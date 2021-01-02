|
20:00
|
|
|
Sean McNeil vs. Brady Manek (Mountaineers gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
18:54
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball) (Austin Reaves steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. personal foul
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
3-4
|
18:29
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
18:14
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Bridges makes two point layup (Derek Culver assists)
|
7-4
|
17:18
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. shooting foul (Victor Iwuakor draws the foul)
|
|
17:47
|
|
+1
|
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-5
|
17:47
|
|
+1
|
Victor Iwuakor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-6
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
10-6
|
16:32
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Alondes Williams turnover (bad pass) (Derek Culver steals)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot
|
10-8
|
15:22
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Derek Culver blocks Kur Kuath's two point layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Sooners offensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Kur Kuath assists)
|
10-11
|
14:23
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Taz Sherman offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. Derek Culver vs. Jalen Hill (Jalen Hill gains possession)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson turnover (bad pass) (Derek Culver steals)
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kur Kuath vs. Jalen Bridges (Jalen Bridges gains possession)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Kur Kuath turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Bridges steals)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless blocks Taz Sherman's two point layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
10-14
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
13-14
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|
13-16
|
11:36
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Taz Sherman's two point layup
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon offensive foul
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon turnover
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Brady Manek assists)
|
13-19
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
|
16-19
|
10:00
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor personal foul
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Jordan McCabe's two point layup
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Derek Culver offensive foul
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Miles McBride's two point layup
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Miles McBride turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point dunk (Elijah Harkless assists)
|
16-23
|
6:05
|
|
|
Austin Reaves shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-23
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-25
|
5:44
|
|
|
Austin Reaves personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Derek Culver technical foul
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Austin Reaves technical foul
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Miles McBride turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
17-27
|
4:22
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
+3
|
Umoja Gibson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
17-30
|
3:38
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|
17-32
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Trey Phipps personal foul
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson turnover (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-33
|
1:41
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
|
20-33
|
1:26
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Alondes Williams shooting foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
+3
|
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Brady Manek assists)
|
20-36
|
0:38
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Sooners 30 second timeout
|
|
0:08
|
|
+2
|
Umoja Gibson makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
20-38
|
0:02
|
|
|
Miles McBride turnover (bad pass) (Alondes Williams steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|