|
20:00
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson vs. Mladen Armus (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Nikc Jackson assists)
|
3-0
|
19:01
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
3-3
|
18:16
|
|
|
Chris Joyce misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen blocks Mladen Armus's two point layup
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Marcus Shaver Jr. assists)
|
3-6
|
17:02
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+3
|
Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|
6-6
|
16:14
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Chris Joyce makes two point layup
|
8-6
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point jump shot
|
8-8
|
14:37
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|
11-8
|
14:22
|
|
|
Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:22
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-9
|
14:22
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
13:51
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Glen McClintock makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|
13-12
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Derrick Alston assists)
|
13-15
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Chris Joyce makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|
15-17
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Ameka Akaya assists)
|
18-17
|
10:50
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Falcons defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. Chris Joyce vs. Abu Kigab (Chris Joyce gains possession)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Glen McClintock offensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
A.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Chris Joyce shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-18
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-19
|
9:34
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup
|
20-19
|
9:34
|
|
|
Mladen Armus shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-19
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston makes two point layup
|
21-21
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|
24-21
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point jump shot
|
24-23
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|
26-23
|
7:59
|
|
|
Max Rice misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive offensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
28-23
|
7:17
|
|
|
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jump ball. Glen McClintock vs. Marcus Shaver Jr. (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Shaver Jr. steals)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|
28-25
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Glen McClintock makes two point jump shot
|
30-25
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists)
|
30-27
|
5:56
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Max Rice defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Keaton Van Soelen personal foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Max Rice misses two point layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Ameka Akaya draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
32-27
|
4:54
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Abu Kigab offensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Abu Kigab makes two point layup
|
32-29
|
4:21
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Nikc Jackson turnover
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup
|
32-31
|
3:59
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
34-31
|
3:37
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-31
|
3:17
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Falcons 30 second timeout
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Mladen Armus blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point dunk
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Falcons offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Chris Joyce turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis personal foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Derrick Alston blocks Chris Joyce's three point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Chris Joyce offensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Walker makes two point layup
|
37-31
|
1:15
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis shooting foul (A.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
38-31
|
1:13
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Glen McClintock personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
38-32
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-33
|
0:57
|
|
|
A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Devonaire Doutrive steals)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Mason Taylor defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mason Taylor vs. Abu Kigab (Mason Taylor gains possession)
|
|
0:23
|
|
+2
|
Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|
40-33
|
0:02
|
|
|
Devonaire Doutrive turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Walker steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|