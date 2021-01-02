|
20:00
Hunter Thompson vs. Orlando Robinson (Hunter Maldonado gains possession)
19:39
Kenny Foster misses two point driving layup
19:37
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
19:29
Hunter Thompson blocks Orlando Robinson's two point layup
19:27
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
19:17
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
19:15
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
19:06
Isaiah Hill misses three point jump shot
19:04
Anthony Holland offensive rebound
18:46
Devin Gage misses two point jump shot
18:44
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
18:24
+3
Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
3-0
18:03
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
17:35
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
17:33
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
17:28
+3
Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
6-0
17:09
Hunter Thompson personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
16:49
+3
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
6-3
16:32
Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
16:30
Kenny Foster offensive rebound
16:28
Kenny Foster turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Holland steals)
16:16
Junior Ballard misses two point layup
16:14
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
16:09
Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
16:07
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
16:07
Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Junior Ballard draws the foul)
15:42
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup
6-5
15:21
+2
Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Kwane Marble II assists)
8-5
15:04
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Devin Gage assists)
8-7
14:38
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
14:36
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
14:31
Kwane Marble II misses three point jump shot
14:29
Bulldogs defensive rebound
14:31
TV timeout
14:22
Orlando Robinson offensive foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
14:22
Orlando Robinson turnover
14:07
+3
Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
11-7
13:46
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point reverse layup
11-9
13:30
Orlando Robinson blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
13:29
Bulldogs defensive rebound
13:04
Anthony Holland turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
12:59
Anthony Holland blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
12:57
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
12:34
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
12:32
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
12:22
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
12:08
Devin Gage misses two point layup
12:06
Braxton Meah offensive rebound
12:02
+2
Braxton Meah makes two point putback dunk
11-11
11:43
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)
11:29
Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
11:29
TV timeout
11:20
Kyle Harding turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
11:18
Kyle Harding personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
11:06
+2
Marcus Williams makes two point reverse layup (Hunter Thompson assists)
13-11
10:40
+2
Deon Stroud makes two point finger roll layup
13-13
10:22
Braxton Meah shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
10:22
Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:22
Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:22
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
10:17
Isaiah Hill turnover (lost ball)
10:01
+2
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
15-13
9:40
+2
Deon Stroud makes two point pullup jump shot
15-15
9:20
Orlando Robinson blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
9:18
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
9:10
Hunter Thompson personal foul (Braxton Meah draws the foul)
9:06
+2
Devin Gage makes two point finger roll layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
15-17
8:56
Junior Ballard shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
8:56
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-17
8:56
+1
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-17
8:38
+3
Devin Gage makes three point jump shot (Orlando Robinson assists)
17-20
8:25
+3
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
20-20
8:05
Deon Stroud misses three point jump shot
8:03
Junior Ballard offensive rebound
7:56
Isaiah Hill turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)
7:44
Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
7:44
TV timeout
7:39
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
7:37
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
7:33
Deon Stroud turnover (bad pass)
7:20
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
7:18
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
7:03
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point hook shot
20-22
6:53
Devin Gage personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
6:37
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
6:35
Junior Ballard defensive rebound
6:27
Junior Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Foster steals)
6:20
+3
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Drake Jeffries assists)
23-22
6:00
+2
Orlando Robinson makes two point layup (Deon Stroud assists)
23-24
6:00
Kenny Foster shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
6:01
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:01
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
5:42
Marcus Williams turnover (traveling)
5:15
Devin Gage misses three point jump shot
5:13
Deon Stroud offensive rebound
5:12
Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Deon Stroud draws the foul)
5:01
Orlando Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Foster steals)
4:50
Hunter Maldonado turnover (lost ball)
4:30
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
4:28
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
4:12
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
4:10
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
3:55
+2
Devin Gage makes two point driving layup
23-26
3:44
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
3:42
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
3:17
Orlando Robinson offensive foul
3:17
Orlando Robinson turnover
3:17
TV timeout
3:05
+3
Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
26-26
2:32
+3
Deon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Devin Gage assists)
26-29
2:13
Marcus Williams misses two point driving hook shot
2:11
Bulldogs defensive rebound
1:52
Isaiah Hill misses two point layup
1:50
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
1:43
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
1:41
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
1:34
+2
Braxton Meah makes two point layup (Isaiah Hill assists)
26-31
1:14
+3
Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
29-31
1:08
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
0:44
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
0:42
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
0:42
Deon Stroud personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
0:42
+1
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-31
0:42
+1
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-31
0:22
+2
Isaiah Hill makes two point turnaround jump shot
31-33
0:21
Cowboys 30 second timeout
0:02
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
0:00
Destin Whitaker defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
