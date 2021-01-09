|
20:00
(Makuach Maluach gains possession)
19:35
Neemias Queta blocks Isaiah Marin's two point layup
19:33
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
19:22
+3
|
Justin Bean makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
3-0
19:11
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
19:09
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
19:00
Rollie Worster turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Marin steals)
18:44
Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
18:42
Rod Brown offensive rebound
18:41
Rollie Worster personal foul
18:38
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
3-2
18:11
+3
|
Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
6-2
17:58
Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot
17:56
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
17:43
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup
8-2
17:21
Neemias Queta blocks Bayron Matos's two point jump shot
17:19
Bayron Matos offensive rebound
17:07
Bayron Matos misses two point layup
17:05
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
17:01
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
10-2
16:42
Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
16:40
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
16:40
Bayron Matos personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
16:28
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
12-2
16:15
Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
16:13
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
16:02
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
14-2
16:00
Aggies 30 second timeout
15:49
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
15:47
Aggies defensive rebound
15:38
Justin Bean turnover (bad pass)
15:16
TV timeout
15:06
Bayron Matos offensive foul
15:06
Bayron Matos turnover
14:50
Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
14:48
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
14:31
Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
14:29
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
14:17
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point layup
16-2
14:07
+2
|
Valdir Manuel makes two point layup (Javonte Johnson assists)
16-4
13:40
Marco Anthony offensive foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
13:40
Marco Anthony turnover
13:26
Rod Brown misses two point layup
13:24
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
13:10
Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
13:10
+1
|
Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-4
13:10
+1
|
Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-4
12:59
Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
12:57
Valdir Manuel offensive rebound
12:56
Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Valdir Manuel draws the foul)
12:56
Valdir Manuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:56
+1
|
Valdir Manuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-5
|
12:35
Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
12:23
Saquan Singleton turnover (traveling)
11:53
Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Saquan Singleton steals)
11:46
Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
11:44
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
11:33
+2
|
Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
20-5
11:14
Emmanuel Kuac turnover (bad pass) (Marco Anthony steals)
11:05
Marco Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Kuac steals)
10:59
+3
|
Keith McGee makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
20-8
10:39
Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
10:37
Keith McGee defensive rebound
10:31
Keith McGee turnover (bad pass)
10:31
TV timeout
10:09
Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
10:07
Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
9:58
Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass) (Trevin Dorius steals)
9:47
Makuach Maluach blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup
9:45
Bayron Matos defensive rebound
9:45
Bayron Matos personal foul
9:45
Jeremiah Francis III misses two point jump shot
9:43
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
9:17
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists)
22-8
9:06
Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
9:04
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
8:52
Emmanuel Kuac personal foul
8:50
Aggies turnover
8:48
Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
8:46
Aggies defensive rebound
8:19
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point layup
24-8
7:56
Rollie Worster personal foul
7:56
TV timeout
7:48
Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Steven Ashworth steals)
7:22
+3
|
Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
27-8
7:06
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
7:04
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
6:43
Valdir Manuel blocks Neemias Queta's two point layup
6:41
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
6:40
Neemias Queta turnover (bad pass)
6:27
Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
6:25
Aggies defensive rebound
6:16
Rod Brown personal foul
5:57
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
5:55
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
5:38
Keith McGee misses three point jump shot
5:36
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
5:25
Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
5:23
Brock Miller offensive rebound
5:14
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
5:12
Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
4:59
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot
27-10
4:34
Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
4:32
Justin Bean offensive rebound
4:26
+3
|
Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
30-10
4:09
Neemias Queta blocks Keith McGee's two point layup
4:07
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
4:03
Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
4:03
+1
|
Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-10
4:03
Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:03
Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
3:48
Emmanuel Kuac turnover (back court violation)
3:48
TV timeout
3:30
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point layup
33-10
3:15
+2
|
Makuach Maluach makes two point layup
33-12
3:00
+3
|
Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
36-12
2:42
+3
|
Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot
36-15
2:21
+2
|
Marco Anthony makes two point dunk (Trevin Dorius assists)
38-15
2:08
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
2:08
Makuach Maluach misses two point jump shot
2:06
Marco Anthony defensive rebound
1:55
Javonte Johnson shooting foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
1:54
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-15
1:54
+1
|
Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-15
1:42
Javonte Johnson misses two point layup
1:40
Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
1:31
Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
1:29
Aggies offensive rebound
1:18
Alphonso Anderson misses two point layup
1:16
Javonte Johnson defensive rebound
1:14
Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)
1:10
+2
|
Trevin Dorius makes two point dunk (Steven Ashworth assists)
42-15
0:57
+3
|
Jeremiah Francis III makes three point jump shot (Keith McGee assists)
42-18
0:26
Alphonso Anderson misses two point jump shot
0:24
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
0:21
Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
0:18
Trevin Dorius offensive rebound
0:15
+3
|
Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
45-18
0:01
Jeremiah Francis III turnover (traveling)
