20:00
Derek Culver vs. Kalib Boone (Cade Cunningham gains possession)
19:53
+2
Bryce Williams makes two point layup
0-2
19:36
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
19:34
Derek Culver offensive rebound
19:27
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
19:25
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
19:21
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point dunk
2-2
19:06
Cowboys 30 second timeout
19:02
Miles McBride shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
19:02
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:52
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
18:50
Kalib Boone defensive rebound
18:44
+2
Cade Cunningham makes two point layup
2-6
18:37
+3
Jalen Bridges makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
5-6
18:19
+2
Kalib Boone makes two point hook shot
5-8
17:53
+2
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot (Sean McNeil assists)
7-8
17:39
+2
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
7-10
17:30
Avery Anderson III blocks Miles McBride's two point jump shot
17:28
Mountaineers offensive rebound
17:28
Isaac Likekele personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
17:26
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
17:24
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
17:21
Derek Culver shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
17:21
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:21
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:21
Derek Culver defensive rebound
17:04
Derek Culver turnover (bad pass)
16:38
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (Avery Anderson III draws the foul)
16:38
+1
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-11
16:38
+1
Avery Anderson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-12
16:22
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
16:20
Avery Anderson III defensive rebound
16:14
+2
Isaac Likekele makes two point jump shot
7-14
16:07
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
15:51
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
15:49
Miles McBride offensive rebound
15:35
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
15:33
Mountaineers offensive rebound
15:40
Kalib Boone personal foul
15:38
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
15:32
Derek Culver offensive rebound
15:30
Kalib Boone shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
15:30
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:30
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
15:30
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:30
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
15:23
Avery Anderson III misses three point jump shot
15:20
Mountaineers defensive rebound
15:13
Jalen Bridges misses two point jump shot
15:11
Derek Culver offensive rebound
15:05
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup
9-14
14:53
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
14:51
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
14:41
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:39
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
14:34
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
14:32
Mountaineers defensive rebound
14:20
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
14:18
Mountaineers offensive rebound
13:57
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Keylan Boone steals)
13:51
Emmitt Matthews Jr. shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
13:51
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-15
13:51
+1
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-16
13:33
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
13:31
Miles McBride offensive rebound
13:26
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point dunk (Miles McBride assists)
11-16
13:17
+3
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot
11-19
13:03
+3
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
14-19
12:50
+2
Isaac Likekele makes two point dunk (Keylan Boone assists)
14-21
12:37
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (lost ball) (Cade Cunningham steals)
12:28
+3
Rondel Walker makes three point jump shot (Bryce Williams assists)
14-24
12:15
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
12:13
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
12:07
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
12:07
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-25
12:07
+1
Isaac Likekele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-26
11:45
Cade Cunningham blocks Jalen Bridges's two point layup
11:43
Derek Culver offensive rebound
11:33
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup
16-26
11:30
Jalen Bridges personal foul
11:30
TV timeout
11:27
Keylan Boone personal foul
11:18
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:16
Derek Culver offensive rebound
11:05
+2
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
18-26
10:43
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
10:41
Cade Cunningham offensive rebound
10:35
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:33
Miles McBride defensive rebound
10:22
+2
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
20-26
10:09
+2
Keylan Boone makes two point layup (Bryce Williams assists)
20-28
10:08
Miles McBride shooting foul (Keylan Boone draws the foul)
10:08
Keylan Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:08
Derek Culver defensive rebound
10:00
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
9:58
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
9:50
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
9:48
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
9:41
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
9:39
Derek Culver defensive rebound
9:22
Sean McNeil turnover (bad pass) (Rondel Walker steals)
9:20
Rondel Walker misses two point layup
9:18
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
9:09
Bryce Williams blocks Taz Sherman's two point jump shot
9:09
Mountaineers offensive rebound
9:09
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:01
Bernard Kouma defensive rebound
9:00
Emmitt Matthews Jr. blocks Avery Anderson III's two point layup
8:58
Cowboys offensive rebound
8:43
Isaac Likekele turnover (bad pass)
8:31
Derek Culver misses two point layup
8:29
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
8:22
Cade Cunningham offensive foul
8:22
Cade Cunningham turnover
8:00
Bernard Kouma shooting foul (Kedrian Johnson draws the foul)
8:00
TV timeout
8:00
+1
Kedrian Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-28
8:00
Kedrian Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:00
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
7:47
Jordan McCabe personal foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
7:47
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-29
7:47
+1
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-30
7:20
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
7:18
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
7:18
Avery Anderson III shooting foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
7:18
+1
Jalen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-30
7:18
+1
Jalen Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-30
|
7:06
|
|
|
Avery Anderson III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe turnover (bad pass) (Avery Anderson III steals)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson blocks Avery Anderson III's two point layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Bryce Williams offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams makes two point layup
|
23-32
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Jordan McCabe assists)
|
26-32
|
6:13
|
|
|
Cowboys turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|
28-32
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point jump shot (Isaac Likekele assists)
|
28-34
|
5:11
|
|
|
Kalib Boone personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
5:11
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-34
|
5:11
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Keylan Boone assists)
|
29-36
|
4:30
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Kedrian Johnson makes two point layup
|
31-36
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
31-38
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
31-40
|
3:33
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (Isaac Likekele draws the foul)
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Taz Sherman offensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Keylan Boone shooting foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Kedrian Johnson turnover
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Kedrian Johnson assists)
|
35-42
|
0:54
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|