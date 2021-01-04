|
20:00
|
|
|
Kur Kuath vs. Mark Vital (Sooners gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Mark Vital assists)
|
0-3
|
19:08
|
|
|
Alondes Williams offensive foul
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Alondes Williams turnover
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup (Mark Vital assists)
|
0-5
|
18:36
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point layup
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Flo Thamba personal foul
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Flo Thamba blocks Kur Kuath's two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Alondes Williams blocks MaCio Teague's three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Kur Kuath personal foul
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point layup
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Alondes Williams makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
2-5
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:39
|
|
|
Flo Thamba personal foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
2-10
|
15:52
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Brady Manek shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:44
|
|
+1
|
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-11
|
15:24
|
|
|
MaCio Teague blocks De'Vion Harmon's two point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
2-13
|
14:53
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless offensive foul
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless turnover
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
2-16
|
13:44
|
|
|
Sooners 30 second timeout
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jared Butler blocks Umoja Gibson's three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson offensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Sooners offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Victor Iwuakor makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
|
4-16
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua blocks Umoja Gibson's two point layup
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless offensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer turnover (lost ball) (Austin Reaves steals)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
6-16
|
11:57
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Harkless steals)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Elijah Harkless draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jared Butler kicked ball violation
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer personal foul
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Elijah Harkless turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Mayer steals)
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot
|
6-19
|
10:34
|
|
|
Mark Vital blocks Elijah Harkless's two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor offensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Austin Reaves steals)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Jared Butler shooting foul (Umoja Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
+1
|
Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
7-19
|
10:11
|
|
+1
|
Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
8-19
|
10:21
|
|
+1
|
Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
9-19
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
9-21
|
9:54
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell shooting foul (Umoja Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
9:33
|
|
+1
|
Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-21
|
9:33
|
|
+1
|
Umoja Gibson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-21
|
9:19
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Mark Vital assists)
|
11-24
|
9:04
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Austin Reaves makes three point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|
14-24
|
8:42
|
|
|
MaCio Teague shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-24
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup
|
15-26
|
8:05
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Brady Manek offensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point putback layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point tip shot
|
17-26
|
7:09
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson personal foul
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Umoja Gibson assists)
|
19-26
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Kur Kuath draws the foul)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Kur Kuath misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup
|
19-28
|
6:03
|
|
|
Austin Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses two point layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Sooners defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Adam Flagler shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-28
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-28
|
5:19
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Jared Butler's two point layup
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point tip shot
|
23-28
|
5:01
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Kur Kuath blocks Davion Mitchell's two point layup
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
|
23-30
|
4:18
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
23-32
|
3:42
|
|
|
Alondes Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson personal foul
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot
|
23-35
|
3:01
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer personal foul
|
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-35
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Alondes Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-35
|
2:48
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor personal foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-36
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-37
|
2:30
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point jump shot
|
25-39
|
1:44
|
|
|
Alondes Williams turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Victor Iwuakor personal foul
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-40
|
1:42
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Austin Reaves blocks MaCio Teague's two point layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jared Butler assists)
|
25-42
|
0:35
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon offensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|