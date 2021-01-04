|
20:00
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson vs. Orlando Robinson (Cowboys gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:26
|
|
|
Junior Ballard turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Devin Gage defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:16
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Anthony Holland defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
16:55
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster makes two point driving layup
|
7-3
|
16:38
|
|
|
Deon Stroud shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|
|
16:38
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-3
|
16:22
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Deon Stroud offensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Kenny Foster personal foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Kyle Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Cowboys offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Kyle Harding defensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point driving jump shot
|
8-5
|
14:58
|
|
|
Kyle Harding blocks Marcus Williams's two point layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Marcus Williams offensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Kyle Harding shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-5
|
14:32
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|
11-5
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Harding makes two point layup (Devin Gage assists)
|
11-7
|
14:05
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Harding steals)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Kyle Harding turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Kyle Harding shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Devin Gage turnover (lost ball) (Drake Jeffries steals)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Junior Ballard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|
13-7
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot (Anthony Holland assists)
|
13-9
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point reverse layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
15-9
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
15-11
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Orlando Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Orlando Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Thompson makes two point layup
|
17-12
|
10:41
|
|
+3
|
Deon Stroud makes three point step back jump shot (Isaiah Hill assists)
|
17-15
|
10:25
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Deon Stroud makes two point layup
|
17-17
|
9:47
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II makes two point putback layup
|
19-17
|
9:16
|
|
|
Deon Stroud misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Deon Stroud personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Orlando Robinson makes three point jump shot (Junior Ballard assists)
|
19-20
|
8:27
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Orlando Robinson steals)
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point reverse layup
|
19-22
|
7:57
|
|
|
Anthony Holland blocks Marcus Williams's two point layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Anthony Holland personal foul
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Campbell makes three point jump shot (Anthony Holland assists)
|
19-25
|
6:50
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Campbell makes three point step back jump shot
|
19-28
|
6:10
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Anthony Holland misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Destin Whitaker personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-28
|
5:38
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Christian Gray misses two point layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Christian Gray makes two point jump shot
|
20-30
|
4:53
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Hill makes three point jump shot
|
20-33
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup
|
22-33
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell misses two point layup
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell personal foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Deon Stroud defensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Christian Gray offensive foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Christian Gray turnover
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Orlando Robinson blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill turnover (Kwane Marble II steals)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|
24-33
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
24-35
|
1:17
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jordan Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Deon Stroud offensive foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Deon Stroud turnover
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Anthony Holland shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-35
|
0:50
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-35
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Orlando Robinson makes two point jump shot
|
26-37
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Christian Gray defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|