
11-0
|
16:23
|
|
|
Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Brock Miller steals)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:06
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-0
|
15:48
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks A.J. Walker's two point driving layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Marco Anthony turnover (carrying)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Ameka Akaya's two point driving layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point layup
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Marco Anthony assists)
|
14-0
|
13:56
|
|
|
Neemias Queta blocks Chris Joyce's two point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|
14-3
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point driving jump shot
|
16-3
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists)
|
16-6
|
12:07
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius misses two point putback layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Alphonso Anderson steals)
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point driving layup
|
18-6
|
11:17
|
|
|
A.J. Walker shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|
18-9
|
10:26
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Falcons defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Nikc Jackson makes two point driving layup
|
18-11
|
9:44
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius turnover
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Rollie Worster shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-12
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-13
|
9:07
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen blocks Marco Anthony's two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
20-13
|
8:45
|
|
|
Chris Joyce shooting foul (Alphonso Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Alphonso Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-13
|
8:28
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson turnover
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jump ball. Marco Anthony vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
|
21-15
|
7:30
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Glen McClintock steals)
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Marco Anthony personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Justin Bean defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup
|
23-15
|
6:36
|
|
|
Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Rollie Worster turnover (lost ball) (Chris Joyce steals)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Marco Anthony blocks Chris Joyce's two point layup
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
A.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Glen McClintock makes two point putback layup
|
23-17
|
5:45
|
|
|
Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point putback layup
|
25-17
|
5:18
|
|
+2
|
Abe Kinrade makes two point jump shot
|
25-19
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|
28-19
|
4:43
|
|
|
Glen McClintock misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Marco Anthony offensive foul (Abe Kinrade draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Marco Anthony turnover
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Brock Miller personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|
|
4:02
|
|
+1
|
Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-20
|
4:02
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point reverse layup
|
30-20
|
3:16
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Justin Bean offensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Justin Bean offensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-20
|
1:26
|
|
|
Justin Bean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Steven Ashworth makes two point finger roll layup
|
33-20
|
0:38
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade offensive foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Abe Kinrade turnover
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Steven Ashworth steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|