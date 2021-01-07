UNLV
COLOST

1st Half
UNLV
Rebels
35
COLOST
Rams
34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cheikh Mbacke Diong vs. James Moors (Isaiah Stevens gains possession)  
19:50   James Moors turnover (lost ball) (David Jenkins Jr. steals)  
19:45   Bryce Hamilton misses two point layup  
19:43   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
19:33 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists) 0-3
18:58 +2 Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists) 2-3
18:36 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (James Moors assists) 2-6
18:02   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
17:33   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
17:31   Rebels defensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists) 4-6
16:58   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
16:49 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point layup 6-6
16:26   Kendle Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
16:10   James Moors blocks Cheikh Mbacke Diong's two point layup  
16:08   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
16:01 +3 David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Stevens assists) 6-9
15:26 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point layup 8-9
15:00   Kendle Moore turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)  
14:55   TV timeout  
14:42   Nicquel Blake turnover (Kendle Moore steals)  
14:37   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
14:30 +2 Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Moses Wood assists) 10-9
14:12   James Moors offensive foul  
14:12   James Moors turnover  
13:55 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 12-9
13:39   Isaiah Rivera misses two point layup  
13:37   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
13:27   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
13:25   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
13:13   David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
13:12   Nicquel Blake shooting foul (Dischon Thomas draws the foul)  
13:09 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-10
13:09   Dischon Thomas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:09   John Tonje offensive rebound  
13:07 +3 Isaiah Stevens makes three point jump shot (John Tonje assists) 12-13
12:45 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 15-13
12:45   Isaiah Rivera shooting foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)  
12:45   Caleb Grill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:45   Isaiah Rivera defensive rebound  
12:31   Nicquel Blake personal foul  
12:31   Official timeout  
12:26   Moses Wood shooting foul (John Tonje draws the foul)  
12:14   John Tonje turnover (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
12:08   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
12:05   Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses two point layup  
12:03   Rebels offensive rebound  
11:46   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
11:44   P.J. Byrd defensive rebound  
1:12 +3 Dischon Thomas makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists) 15-16
11:12   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
11:10   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
11:00   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:58   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
10:40   TV timeout  
10:37   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
10:35   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
10:05 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 17-16
9:48 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot 17-19
9:39   Adam Thistlewood blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup  
9:37   Reece Brown offensive rebound  
9:37   Reece Brown turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Byrd steals)  
9:26 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (P.J. Byrd assists) 17-22
9:08   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:06   Reece Brown offensive rebound  
9:01 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb Grill assists) 20-22
8:39   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul  
8:36   Adam Thistlewood misses two point jump shot  
8:34   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
8:15 +3 Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Edoardo Del Cadia assists) 23-22
7:56 +3 Kendle Moore makes three point jump shot (David Roddy assists) 23-25
7:46   David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)  
7:46   TV timeout  
7:34   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
7:32   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
7:26 +3 Nicquel Blake makes three point jump shot (Edoardo Del Cadia assists) 26-25
7:08   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
7:06   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
6:42   Nicquel Blake misses two point jump shot  
6:40   David Roddy defensive rebound  
6:40   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul  
6:22   Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
6:22 +1 James Moors makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-26
6:22   James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:22   Reece Brown defensive rebound  
6:05 +2 Caleb Grill makes two point jump shot (Cheikh Mbacke Diong assists) 28-26
5:48   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
5:41   Nicquel Blake offensive foul  
5:41   Nicquel Blake turnover  
5:24   James Moors misses two point layup  
5:22   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
5:11 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists) 31-26
4:50   Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
4:50   Isaiah Stevens misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:50   Caleb Grill defensive rebound  
4:42 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot 34-26
4:34   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:29 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup (Kendle Moore assists) 34-28
4:12   David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)  
3:58   Edoardo Del Cadia shooting foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-29
3:58 +1 David Roddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-30
3:49   Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
3:34   Moses Wood misses two point jump shot  
3:32   David Roddy defensive rebound  
3:20   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
3:18   Moses Wood defensive rebound  
3:09   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
3:07   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
2:48   Isaiah Stevens turnover (bad pass) (David Jenkins Jr. steals)  
2:43   Moses Wood offensive foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
2:43   Moses Wood turnover  
2:22   Isaiah Stevens misses two point jump shot  
2:20   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
2:09   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:07   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
2:01   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
1:59   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
1:50   David Roddy blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup  
1:48   Adam Thistlewood defensive rebound  
1:53   Reece Brown personal foul (David Roddy draws the foul)  
1:53 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-31
1:53 +1 Dischon Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-32
1:38   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
1:34   Adam Thistlewood personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)  
1:35   Rebels 30 second timeout  
1:35   TV timeout  
1:33   Caleb Grill misses two point jump shot  
1:31   Isaiah Stevens defensive rebound  
1:16   David Roddy misses two point jump shot  
1:14   Reece Brown defensive rebound  
0:54   Bryce Hamilton misses two point jump shot  
0:52   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
0:35   John Tonje misses three point jump shot  
0:33   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
0:05   Kendle Moore shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)  
0:05   David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
0:05   David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:05 +1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 35-32
0:01 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 35-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UNLV
Rebels
36
COLOST
Rams
40

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot 37-34
19:18   Cheikh Mbacke Diong shooting foul (James Moors draws the foul)  
19:18   James Moors misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:18   James Moors misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:18   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
19:03   Kendle Moore personal foul  
18:52 +2 Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists) 39-34
18:34   David Roddy misses three point jump shot  
18:32   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
18:16 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup 41-34
18:02   Kendle Moore turnover (bad pass) (Cheikh Mbacke Diong steals)  
17:56 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point dunk 43-34
17:56   Rams 30 second timeout  
17:56   TV timeout  
17:48 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 43-36
17:32 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 45-36
17:15 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point layup (Isaiah Stevens assists) 45-38
17:08   Kendle Moore personal foul  
16:51   P.J. Byrd blocks David Jenkins Jr.'s two point jump shot  
16:48   P.J. Byrd defensive rebound  
16:31 +2 Isaiah Stevens makes two point layup 45-40
16:22   P.J. Byrd personal foul  
16:18   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Kendle Moore defensive rebound  
16:10   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
15:58   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
15:56   Rams defensive rebound  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:49   Dischon Thomas turnover (lost ball)  
15:24 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 47-40
15:06   Bryce Hamilton personal foul (Isaiah Stevens draws the foul)  
15:03   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
14:52   Dischon Thomas blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup  
14:50   Reece Brown offensive rebound  
14:42 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point layup (Reece Brown assists) 49-40
14:38   Reece Brown personal foul  
14:32 +2 Adam Thistlewood makes two point layup 49-42
14:11   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
14:09   Dischon Thomas defensive rebound  
14:03   Adam Thistlewood misses three point jump shot  
14:01   Nicquel Blake defensive rebound  
13:51   Dischon Thomas personal foul  
13:35   Nicquel Blake misses two point jump shot  
13:33   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
13:29 +2 Edoardo Del Cadia makes two point layup (Nicquel Blake assists) 51-42
13:15   Isaiah Stevens misses three point jump shot  
13:13   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
13:02   Dischon Thomas personal foul  
13:00   Caleb Grill offensive foul  
13:00   Caleb Grill turnover  
12:52   Isaiah Stevens turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)  
12:48 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point dunk 53-42
12:22   Dischon Thomas misses two point layup  
12:20   Dischon Thomas offensive rebound  
12:19 +2 Dischon Thomas makes two point layup 53-44
12:13   Nicquel Blake turnover (bad pass)  
12:06 +2 P.J. Byrd makes two point layup 53-46
11:33   John Tonje shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)  
11:33   TV timeout  
11:33   David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:33 +1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2