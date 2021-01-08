|
20:00
|
|
|
Cody Riley vs. Chris Osten (Jaime Jaquez Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley blocks Jules Bernard's two point layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
+3
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
0-3
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point layup (Johnny Juzang assists)
|
2-3
|
19:06
|
|
|
Chris Osten shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
2-6
|
18:24
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jules Bernard offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Jules Bernard assists)
|
4-6
|
17:21
|
|
|
Chris Osten misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Josh Christopher shooting foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Cody Riley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
17:03
|
|
+1
|
Cody Riley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
16:49
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (bad pass) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point layup
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
David Singleton makes three point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
|
9-6
|
16:13
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes three point jump shot (David Singleton assists)
|
12-6
|
15:41
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup
|
14-6
|
14:39
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-7
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-8
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-9
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-10
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Clark assists)
|
16-10
|
13:08
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Bruins defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang personal foul
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence offensive foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence turnover
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Jalen Hill personal foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jake Kyman shooting foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Holland Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-11
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Holland Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-12
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
David Singleton makes two point driving layup
|
18-12
|
11:01
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Bruins defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Caleb Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Chris Osten steals)
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive foul (Chris Osten draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point putback layup
|
20-12
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
20-15
|
8:21
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jules Bernard vs. Josh Christopher (Sun Devils gains possession)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (lost ball) (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Holland Woods makes three point jump shot (Marcus Bagley assists)
|
20-18
|
6:21
|
|
|
David Singleton offensive foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
David Singleton turnover
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley offensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses two point layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Bruins defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Bagley steals)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
20-20
|
5:07
|
|
+3
|
Jake Kyman makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
|
23-20
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-22
|
4:24
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-23
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-24
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point driving layup
|
25-24
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point driving layup
|
25-26
|
3:21
|
|
|
Caleb Christopher shooting foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:21
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
3:06
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Bruins defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Chris Osten personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Bagley steals)
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point putback layup
|
28-26
|
1:31
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Pavlo Dziuba blocks Jake Kyman's two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Josh Christopher offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point tip shot
|
28-28
|
0:48
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bagley makes two point tip shot
|
28-30
|
0:25
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|