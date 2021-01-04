|
20:00
|
|
|
Solomon Young vs. Jericho Sims (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:19
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey offensive foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey turnover
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:01
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot
|
6-0
|
17:31
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:31
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-1
|
17:23
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Greg Brown III makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
6-4
|
16:44
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Matt Coleman III steals)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Jump ball. Courtney Ramey vs. Jalen Coleman-Lands (Longhorns gains possession)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Solomon Young blocks Greg Brown III's two point dunk
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|
8-4
|
16:27
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point jump shot
|
8-6
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Tre Jackson assists)
|
10-6
|
15:52
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III offensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
10-8
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Solomon Young personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jump ball. Solomon Young vs. Andrew Jones (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot
|
13-8
|
14:27
|
|
|
Tre Jackson personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
13-10
|
14:01
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Solomon Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
13:45
|
|
|
Javan Johnson blocks Courtney Ramey's two point layup
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey shooting foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-10
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-10
|
13:31
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses two point layup
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Kai Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Kai Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk
|
16-12
|
12:43
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
16-14
|
11:31
|
|
|
Andrew Jones personal foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Kai Jones misses two point layup
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Solomon Young shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
10:57
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-15
|
10:57
|
|
|
Jericho Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
George Conditt IV defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Kai Jones personal foul (George Conditt IV draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Greg Brown III steals)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Longhorns 30 second timeout
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands personal foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
+2
|
Greg Brown III makes two point jump shot
|
16-17
|
10:00
|
|
|
George Conditt IV turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
George Conditt IV blocks Greg Brown III's two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point layup
|
16-19
|
9:35
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
+1
|
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-20
|
9:15
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Jericho Sims steals)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Coleman-Lands steals)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Donovan Williams blocks Rasir Bolton's two point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Cyclones defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|
19-20
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
19-22
|
7:36
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point dunk
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands offensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point layup
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
19-24
|
7:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Tre Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point layup
|
19-26
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot
|
21-26
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
21-28
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup
|
23-28
|
4:58
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Greg Brown III blocks Javan Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Solomon Young defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point jump shot
|
25-28
|
4:00
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot
|
25-31
|
3:35
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (lost ball) (Rasir Bolton steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (bad pass) (Andrew Jones steals)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones makes two point jump shot
|
25-33
|
2:12
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
|
25-35
|
1:50
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
|
25-37
|
1:12
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point layup
|
27-37
|
0:19
|
|
|
Longhorns 30 second timeout
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|