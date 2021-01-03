|
20:00
|
|
|
Pete Nance vs. Hunter Dickinson (Chase Audige gains possession)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Pete Nance offensive foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|
2-0
|
18:09
|
|
|
Franz Wagner turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point dunk (Robbie Beran assists)
|
4-0
|
17:33
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Boo Buie defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Franz Wagner personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot
|
6-0
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|
6-2
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot
|
8-2
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
8-5
|
15:51
|
|
|
Miller Kopp turnover (bad pass) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point layup
|
8-7
|
15:18
|
|
|
Eli Brooks blocks Boo Buie's two point layup
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
14:42
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Chase Audige's two point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
10-9
|
14:24
|
|
|
Boo Buie personal foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
14:08
|
|
+3
|
Mike Smith makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
10-12
|
13:40
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
10-15
|
13:09
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Ty Berry's two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Ryan Young's two point dunk
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point layup
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
12-15
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
12-18
|
11:48
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Eli Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point layup
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines turnover
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Robbie Beran offensive foul (Brandon Johns Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Robbie Beran turnover
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johns Jr. makes two point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
12-20
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran makes two point jump shot
|
14-20
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Chaundee Brown Jr. assists)
|
14-23
|
8:59
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
16-23
|
8:42
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point layup
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+3
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
16-26
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot
|
18-26
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point layup
|
18-28
|
7:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers offensive foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers turnover
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot
|
21-28
|
6:20
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Chase Audige kicked ball violation
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Franz Wagner offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point layup
|
21-30
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Chase Audige makes three point jump shot
|
24-30
|
5:09
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Mike Smith offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Mike Smith assists)
|
24-32
|
4:10
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover (lost ball) (Chaundee Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point dunk
|
24-34
|
4:05
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. technical foul
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
25-34
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point dunk (Anthony Gaines assists)
|
27-34
|
3:18
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Miller Kopp defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot (Chase Audige assists)
|
29-34
|
2:28
|
|
|
Chase Audige personal foul (Chaundee Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Franz Wagner offensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
29-37
|
1:42
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
29-40
|
1:12
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses two point layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks makes three point jump shot (Franz Wagner assists)
|
29-43
|
0:39
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Miller Kopp's two point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover (bad pass) (Mike Smith steals)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Mike Smith turnover (double dribble)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|