UNLV
COLOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong vs. James Moors (Isaiah Stevens gains possession)
|19:50
|
|James Moors turnover (lost ball) (David Jenkins Jr. steals)
|19:45
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses two point layup
|19:43
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|19:33
|
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|0-3
|18:58
|
|+2
|Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|2-3
|18:36
|
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists)
|2-6
|18:02
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|17:33
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Rebels defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists)
|4-6
|16:58
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|+2
|Nicquel Blake makes two point layup
|6-6
|16:26
|
|Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|
|Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|James Moors blocks Cheikh Mbacke Diong's two point layup
|16:08
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|16:01
|
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|6-9
|15:26
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup
|8-9
|15:00
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
|14:55
|
|TV timeout
|14:42
|
|Nicquel Blake turnover (Kendle Moore steals)
|14:37
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|14:30
|
|+2
|Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists)
|10-9
|14:12
|
|James Moors offensive foul
|14:12
|
|James Moors turnover
|13:55
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|12-9
|13:39
|
|Isaiah Rivera misses two point layup
|13:37
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|13:27
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|13:13
|
|David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|13:12
|
|Nicquel Blake shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)
|13:09
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-10
|13:09
|
|Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:09
|
|John Tonje offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|+3
|Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (John Tonje assists)
|12-13
|12:45
|
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|15-13
|12:45
|
|Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)
|12:45
|
|Caleb Grill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:45
|
|Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Nicquel Blake personal foul
|12:31
|
|Official timeout
|12:26
|
|Moses Wood shooting foul (John Tonje draws the foul)
|12:14
|
|John Tonje turnover (Bryce Hamilton steals)
|12:08
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses two point layup
|12:03
|
|Rebels offensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|
|P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|1:12
|
|+3
|Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists)
|15-16
|11:12
|
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|11:00
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|10:40
|
|TV timeout
|10:37
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|10:05
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|17-16
|9:48
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot
|17-19
|9:39
|
|Adam Thistlewood blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|9:37
|
|Reece Brown offensive rebound
|9:37
|
|Reece Brown turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Byrd steals)
|9:26
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists)
|17-22
|9:08
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:06
|
|Reece Brown offensive rebound
|9:01
|
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb Grill assists)
|20-22
|8:39
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul
|8:36
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|+3
|Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Edoardo Del Cadia assists)
|23-22
|7:56
|
|+3
|Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists)
|23-25
|7:46
|
|David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:46
|
|TV timeout
|7:34
|
|David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|+3
|Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (Edoardo Del Cadia assists)
|26-25
|7:08
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|6:42
|
|Nicquel Blake misses two point jump shot
|6:40
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul
|6:22
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|6:22
|
|+1
|James Moors makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-26
|6:22
|
|James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:22
|
|Reece Brown defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|+2
|Caleb Grill makes two point jump shot (Cheikh Mbacke Diong assists)
|28-26
|5:48
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|
|Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Nicquel Blake offensive foul
|5:41
|
|Nicquel Blake turnover
|5:24
|
|James Moors misses two point layup
|5:22
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|5:11
|
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|31-26
|4:50
|
|Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:50
|
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot
|34-26
|4:34
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:29
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists)
|34-28
|4:12
|
|David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)
|3:58
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|3:58
|
|TV timeout
|3:58
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-29
|3:58
|
|+1
|David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-30
|3:49
|
|Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)
|3:34
|
|Moses Wood misses two point jump shot
|3:32
|
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|3:18
|
|Moses Wood defensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (David Jenkins Jr. steals)
|2:43
|
|Moses Wood offensive foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|Moses Wood turnover
|2:22
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot
|2:20
|
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|2:09
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:07
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|David Roddy blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|1:48
|
|Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Reece Brown personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)
|1:53
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-31
|1:53
|
|+1
|Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-32
|1:38
|
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|1:34
|
|Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)
|1:35
|
|Rebels 30 second timeout
|1:35
|
|TV timeout
|1:33
|
|Caleb Grill misses two point jump shot
|1:31
|
|Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|David Roddy misses two point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Reece Brown defensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|0:35
|
|John Tonje misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Kendle Moore shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|0:05
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:05
|
|+1
|David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-32
|0:01
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|35-34
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|—
|19:42
|
|+2
|David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|37-34
|19:18
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)
|19:18
|
|James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:18
|
|James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:18
|
|Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound
|19:03
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul
|18:52
|
|+2
|Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|39-34
|18:34
|
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup
|41-34
|18:02
|
|Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Cheikh Mbacke Diong steals)
|17:56
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point dunk
|43-34
|17:56
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|17:56
|
|TV timeout
|17:48
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|43-36
|17:32
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|45-36
|17:15
|
|+2
|Dischon Thomas makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists)
|45-38
|17:08
|
|Kendle Moore personal foul
|16:51
|
|P.J. Byrd blocks David Jenkins Jr.'s two point jump shot
|16:48
|
|P.J. Byrd defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|+2
|Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup
|45-40
|16:22
|
|P.J. Byrd personal foul
|16:18
|
|Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Kendle Moore defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|Dischon Thomas turnover (lost ball)
|15:24
|
|+2
|Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot
|47-40
|15:06
|
|Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)
|15:03
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|Dischon Thomas blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup
|14:50
|
|Reece Brown offensive rebound
|14:42
|
|+2
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Reece Brown assists)
|49-40
|14:38
|
|Reece Brown personal foul
|14:32
|
|+2
|Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup
|49-42
|14:11
|
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|
|Dischon Thomas defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|
|Nicquel Blake defensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul
|13:35
|
|Nicquel Blake misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound
|13:29
|
|+2
|Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Nicquel Blake assists)
|51-42
|13:15
|
|Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot
|13:13
|
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|13:02
|
|Dischon Thomas personal foul
|13:00
|
|Caleb Grill offensive foul
|13:00
|
|Caleb Grill turnover
|12:52
|
|Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)
|12:48
|
|+2
|Nicquel Blake makes two point dunk
|53-42
|12:22
|
|Dischon Thomas misses two point layup
|12:20
|
|Dischon Thomas offensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+2
|Dischon Thomas makes two point layup
|53-44
|12:13
|
|Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass)
|12:06
|
|+2
|P.J. Byrd makes two point layup
|53-46
|11:33
|
|John Tonje shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)
|11:33
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:33
|
|+1
|David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2