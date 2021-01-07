|
20:00
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Nate Reuvers (Race Thompson gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass) (Brad Davison steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:52
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Aleem Ford steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Aleem Ford turnover (double dribble)
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Trey Galloway misses two point layup
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
0-5
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson makes two point layup (Aljami Durham assists)
|
2-5
|
17:22
|
|
|
Race Thompson personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:29
|
|
|
Race Thompson personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Aljami Durham personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Aljami Durham turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Wahl makes two point jump shot
|
4-7
|
15:04
|
|
|
Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Davis steals)
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot
|
4-9
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter offensive foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter turnover
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Nate Reuvers's two point jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Aljami Durham turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers offensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point layup
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Jerome Hunter assists)
|
6-9
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point hook shot
|
8-9
|
11:34
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
+3
|
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Khristian Lander assists)
|
11-9
|
10:58
|
|
|
Anthony Leal blocks Jonathan Davis's two point layup
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Badgers 30 second timeout
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point dunk (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
11-11
|
10:19
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point floating jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
|
11-13
|
9:38
|
|
|
Micah Potter personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
11-16
|
8:58
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Khristian Lander steals)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup (Aleem Ford assists)
|
11-18
|
7:57
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
11-21
|
7:45
|
|
|
Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Race Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point hook shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson offensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
11-23
|
6:35
|
|
|
Aljami Durham turnover (bad pass) (Micah Potter steals)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham makes two point driving layup
|
13-23
|
6:05
|
|
|
Aleem Ford shooting foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Race Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point layup (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
13-25
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Jerome Hunter makes two point layup (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
15-25
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:43
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-26
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|
18-26
|
3:06
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Nate Reuvers assists)
|
18-29
|
2:48
|
|
|
Badgers kicked ball violation
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Brad Davison personal foul (Aljami Durham draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Leal makes three point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|
21-29
|
2:11
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive foul
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl turnover
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Hoosiers offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Leal makes three point jump shot (Jordan Geronimo assists)
|
24-29
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis personal foul (Anthony Leal draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Badgers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|