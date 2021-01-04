|
20:00
|
|
|
Armando Bacot vs. Nysier Brooks (Tar Heels gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive foul
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover
|
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes three point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
3-0
|
18:28
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive foul
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|
5-0
|
18:06
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses two point layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black offensive foul
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black turnover
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (lost ball) (Nysier Brooks steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point dunk (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
7-2
|
16:40
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
RJ Davis personal foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point dunk (Matt Cross assists)
|
7-4
|
15:29
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup (Earl Timberlake assists)
|
7-6
|
15:06
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks blocks Day'Ron Sharpe's two point layup
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
9-6
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point hook shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
9-8
|
14:15
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Platek steals)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Matt Cross shooting foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-8
|
13:29
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Olaniyi steals)
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Andrew Platek turnover (bad pass) (Deng Gak steals)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (bad pass) (Garrison Brooks steals)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake personal foul
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
13-8
|
11:53
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Deng Gak shooting foul (Walker Kessler draws the foul)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:41
|
|
+1
|
Walker Kessler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-8
|
11:24
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Anthony Walker blocks Garrison Brooks's two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point layup
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jump ball. Nysier Brooks vs. Rechon 'Leaky' Black (Hurricanes gains possession)
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
9:54
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
9:54
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
9:42
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes three point jump shot (Earl Timberlake assists)
|
14-13
|
9:12
|
|
|
Walker Kessler misses two point layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Walker Kessler turnover (lost ball) (Nysier Brooks steals)
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Walker Kessler personal foul
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Walker steals)
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point layup
|
14-15
|
8:02
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Earl Timberlake's two point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Deng Gak offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake offensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks shooting foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-16
|
7:47
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly personal foul
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Rechon 'Leaky' Black steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong shooting foul (Kerwin Walton draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Kerwin Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-16
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
Kerwin Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-16
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
16-19
|
5:37
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks blocks Caleb Love's two point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point layup
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive foul
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe turnover
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point jump shot
|
16-21
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
19-21
|
5:03
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks personal foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-21
|
5:03
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point layup
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Andrew Platek personal foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-22
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
4:12
|
|
|
Andrew Platek misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe personal foul (Deng Gak draws the foul)
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek makes two point layup
|
22-23
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup
|
22-25
|
3:12
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi shooting foul (Day'Ron Sharpe draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-25
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-25
|
2:48
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
+3
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes three point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
27-25
|
2:15
|
|
|
Armando Bacot personal foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-26
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-27
|
2:03
|
|
|
Anthony Walker shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-27
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-27
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot
|
29-29
|
1:45
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-30
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
32-30
|
1:04
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive foul
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|