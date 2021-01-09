|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner vs. Jaylin Williams (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Jump ball. Allen Flanigan vs. Jordan Bruner (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
JT Thor personal foul
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
JT Thor shooting foul (Jordan Bruner draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Bruner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
18:23
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. offensive foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. turnover
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Joshua Primo's two point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
5-0
|
17:04
|
|
|
Herbert Jones shooting foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
|
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-1
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-2
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jaden Shackelford assists)
|
8-2
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Devan Cambridge blocks Joshua Primo's two point layup
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
|
|
16:13
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
11-2
|
15:53
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford personal foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Javon Franklin misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Alex Reese personal foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
11-4
|
14:34
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Primo makes three point jump shot (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
14-4
|
14:22
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot
|
14-7
|
14:06
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Alex Reese defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson turnover (Keon Ellis steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Juwan Gary offensive foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Juwan Gary turnover
|
|
13:04
|
|
+3
|
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot
|
14-10
|
12:43
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|
14-12
|
12:17
|
|
|
Juwan Gary misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Chris Moore turnover (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point layup
|
16-12
|
10:57
|
|
|
Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point floating jump shot
|
18-12
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Joshua Primo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-12
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (Herbert Jones steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Chris Moore turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Crimson Tide offensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper offensive foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper turnover (Jordan Bruner steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Keon Ellis makes two point dunk (Jordan Bruner assists)
|
21-12
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
21-15
|
8:20
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point putback layup
|
23-15
|
8:04
|
|
|
Herbert Jones blocks Jaylin Williams's three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (Dylan Cardwell steals)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Crimson Tide turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jamal Johnson turnover (Keon Ellis steals)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Herbert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
|
25-15
|
6:59
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Keon Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell blocks Joshua Primo's two point layup
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Keon Ellis shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:49
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-16
|
6:32
|
|
|
Joshua Primo turnover (Sharife Cooper steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-18
|
6:20
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Sharife Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
James Rojas misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford offensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
28-18
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
|
28-20
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point layup
|
28-22
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford turnover (JT Thor steals)
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. blocks Allen Flanigan's two point layup
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
James Rojas misses two point layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (James Rojas steals)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Dylan Cardwell blocks James Rojas's two point layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
JT Thor defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-23
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-24
|
3:44
|
|
|
JT Thor blocks Joshua Primo's two point layup
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
JT Thor defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper misses two point layup
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Sharife Cooper offensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Sharife Cooper makes two point layup
|
28-26
|
3:13
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-28
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bruner makes two point layup
|
30-28
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
30-30
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. makes two point layup (Joshua Primo assists)
|
32-30
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
32-33
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bruner makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|
35-33
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. Allen Flanigan vs. Jordan Bruner (Crimson Tide gains possession)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bruner steals)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Keon Ellis personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-34
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-34
|
0:29
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point alley-oop dunk (John Petty Jr. assists)
|
37-34
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Devan Cambridge makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sharife Cooper assists)
|
37-36