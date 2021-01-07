|
20:00
Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Derrick Alston gains possession)
19:45
Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
19:45
Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:45
+1
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
19:22
Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
19:20
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
19:15
Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
18:45
Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
18:28
Derrick Alston misses two point pullup jump shot
18:26
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
18:00
+3
A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
3-1
17:38
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
17:36
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
17:25
+3
Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot
6-1
17:10
Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
17:04
Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
17:00
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Emmanuel Akot assists)
6-3
17:00
Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
17:00
+1
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-4
16:39
Glen McClintock turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Akot steals)
16:34
+2
Emmanuel Akot makes two point dunk
6-6
16:24
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
8-6
16:11
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
16:09
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
15:54
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
15:52
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
15:44
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
15:42
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
15:35
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
10-6
15:16
+3
Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
10-9
14:42
Nikc Jackson misses two point jump shot
14:40
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
14:35
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
14:33
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
14:30
Glen McClintock shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
14:30
TV timeout
14:30
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-10
14:30
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-11
14:05
Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)
13:51
Chris Joyce personal foul (Max Rice draws the foul)
13:37
Emmanuel Akot misses two point floating jump shot
13:35
Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound
13:34
Mason Taylor personal foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
13:27
A.J. Walker personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
13:18
Abu Kigab offensive foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
13:18
Abu Kigab turnover (illegal screen)
12:50
Chris Joyce misses two point step back jump shot
12:48
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
12:36
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists)
10-14
12:20
Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
12:07
+3
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
10-17
11:46
Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
11:40
+2
Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Devonaire Doutrive assists)
10-19
11:38
Falcons 30 second timeout
11:38
TV timeout
11:16
Keaton Van Soelen turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
11:00
+2
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point driving layup
10-21
10:47
Chris Joyce turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
10:40
Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot
10:38
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
10:18
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point layup
12-21
10:03
Keaton Van Soelen shooting foul (Devonaire Doutrive draws the foul)
10:03
+1
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-22
10:03
+1
Devonaire Doutrive makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-23
9:43
A.J. Walker misses three point step back jump shot
9:41
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
9:32
Jump ball. Abu Kigab vs. Glen McClintock (Falcons gains possession)
9:32
Max Rice turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
9:15
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point floating jump shot
14-23
9:00
+3
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
14-26
8:41
Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
8:39
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
8:31
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point driving layup
8:29
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
8:14
+2
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point reverse layup (A.J. Walker assists)
16-26
7:45
Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
7:45
TV timeout
7:15
Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
7:04
Ameka Akaya blocks Derrick Alston's three point jump shot
7:02
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
6:31
+2
Ameka Akaya makes two point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
18-26
6:21
Derrick Alston misses three point pullup jump shot
6:19
Falcons defensive rebound
5:58
A.J. Walker misses two point driving layup
5:56
A.J. Walker offensive rebound
5:53
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
20-26
5:38
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point driving layup
20-28
5:11
Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's two point turnaround hook shot
5:10
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
5:10
Nikc Jackson personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
5:10
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-29
5:10
+1
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-30
4:47
Nikc Jackson misses two point driving layup
4:45
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
4:38
Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Emmanuel Akot draws the foul)
4:38
+1
Emmanuel Akot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-31
4:38
Emmanuel Akot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:38
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
4:23
+2
Joseph Octave makes two point driving layup
22-31
4:04
Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
3:58
+2
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
24-31
3:58
TV timeout
3:36
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
3:34
Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
3:33
Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
3:20
+3
Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
27-31
3:05
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point driving jump shot
3:03
Joseph Octave defensive rebound
2:46
Devonaire Doutrive shooting foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
2:46
+1
Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-31
2:46
+1
Joseph Octave makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-31
2:30
Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
2:30
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-32
2:30
+1
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-33
2:08
+2
Chris Joyce makes two point floating jump shot
31-33
1:51
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point reverse layup
1:49
Falcons defensive rebound
1:49
Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
1:28
Joseph Octave misses three point jump shot
1:26
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
1:17
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
31-36
0:58
Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
0:44
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
31-39
0:22
Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
0:20
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
0:15
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (carrying)
0:04
A.J. Walker misses three point pullup jump shot
0:02
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
