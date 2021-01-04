|
20:00
|
|
|
James Moors vs. Nathan Mensah (Isaiah Rivera gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
0-2
|
19:03
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera offensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
James Moors defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:08
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
2-5
|
17:33
|
|
|
David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Trey Pulliam makes two point layup
|
2-7
|
16:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover (bad pass) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|
|
16:21
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|
2-10
|
16:18
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
David Roddy makes two point layup (Isaiah Rivera assists)
|
4-10
|
15:43
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point tip shot
|
4-12
|
15:08
|
|
|
James Moors misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Terrell Gomez assists)
|
4-14
|
14:58
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|
|
14:58
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-15
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens makes two point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists)
|
6-15
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Trey Pulliam makes two point jump shot
|
6-17
|
13:48
|
|
|
John Tonje misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
David Roddy personal foul
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Lamont Butler makes two point layup (Terrell Gomez assists)
|
6-19
|
12:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (Aguek Arop steals)
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Aguek Arop makes two point driving layup
|
6-21
|
12:38
|
|
|
David Roddy offensive foul
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
David Roddy turnover
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Aguek Arop turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Lamont Butler personal foul
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood makes two point reverse layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
8-21
|
11:37
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:37
|
|
+1
|
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-22
|
11:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Gomez makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|
8-24
|
11:00
|
|
|
John Tonje turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses two point layup
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell personal foul
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
James Moors turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Tomaic makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|
8-27
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
James Moors makes two point layup (David Roddy assists)
|
10-27
|
10:04
|
|
|
Lamont Butler shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
+1
|
James Moors makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-27
|
9:47
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic offensive foul
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic turnover
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Adam Seiko personal foul
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera offensive foul
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera turnover
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Matt Mitchell makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-29
|
8:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
8:45
|
|
+1
|
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-30
|
8:14
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-31
|
7:58
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-32
|
7:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel offensive foul
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel turnover
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses two point layup
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point tip shot
|
11-34
|
6:44
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot (Matt Mitchell assists)
|
11-37
|
6:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point dunk (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
11-39
|
5:22
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah misses two point dunk
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-39
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-39
|
4:41
|
|
+3
|
Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|
13-42
|
4:11
|
|
|
P.J. Byrd turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
John Tonje makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
16-42
|
3:34
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Rivera makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|
19-42
|
3:08
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Aguek Arop personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-42
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-42
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|
21-45
|
2:28
|
|
|
Aguek Arop personal foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-45
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-45
|
2:16
|
|
+3
|
Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot
|
23-48
|
1:47
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-48
|
1:47
|
|
|
David Roddy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Aztecs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Stevens steals)
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|
|
0:12
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Gomez makes two point layup
|
24-50
|
0:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|